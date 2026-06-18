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This wonderful egalitarian man, like billions of other egalitarians, wants to remove the rich from power to have no rich and no poor. To prevent this from happening the rich rely on divide-and-rule: chattel slavery of blacks in the past, Jim Crow, apartheid in South Africa and Zionism (violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians) are methods of divide-and-rule. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my zip code.

Lots of people lately are asking, “How come Trump, and the U.S. government generally, support Israel?”

The answer is not complicated. But the answer is something that the U.S. ruling billionaire class does not want people to know and understand.

The answer is this. U.S. billionaires (especially the smart people who advise them) know that Israel’s violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians (i.e., Zionism) creates conditions that help the billionaires of the world remain in power over the have-nots of the world. Like chattel slavery and Jim Crow and South African apartheid in the past, Israel’s Zionist project of violent ethnic cleansing (and now genocide) of Palestinians helps the billionaires control and dominate the have-nots of the world. Here’s how so.

Massive oppression of a particular group of have-nots, of which Zionism is a classic but not a unique example) serves the billionaire class by making it possible for it to frame public discourse in non-class terms: as conflict between ethnic groups that has nothing whatsoever to do with the actual chief conflict in the world, namely the conflict between the have-nots versus the oppressive haves—between those with egalitarian values and aims versus those who value domination of the many by the few and class inequality with some rich and some poor, some extremely powerful and privileged and most lacking power and privilege.

The billionaire class needs to prevent the have-nots of the world from uniting around their shared egalitarian values and aims against all of the oppressors of the world. Having a government like the Israeli government commit extreme oppression of Palestinians in the name of the Jews is perfect! It is perfect the same way it was perfect to make people of African descent chattel slaves in the name of (supposedly!) making life better for ordinary whites. (Read about this here to see how racist slavery was used to enable the rich to oppress ordinary whites also.)

The American ruling class absolutely depended upon racist chattel slavery to create mutual fear and resentment between blacks and whites, in order to divide and rule the have-nots. When it became impossible to maintain chattel slavery (because of massive popular opposition to it) the ruling class fell back to racist Jim Crow laws. And when that likewise became impossible to maintain (for the same reason) then it fell back to Affirmative Action and CRT and DEI to keep the divide-and-rule going as best it could.

Zionist violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians is exactly the kind of thing that the billionaire class loves.

First of all, it enables the Israeli billionaire class to control and economically oppress and get rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class as I describe in great detail here.

Secondly, the U.S. billionaire class absolutely needed Zionist ethnic cleansing to make its Global War on Terror (GWOT) feasible, a war that enabled U.S. rulers to accuse Americans of being unpatriotic if they organized against the billionaire class in any way. The GWOT needed a credible bogeyman enemy; Israel created this credible enemy—the Palestinians and all Arabs and Muslims who sympathized with them—by treating Palestinians so horribly that Palestinians naturally developed extreme anger at Israel and resisted the Israeli government in various ways, all of which made it easy for the Israeli government to portray Palestinians (and Muslims and Arabs who supported them) as an antisemitic terrorist existential threat to Jews and all “freedom loving people” who supported Jews, such as Americans. Read a leaflet here (PDF) I helped write a number of years ago about how American rulers rely on Zionism to control the American have-nots.

Thirdly, the billionaires who rule nations such as Iran in the Middle East benefit from Israeli Zionist violence. It works like this. These rich anti-egalitarian rulers maintain considerable popular support, despite being anti-working class, by pretending to champion the cause of the Palestinians against Israel. Read in detail here how this is what the Iranian rulers are doing now.

The fact is that there are no American billionaires, Jewish or not, who don’t support Israel. All American billionaires support Israel willingly. The notion that some only support Israel because they are afraid of being accused of being an antisemite otherwise is absurd. We’re talking about individuals who, as billionaires, are not afraid of being “fired” and who could even create THEIR OWN media to counter any accusation of antisemitism. If I, John Spritzler, a non-wealthy person who was employed by Harvard University for twenty years could have been an outspoken anti-Zionist all of that time—which I was—then certainly any American billionaire could openly oppose Zionism if they wished to do so. The fact is they do NOT wish to do so. They have every rational (evil, but rational) selfish reason for supporting Israel. Israel helps them to rule over the have-nots of the world, specifically to divide-and-rule the have-nots along NON-CLASS lines, just like chattel slavery did.

The Neo-Cons and Christian Zionists and the Israel Lobby Are Only Influential Because They Are Preaching to the (Billionaire Class) Choir

Some people wrongly say that the only reason the U.S. government supports Israel is because of the influence of the Neo-Cons (such as Senator Lindsey Graham and think tanks operated by Neo-Con academics) and Christian Zionists with their mega-churches and the Israel lobby. This is wrongheaded because it ignores the fact that the REASON these Zionist individuals and organizations are influential is because what they advocate is entirely in the interest of the entire billionaire ruling class. Were it otherwise, then these Zionists would be ignored by the billionaire ruling class.

