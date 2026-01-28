JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Teresa's avatar
Teresa
7m

Had I the power, I would make certain your article was made available to every person, in every country. In their home language, of course. The propaganda surrounding immigration is the same all over the world. Saving this one too. If this were paper, I'd have quite a stack in my file. It must be frustrating knowing what you know at times; watching us struggle and flail with the same antiquated questions, or beliefs. Thank you.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture