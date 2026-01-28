Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

The billionaire class is using ICE to make sure that people like the person above are kept out of power.

Cause and Effect:

​Cause: “ How the US Created Violent Chaos in Honduras “

By Belén Fernández, 2019 (reporting on the U.S. backed coup in Honduras of 2009)

​​Effect: Watch this 14 minute video about why people in Honduras are fleeing to the United States just in order to survive the violence resulting from the U.S. backed ruling elite in Honduras: “ Murder and Migration in Honduras: Immigrant America. “

Hey U.S. ruling class:

Stop doing things south of our border and in Haiti deliberately to force millions of poor people there to have to illegally enter the United States just in order to survive. Here’s the proof that that is exactly what you have been doing for decades, with both of your political parties in office.

It is immoral for you to brutally kick people out of the United States whom you have FORCED to enter it illegally. By calling this brutality “just enforcing the law” you are as immoral as those in 1859 who said they were “just enforcing the law” when they enforced the Fugitive Slave Act by capturing runaway slaves and returning them to their masters (as the U.S. Constitution required, by the way.)

You only get away with this immorality by censoring the true reason why there are so many illegal immigrants today.

Hey U.S. ruling class:

Stop pretending that you didn’t want these illegal immigrants to enter the United States. It is well known that you use these illegal immigrants, especially in the agriculture, hospitality, and construction industries, as super-cheap labor—super-cheap because the fear of being deported makes it near impossible for illegal immigrant workers to wage the kind of strikes that American workers have waged, strikes that it takes to make industries pay decent wages and provide decent working conditions.

You know damn well that the reason why American workers won’t work harvesting crops and so forth—a fact that you love to repeat over and over again—is because (as you never talk about!) you use illegal immigrants whom you force to enter the U.S. illegally to drive down the wages and working conditions in these industries so you can make your obscene profits thereby.

Hey U.S. ruling class:

Stop pretending that the recent cruel and murderous ICE actions are an effort to deport all of the illegal immigrants. BS!

If you really want to deport all the illegal immigrants as you claim then you would be prosecuting the big employers who illegally hire huge numbers of these illegal immigrants; if you did that most of the illegal immigrants would decide to leave the United States on their own. But you do not prosecute these big employers, do you? You thereby make it obvious that the ICE actions don’t really have anything to do with aiming to deport all of the illegal immigrants. The ICE actions have a very different evil purpose: polarizing the population, turning good people against each other with lies in order for YOU to be able to control them.

Hey U.S. ruling class:

Stop using ICE terror to divide-and-rule us, the have-nots. Yes, that is exactly what the ICE terror is all about. Now I’ll spell out exactly how you do it.

You censor the fact that you have been for decades forcing millions of poor people to illegally enter the United States just in order to survive.

You make us wrongly believe that the illegal immigrants are freeloaders—criminal freeloaders—who just happened to decide one day that they’d prefer to live in (sneak in illegally) the United States where the standard of living is high because of centuries of work by us American workers, instead of doing the work themselves in their own countries to raise the standard of living there.

You divert municipal taxes away from things that we Americans deserve and want, and use that money instead to pay for things that the millions of illegal immigrants need.

You cleverly turn about half of us this way against the illegal immigrants and make us think that the deportations are the morally right—anti-freeloader—thing to do.

You use your liberal media to make about half of us—the half that doesn’t suffer so directly or obviously the harm caused by the huge wave of illegal super-cheap-labor immigrants—oppose the deportations.

You use ICE cruelty and murder to inflame those of us opposed to the deportations with immense anger, to make us view those of us who support the deportations as hateful bigoted fascists, as our enemy.

You work hard to make sure that those of us who support the deportations view the people opposed to the deportations as elitists who have nothing but contempt for working class Americans and their concerns regarding the wave of illegal immigrants. (See footnote #1 again.)

You get half of us have-nots to line up behind your conservative politicians in defense of the deportations, while you get the other half of us have-nots to line up behind your liberal politicians who pretend they’re against the conservative ones but who are in fact IN CAHOOTS with them.

You use your Trump MAGA rallies and your No Kings demonstrations to pit us have-nots against each other, while making sure that YOU, our common enemy, are never exposed at these events as the enemy of ALL the have-nots, and the cause of the huge wave of illegal immigrants.

You are having your Blue State politicians, such as Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis’s Mayor Jacob Frey, ensure that their local police will not prevent (as they could do!) people protesting ICE from being so close to ICE cops that the ICE will kill them. This is how you inflame the anti-ICE camp, on purpose.

You get the pro-ICE camp to go along with the ICE murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti with a specious argument that only seems to hold water because of your censorship of the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants. You tell the pro-deportation have-nots that people who deliberately interfere with law enforcement officers just trying to do their job of deporting illegal immigrants are knowingly and wrongly placing themselves in harm’s way, regardless of any details about—you know—whether they really did anything to make an ICE cop reasonably believe his life was in danger. You know damn well that if pro-deportation have-nots knew the truth about how the deportations are IMMORAL because it is immoral to deport people whom YOU have FORCED to illegally immigrate, then these pro-deportation have-nots would be anti-deportation and wouldn’t fall for your specious “just doing their job to enforce the law” argument in support of the ICE murderers.

You threaten to escalate this phony conflict that you are orchestrating; you threaten to have your conservative and liberal politicians call in opposing federal versus state military (and police) forces, to make sure that we have-nots get drawn into a violent war against each other.

Breaking News: You demote ICE chief Bovino in order to “fine tune” your orchestrated division of us have-nots against each other. You want to split us as close as possible to right down the middle. But you worry now that ICE terrorism and murder may have gone a bit too far and made the split be too far from the middle, by causing too many people to leave the conservative camp and support the liberal camp, not because they stopped supporting the deportations but simply because they don’t think ICE terror and murder is the proper way to carry out the deportations.

You know damn well that if any of your politicians let the cat out of the bag about how YOU have deliberately forced millions of poor people to illegally enter the United States, then virtually ALL of us have-nots (no matter for whom we voted) would be sympathetic to the illegal immigrants and furious at YOU for forcing millions of them to come here illegally. Your divide-and-rule scheme would fail. This is why you make sure that none of your politicians—not the liberal ones nor the conservative ones—ever EVER tell the truth about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants.

You use your liberal comedians (who know they are on a short leash held by Big $) to make sure that the have-nots opposed to the deportations maximally infuriate the have-nots who support the deportations. Thus Jimmy Kimmel (at time point 9:34 in his monologue here) tells his liberal audience that the reason the deportations are wrong is because, dontcha know, having lots and LOTS of immigrants is wonderful. This way Kimmel gets his liberal fans to ignore—or even be unaware of—the ways that the massive wave of illegal immigrants truly harms working class Americans (as explained in footnote #1):

You do all of this for one horrible immoral reason: to divide-and-rule us have-nots so that you can stay in power over us all and enjoy your obscene wealth and power and privilege at our expense. Neither your conservative nor liberal politicians advocate what virtually ALL of us have-nots really want , which is to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.