The Neo-Cons express the pro-Israel viewpoint most articulately, just as during the days of chattel slavery there were individuals who expressed the pro-slavery viewpoint most articulately. But chattel slavery did not come into being or persist because of such individuals (go here to read how it came into being), and likewise the U.S. pro-Israel foreign policy does not exist because of such individuals. American billionaires would remain pro-Israel even if the Neo-Cons and Christian Zionists and the Israel lobby disappeared tomorrow morning. Why? Because Zionism is good for billionaires.

Any single American billionaire could destroy the power of the Israel lobby if he/she wanted to do so. Read here exactly how he/she could do that, by telling the American public the sordid truth about Zionism, how it is used by Jewish billionaires NOT at all to make Israeli Jews safe but on the contrary to get away with economically oppressing the Israeli Jewish working class. No billionaire opposes Israel by telling the American public this sordid truth about Zionism; they don’t do it for the simple reason that none WANT to do it; none have any rational reason for wanting to do it. The billionaires don’t love Zionism (or pretend to do so for fear of being accused of being an antisemite) because some pro-Zionist individuals or organizations make them do so; they truly love Zionism because it helps them remain rich and powerful. This is not complicated! (PDF).

Tucker Carlson is Wrong

People like Tucker Carlson never tell the truth about why the U.S. supports Israel. He never talks about how the Israeli billionaires and the American billionaires—the ruling classes of both countries—love whatever pits have-nots against have-nots, as Zionist ethnic cleansing does so perfectly. Tucker Carlson would have us believe that the way to stop the U.S. from supporting Israel is simply to remove from power particular individuals whom Netanyahu is blackmailing with compromising information about their ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

This kind of explanation for why governments support other oppressive governments is absurd. According to this kind of “logic” the reason the United States was such a staunch supporter of South African apartheid must have been because South Africa’s President de Klerk had compromising information with which to blackmail American presidents.

What Tucker Carlson does not want us to know is that the way—the only way—to prevent the U.S. from supporting Israel, and from supporting other horrible attacks on particular ethnic groups elsewhere for that matter (e.g., Saudi Arabia’s attack on the Houthis of Yemen), is to remove the American ruling class—"the rich”—from power, to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. Tucker Carlson will never say this, but it is the truth. Those who hide this truth, by giving different explanations for why the U.S. government supports Israel, are working for the billionaires, intentionally or not.

Why Does Trump Sometimes Do Things that Anger Netanyahu?

U.S. and Israeli billionaires share fundamentally the same goals. But people with the same goals don’t always agree about every single thing. So there is no reason to be surprised if Trump (or American billionaires in general) sometimes disagree about this or that with their Israeli counterparts. Likewise, American politicians have various domestic concerns that differ from the domestic concerns of Israeli politicians. This also causes disagreements sometimes.

The effect of the U.S. losing the Iran war on the Trump-Netanyahu relationship

The joint U.S./Israel war on Iran did not go as planned. It did not inflict the expected (promised by Netanyahu) quick or even slow regime change on Iran. What it did do is exhaust U.S. military weapons inventories. It caused the development of enormous domestic opposition to Trump even from his erstwhile MAGA base who voted for him because he promised no more wars of choice and now feel betrayed by him. The war raised the price of oil and created hated inflation. The war drained U.S. oil reserves and created an impending even more huge rise in the price of oil and hence even greater inflation. Additionally, a majority of Americans now no longer support Israel and many are horrified by Israel’s genocidal actions and Trump’s support of them. For such reasons Trump the politician, fearing to be known as the least popular and most reviled U.S. president, wants to end the Iran war fast, by declaring victory with a peace agreement that is actually a U.S. surrender to Iran (as the Neo-Cons such as Bill Kristol scathingly point out.)

Netanyahu, on the other hand, is a corrupt politician who fears he’s going to jail when he gets unelected, which will likely happen when the Iran war ends with an obvious defeat for Israel. Netanyahu thus wants to keep the Iran war going to eventually inflict regime change on Iran, not only to personally stay out of jail but to salvage his entire career’s reputation based on the fanatical goal of conquering new land for Israel so it will become Greater Israel. Netanyahu thus fears the peace deal Trump wants to make with Iran.

The current peace deal in the works (as of June 17 at least) requires that Israel stop its attacks on Lebanon. Trump (according to reports at least) told Netanyahu to stop the attacks and Netanyahu has (according to reports at least) refused and said bad things about Trump for making the demand. We’ll see what happens.

As is well known among those who are informed, the Israeli government is totally dependent upon U.S. economic, military and diplomatic support to be able to carry out its violent ethnic cleansing (and now genocidal) project.

Trump the politician, who fears the American public turning solidly against him, wants to end the war. Trump the loyal (to his billionaire class) pro-Zionist, who fears the wrath of the billionaire class if he doesn’t give full support to Netanyahu, wants to keep the war going. He has the power to go either way. He’s between the proverbial rock and a hard place. Well, that’s his problem, not ours.