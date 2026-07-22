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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
6h

Sure, NOT. LOBOTOMIES, that is what Capitalism and Penury Capitalism and Judaic Money Changing has created. US Army met its recruitment quota in May, US Navy met their in June, and the US Air Force is getting CEO techies automatic commissions as Colonels. Sure, the warmongering is changing . . . .

When the Los Angeles Clippers opened their $2 billion Intuit Dome in 2024, team chief technology and digital officer George Hanna figured roughly one in three fans would opt into the venue’s facial authentication system, which has fans upload a selfie ahead of time and stroll into the building without pulling out their tickets. “On a good day,” he said recently, “That’s kind of what I was hoping for.”

He was wrong.

Last season, by the end of an average game, close to 75% of fans were enrolled in Game Face ID, Hanna said, more than doubling his expectations.

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Kansas City is piloting facial recognition technology on local buses. Add that to the list.

Internationally, biometric surveillance is becoming increasingly commonplace. A new Premier League program will leverage “intelligence-led facial recognition in London to identify and prevent serious offenders attending matches,” the league announced earlier this month. In Brazil, stadiums with capacities beyond 20,000 seats are required to install biometric tracking systems. Palmeiras has a deal with local police to share some of that information, which has reportedly led to the arrest of more than 200 people who entered the venue.

“We know exactly who is in each seat,” club executive Oswaldo Basile said in October.

Early facial ticketing pilots were met with some protests. And energy still exists to create more state or federal oversight. But as the technology’s penetration has expanded, pushback seemingly hasn’t. A demand for security is leading venue operators to test out the newest tech, while a desire for convenience and personalization has seen fans increasingly getting in line.

2025 was the year facial recognition went mainstream. For now, privacy crusaders are left to wait.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/trump-voters-really-thought-this

Trump Voters Really Thought 'this guy was going to be different'! Again, the dumbest fucking Cuntry in the WORLD.

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