Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

U.S. rulers, going back to the time of Bill Clinton’s administration, wanted to revive the Cold War against Russia because being at war (hot or cold) is a fundamental strategy of the American ruling class, as I discuss in great detail in my “Oppressors Need Bogeyman Enemies and Invent them When Necessary: Which explains the actual, versus apparent, aims of U.S. imperialism.” In March of 2022 I wrote this article showing that President Biden was determined to go to war against Russia in Ukraine despite having no persuasive argument for doing so. Biden couldn’t come right out and admit that his actual aim was to re-start the Cold War, but in the absence of that honesty his behavior was patently irrational.

In light of this origin of the Ukraine war (and the truth about the conflict that I explained here in September of 2023), we can understand what is going on today when Russia has militarily essentially won the war, in the sense that it is undeniable to anybody with eyes to see that it is only a matter of time now when the Ukrainian military will collapse as a fighting force, and Russia will be able to do with Ukraine whatever it wishes.

One would think that in these dire circumstances for Ukrainian leaders that they would sue for peace, in other words negotiate an end to the war with Russia and accept whatever terms Russia would insist upon for the cessation of its military advance. But no! Ukrainian leaders are doing the exact opposite. They continue to declare, and act as if, they were winning the war. They continue to demand, essentially, that Russia surrender. Thus they insist that all of the territory now controlled by Russia in what was Ukraine before 2014 be returned to Ukraine, AND that Russia pay reparations to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday insisted that any peace plan to end the war must include a recognition of the “aggressor” paying the price, in light of Russia triggering the conflict by invading Ukraine in 2022. “The aggressor must pay fully for the war he started, and this is why decisions on Russian assets are essential,” said Zelensky in a video address to the Swedish parliament, arguing that an agreement on the use of frozen Russian assets is a crucial element to any proposal.

What explains this madness?

Here’s the explanation of the madness.

Ukrainian leaders (with the overt approval of European leaders and the tacit approval of U.S. rulers) plan never to surrender, never to accept any Russian terms for peace whatsoever, and instead to retreat to some place outside of Ukraine (London? Miami?) where they will declare themselves to be the true government of Ukraine in exile. This government-in-exile will continue to “wage the Cold War” against Russia by any means it can. It will keep the Cold War going against Russia, even if it’s only in the realm of propaganda and fear-mongering.

This (as my above-linked article shows in detail) is exactly what U.S. and European rulers want: to keep a cold war against a bogeyman enemy going, in order to use that war a) to create a war mentality that enables the oppressive ruling class to control its own have-nots and b) to use the war as a pretext for enriching itself at the expense of its own have-nots and c) to use the war as a pretext for attacking working class people elsewhere in the world to keep the rich in power and grab resources.

Already we see what this Cold War fear-mongering looks like:

Within the U.S. ruling class there seems to be a minor disagreement. The neo-cons (such as Senator Lindsay Graham, who control the Senate and the State Department) are determined to use U.S. weapons (which are in increasingly short supply) against Russia in Ukraine. and even to fire Tomahawk missiles deep into Russia, for as long as there are any Ukrainian soldiers left to “pull those triggers.” Trump and V.P. Vance and others in the Trump camp apparently want to “get out of Dodge”—stop wasting scarce U.S. weapons in a futile war against Russia—in order to have sufficient weapons for warmongering against China. Trump, however, fears being seen as “abandoning” Ukraine, which is why he merely urges its leaders to sue for peace with Russia, but never outright declares their refusal to do so to be madness that the U.S. will not support at all.

The warmongering against Russia and China obviously increases the possibility of thermonuclear war . Even the despicable Kissinger knew this:

While nuclear weapons were already large enough to damage the entire globe during the Cold War, he said advances in nuclear technology and artificial intelligence -- where China and the United States are both leaders -- have multiplied the doomsday threat. “For the first time in human history, humanity has the capacity to extinguish itself in a finite period of time,” Kissinger said.

I think this alone is sufficient reason to organize for egalitarian revolution to remove the rich from power, don’t you? This is why my neighbors and I organized the Brighton Assembly of Egalitarians. Maybe you’d like to do something similar?