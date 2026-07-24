JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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chat noir
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Thanks for these reminders from history that another world is possible, that we can live differently from whatever pretends to be 'the way things are', even amid different ways of understanding and practicing that. Nevertheless, egalitarian alternatives seem all too rare and short-lived, at least within the history of 'civilization' based on class rule, even when countered by people's history.

As you boldly conclude: "Revolutiuons will only result in genuine democracy and equality when most people have a clear understanding of what genuine democracy and equality mean, especially a clear understanding of why the invalid authoritarian principle must be rejected." Genuine understanding, however, is inseparable from practice that's committed to enduring adaptation of basic principles like democracy and equality to changing circumstance, and consequently patient with imperfection and forgiving of failure, altogether rooted in virtues like courage and compassion. In this respect, I'm not all that confident most people are so egalitarian.

Polls (which generally serve ruling class interests of social engineering) may tell us a majority of people oppose this or that war, as your recent article on the Iran war applauds such reported results (which generally are rigged one way or another). But people's opinions mean next to nothing without practice, as those in power know from longstanding practice of repressive means, like managing perceptions to undermine popular potentials of movements beyond momentary protests. Likewise, what people say on one day regarding inequality between rich and poor may not mean much next to what they do from day to day, as with just doing their jobs in chains of command which maintain inequality and reinforce behaviors of fear and obedience which normalize conscious consent, however conceived, to 'the way things are'.

Yes, there have been historical periods, as you recall here, when dissent moves masses in more revolutionary directions. But nowadays I'm not seeing much in the way of genuine grassroots movements, beyond passing moments of populist spectacle, that rise to the challenges coming at us from the ultra-authoritarianism of techno-totalitarian final solutions to millennial class war and organized crime against humanity by ruling classes.

I'm also skeptical there's any such thing as valid 'authoritarianism' (?), only, to recall some words of Marx (despite himself), "tradition of all dead generations (which) weighs like a nightmare on the brains of the living." It seems we're rather in need of recovering simple practices of our common humanity more than any principle of authority.

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