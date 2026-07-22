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U.S. rulers for centuries have been using warmongering to control the have-nots, most of whom, like this wonderful egalitarian woman, want to remove the rich from power. Keeping the U.S. at war made it possible for the rulers to accuse “uppity” have-nots of being unpatriotic, a method of repression that used to work well. Now, not so much. Go here to see 500+ more egalitarian revolutionaries in just my little postal zip-code.

As I wrote in May of 2026:

This is why the rich rulers of what is today the United States have kept “their people” at war (hot or cold) almost continuously from the days before the North American colonies were independent until the present day, as I have written about here and here.

U.S. rulers used World War I to smash the truly revolutionary and wonderful IWW—the Industrial Workers of the World, as I have written about here.

U.S. rulers used World War II to prevent U.S. workers from continuing on the path of revolution that they were on just prior to that war, as I have written about in my book on WWII online here (PDF) and also available from Amazon.

These earlier wars worked well for controlling the have-nots because the rulers were successful in whipping up a lot of support for those them. This made it possible to effectively accuse “uppity” have-nots, who didn’t obey the rulers, of being unpatriotic, even treasonous.

But the American public is catching on to the rulers’ scheme.

At first the public supported the Vietnam war—hey, the North Vietnamese attacked us unprovoked in the Gulf of Tonkin, right? Actually no.—, but by 1968 the public opposed the war.

It took extremely powerful propaganda in 1990 (those old enough may remember the gruesome, and totally false as it later emerged, testimony of a 15 year old girl about Iraqi soldiers ripping infants out of incubators and letting them die) to get the U.S. public on board with Bush Sr.’s war on Saddam Hussein.

It took an enormous false flag (inside job) 9/11 terrorist attack in 2001 to whip up support for Bush Jr.’s invasion of Iraq, but that support wore so thin eventually (especially when we learned there really were no WMD) that Donald Trump won the GOP 2016 primaries by declaring it was a wrongheaded war and that he would never wage such a war.

The public never got excited about the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan to kill Osama bin Laden. Perhaps the lack of enthusiasm reflected the fact that so many Americans didn’t believe the official story of 9/11.

So warmongering was losing its effectiveness for our rulers.

But now, OMG! The warmongering doesn’t seem to be working at all!

At least in the past the wars had public support initially. But the current Iran war is opposed by the public right from the git-go!

The Economist, which never encountered a U.S. war it didn’t love, writes:

The famous pollster, Nate Smith, writes that on July 16, 2026:

Polling on the Iran War remains negative. As of today, just 33 percent of Americans support the conflict, while about 59 percent oppose it. Just 28 percent of Americans said the war was worth fighting in the latest Washington Post/Ipsos poll. That’s less support than the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq got in WaPo’s historical polling. -EMD, 7/16/26

Even worse for the warmongers is this.

Fox News, the last bastion of support for U.S. wars, is afraid the GOP will get wiped out if it has the Iran war hanging around its neck:

A number of Fox News pundits are urging President Trump to de-escalate fighting with Iran, warning the conflict could be a liability for Republican candidates in upcoming elections. “With the midterm elections a little more than 100 days away, the clock is ticking for President Trump to get out of this war before voters head to the polls. It’s making a lot of Republicans nervous. It’s already, as we know, unpopular,” primetime host Laura Ingraham said during her show on the network this week. “Republicans cannot let this become an endless distraction, especially if they want to win in November.”

Hooray for the U.S. public!

Let’s beware, however, of what our rulers may do to make their warmongering work better. As I wrote earlier: