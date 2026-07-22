"Houston, We Have a Problem. Our Warmongering Strategy Ain't Working Like It Used To"--U.S. Ruling Class
The U.S. public doesn't buy the Iran war. Hooray for the American public!
Please restack this if you want more people to see it.
U.S. rulers for centuries have been using warmongering to control the have-nots, most of whom, like this wonderful egalitarian woman, want to remove the rich from power. Keeping the U.S. at war made it possible for the rulers to accuse “uppity” have-nots of being unpatriotic, a method of repression that used to work well. Now, not so much. Go here to see 500+ more egalitarian revolutionaries in just my little postal zip-code.
As I wrote in May of 2026:
The Biggest Threat to the National Security of the United States and of Israel is WORLD PEACE!
World peace would mean no bogeyman enemies and hence no ultra-powerful way to control the have-nots.
This is why the rich rulers of what is today the United States have kept “their people” at war (hot or cold) almost continuously from the days before the North American colonies were independent until the present day, as I have written about here and here.
U.S. rulers used World War I to smash the truly revolutionary and wonderful IWW—the Industrial Workers of the World, as I have written about here.
U.S. rulers used World War II to prevent U.S. workers from continuing on the path of revolution that they were on just prior to that war, as I have written about in my book on WWII online here (PDF) and also available from Amazon.
These earlier wars worked well for controlling the have-nots because the rulers were successful in whipping up a lot of support for those them. This made it possible to effectively accuse “uppity” have-nots, who didn’t obey the rulers, of being unpatriotic, even treasonous.
But the American public is catching on to the rulers’ scheme.
At first the public supported the Vietnam war—hey, the North Vietnamese attacked us unprovoked in the Gulf of Tonkin, right? Actually no.—, but by 1968 the public opposed the war.
It took extremely powerful propaganda in 1990 (those old enough may remember the gruesome, and totally false as it later emerged, testimony of a 15 year old girl about Iraqi soldiers ripping infants out of incubators and letting them die) to get the U.S. public on board with Bush Sr.’s war on Saddam Hussein.
It took an enormous false flag (inside job) 9/11 terrorist attack in 2001 to whip up support for Bush Jr.’s invasion of Iraq, but that support wore so thin eventually (especially when we learned there really were no WMD) that Donald Trump won the GOP 2016 primaries by declaring it was a wrongheaded war and that he would never wage such a war.
The public never got excited about the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan to kill Osama bin Laden. Perhaps the lack of enthusiasm reflected the fact that so many Americans didn’t believe the official story of 9/11.
So warmongering was losing its effectiveness for our rulers.
But now, OMG! The warmongering doesn’t seem to be working at all!
At least in the past the wars had public support initially. But the current Iran war is opposed by the public right from the git-go!
The Economist, which never encountered a U.S. war it didn’t love, writes:
The famous pollster, Nate Smith, writes that on July 16, 2026:
Polling on the Iran War remains negative. As of today, just 33 percent of Americans support the conflict, while about 59 percent oppose it. Just 28 percent of Americans said the war was worth fighting in the latest Washington Post/Ipsos poll. That’s less support than the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq got in WaPo’s historical polling. -EMD, 7/16/26
Even worse for the warmongers is this.
Fox News, the last bastion of support for U.S. wars, is afraid the GOP will get wiped out if it has the Iran war hanging around its neck:
A number of Fox News pundits are urging President Trump to de-escalate fighting with Iran, warning the conflict could be a liability for Republican candidates in upcoming elections.
“With the midterm elections a little more than 100 days away, the clock is ticking for President Trump to get out of this war before voters head to the polls. It’s making a lot of Republicans nervous. It’s already, as we know, unpopular,” primetime host Laura Ingraham said during her show on the network this week. “Republicans cannot let this become an endless distraction, especially if they want to win in November.”
Hooray for the U.S. public!
Let’s beware, however, of what our rulers may do to make their warmongering work better. As I wrote earlier:
Sure, NOT. LOBOTOMIES, that is what Capitalism and Penury Capitalism and Judaic Money Changing has created. US Army met its recruitment quota in May, US Navy met their in June, and the US Air Force is getting CEO techies automatic commissions as Colonels. Sure, the warmongering is changing . . . .
When the Los Angeles Clippers opened their $2 billion Intuit Dome in 2024, team chief technology and digital officer George Hanna figured roughly one in three fans would opt into the venue’s facial authentication system, which has fans upload a selfie ahead of time and stroll into the building without pulling out their tickets. “On a good day,” he said recently, “That’s kind of what I was hoping for.”
He was wrong.
Last season, by the end of an average game, close to 75% of fans were enrolled in Game Face ID, Hanna said, more than doubling his expectations.
Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Kansas City is piloting facial recognition technology on local buses. Add that to the list.
Internationally, biometric surveillance is becoming increasingly commonplace. A new Premier League program will leverage “intelligence-led facial recognition in London to identify and prevent serious offenders attending matches,” the league announced earlier this month. In Brazil, stadiums with capacities beyond 20,000 seats are required to install biometric tracking systems. Palmeiras has a deal with local police to share some of that information, which has reportedly led to the arrest of more than 200 people who entered the venue.
“We know exactly who is in each seat,” club executive Oswaldo Basile said in October.
Early facial ticketing pilots were met with some protests. And energy still exists to create more state or federal oversight. But as the technology’s penetration has expanded, pushback seemingly hasn’t. A demand for security is leading venue operators to test out the newest tech, while a desire for convenience and personalization has seen fans increasingly getting in line.
2025 was the year facial recognition went mainstream. For now, privacy crusaders are left to wait.
https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/trump-voters-really-thought-this
Trump Voters Really Thought 'this guy was going to be different'! Again, the dumbest fucking Cuntry in the WORLD.