JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judith L. Osterman's avatar
Judith L. Osterman
Dec 5, 2023

You have to ascertain whether or not people's consent to your proposals is superficial, due to your highly respectable, friendly, persuasive, articulate, and well educated middle class presence, or something they believe so deeply that propaganda to the contrary will not shake them.

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture