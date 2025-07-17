Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

As this “Uncontrolled Opposition” video amply demonstrates, the CIA (the covert ‘gun’ used by the ‘other side’ that we, the have-nots, confront daily) uses secret violence to kill those whom it fears might upset the ruling billionaire plutocracy’s “apple cart.”

We, the have-nots, need to forcibly disarm the ruling billionaire plutocracy. Here’s how .

The rich were never elected, so we cannot un-elect them. But they LOVE it when we vote.

The rich will happily pay some taxes because they know it amounts to paying a modest fee for the right to treat the have-nots like dirt.

The rich love to use deceitfully framed “social issues” to get half the have-nots viewing the other half as their enemy.

The rich love to see their censorship of the media cause people to wrongly think that the egalitarian goal—removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor—is something hardly anybody supports. The rich love it when people are thus AFRAID to do this.

The rich love it when anti-establishment people believe that working class people are the problem, not the solution.