Robert Cable
Mar 8, 2024

Most people may be reluctant to tell lies, to steal, to kill. However some pathological people seem to have no compunction about lying, stealing, or killing. And so many of them succeed in getting into "leadership" positions of government and other institutions.

Chuck Fall
Mar 9, 2024

thanks John for writing this. I accept your analysis and rational for configuring society along egalitarian principles. I grapple with what will conceivably motivate people to organize and take a strong stand. Many classical leftists appeal to class war, taking down the plutocrats, and changing society. But, the working classes don't seem to rally around opposition to the plutocracy, I suppose on the false grounds that maybe someday, I too, could get really rich, and would want to keep my wealth. However, the vast majority in society do want fairness, access to education, good clean nourishing food, a place to call home, heat in the winter, electricity year round; and health care, and time for a vacation. But, for all of this desire, there really isn't much of a groundswell of critique of the power elite. This is why I think calling out the big and most significant state crimes, like the JFK assassination, the others in the 1960's; Iran / Contra; the 9/11 attacks and subsequent anthrax attack, and now the Covid "plandemic" and the Ukraine and now Gaza wars: all founded on deception to cover up the brazen power grab each event represents. I feel that by addressing state crimes and teh big lies that cover them up, we can inspire a core group of egalitarians to take the fight to the door step of the state. There are a lot of people in the truth movement struggling, and getting the egalitarians to speak to the same concerns can grow the movement.

