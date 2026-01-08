Share

Dontcha just love it when ruling class assholes like Stephen Miller throw around the word “we”?

Guess who’s conspicuously absent in Stephen Miller’s ‘we.’ People such as:

the laboring workers who provided everything needed by those who “discovered the oil”;

the laboring workers who grew the food and transported the food to feed those who “created the technology to extract the oil” as well as the laboring workers who built the buildings they required in which to create such technology and who taught them how to read and write and do math when younger so they would be able to create such technology, and who provided them the health care they needed while “creating the technology,” and so on and so on and so on;

the laboring workers who built and operated and installed all of the platforms and machines that “extracted the oil”;

the laboring workers who operated the refineries that “processed that heavy crude.”

How many of these people un-included in Stephen Miller’s “we” happened to have been born in Venezuela?

How many of these people un-included in Stephen Miller’s “we” will enjoy a better life from the sale by the likes of Stephen Miller of the heavy crude oil?

How much of the actual work required to bring this heavy crude oil to market will have been done by the likes of Stephen Miller?

What do you mean ‘we’ Stephen Miller?