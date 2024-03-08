Share

The Authorities' Refusal to Debate the Critics of their Pronouncements is Proof that they are Making Unfounded Assertions, Likely LIES

They never engage in a public debate with serious critics of their official stories about the JFK assassination ‘magic bullet’ or 9/11 or Covid-19 mandatory vaccinations, or C02 supposedly causing catastrophic global warming, or the 'rightness' of arming Ukraine against Russia, etc.

The “magic bullet” in the JFK assassination, pictured above, is literally incredible (not believable) and yet it is the key “fact” in the official Warren Commission, mass-media-endorsed and never-refuted-by-politicians account of the assassination that says the assassination was the act of one single lone gunman and hence not a conspiracy. The American public doesn’t believe it.

As these U.S. opinion poll results show, the American public does not trust the authoritative mass-media-endorsed story of an event that is arguably one of the most important events in modern U.S. history: the JFK assassination.

The officials in the Warren Commission never defended their assassination story in the presence of a serious critic, in a fair debate before the public. Nor have U.S. government officers ever done so, although they all endorse the Warren Commission “magic bullet” theory.

The total coverup of the truth of the assassination with a flimsy impossible-to-believe ‘magic bullet’ story that no politician or news media ever questions shows, in and of itself, that there was a conspiracy of very powerful people behind the assassination. Otherwise, why the total silence by all the powerful people about the absurd ‘magic bullet’ theory?

The same lack of any serious public debate between the authorities (or the politicians or mass media who endorse their stories) versus any of their serious critics holds with respect events such as:

Many Americans say there needs to be new independent investigation of the 9/11 attacks:

Furthermore, the mass media never engage in serious investigative journalism to determine if critics of the official story of such events as those listed below have credible evidence; they just ignore the critics or dismiss them as not worth paying attention to.

This unwillingness by the authorities to engage in serious public debate with critics of their pronouncements means that the authorities have no persuasive evidence for them and that they are very likely lies.

In 1968 I organized a Vietnam War Teach-In at Dartmouth College. I invited top critics of the war and also the Under Secretary of State for Southeast Asian Affairs to be on a panel to debate the war in front of hundreds (standing room only) of Dartmouth students, most of whom were pro-war and came to the teach-in hoping to see the anti-war side get trounced by the Under Secretary of State. As it turned out, the anti-war side trounced the pro-war government representative by showing that all he had to defend the war was lies. The initially pro-war students left the teach-in as anti-war students. I heard that the government never sent a representative to debate the war after this (from the government’s point of view) debacle.

The refusal of the mass media to do proper journalism by investigating the evidence provided by critics of the official stories and thereby persuasively refuting or endorsing (as the case may be) what the critics say, lets unfounded assertions by the authorities go unchallenged. This ensures that the public will be divided with some trusting the authorities and others persuaded by the critics. This may be a key reason why the mass media don’t do the proper investigative journalism they ought to do. The reason is certainly not that it would be bad for sales and subscriptions; the public would LOVE to see such investigative journalism.

The missing word, “alleged,” in the mass media

Our society is now one in which the truth is routinely suppressed. The mass media, which correctly inserts the word “alleged” to qualify accusations of unlawful behavior against people before they have been found guilty in a court of law, never—as they ought to—insert this word to quality government pronouncements that have not yet survived the challenge of one or more public debates with serious critics (analogous to a proper trial in a court of law). The mass media ought ALWAYS to insert the word “alleged” in these cases. Their refusal to do so shows that the mass media are under the control of the same ruling billionaire plutocracy that controls the government. (The mass media is about six huge corporations that are obviously owned by the very rich.)

Oppressive societies must suppress the truth; that’s how they control the have-nots

Respect for the truth is a key principle of a good society. Oppressive societies must suppress the truth; that’s how they control the have-nots. Suppressing the truth by asserting things that most people know are lies—such as the “magic bullet” nonsense—is a form of gaslighting; it’s a way of telling people that they must be crazy if they don’t agree with the asserted lie. This is a way of telling people that they are unfit to have a real say in society.

Furthermore, when the mass media asserts as true a story that the ruling class uses to make people think they must obey the government (such as all the various pretexts for wars) then even when many people believe the story is false the mass media’s assertion of it without any indication that it is only “alleged” makes it seem to anyone who disagrees with the assertion that they are all alone in feeling that way, and that therefore they would be well-advised to keep their mouth shut about their disagreement. I discuss this further here.