Forgive me for introducing a serious topic with a humorous (at least sort of) illustration of my point:

In a recent conversation with my adult son about a person we both know, he told me how this person was in a terrible personal situation they felt hopeless about being able to escape and denied that the situation was bad; but when, later, this person, to their surprise, finally was able to escape the bad situation they began speaking freely about how awful it really was. This made me realize something.

When people feel hopeless about making a bad situation (such as being treated like dirt by the rich) better, and don’t do what it takes to escape that bad situation because they believe that’s impossible, then the only way to justify their in-action—both to themselves and to friends who tell them “You’ve got to do what it takes to escape!”—is to deny that the situation is really that bad, to find good things to say about it. This is a natural psychological effect of hopelessness.

I think this explains why some have-nots who are indeed treated like dirt by the rich say good things about the rich, such as, “They provide us jobs” or “They give to philanthropy” or “They’re smarter than us and deserve to be richer” and so forth. This is what people say when they feel hopeless about being able to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

I haven’t made this point before because I didn’t understand it before.

The point I DID make before, about an effect of hopelessness, is that it causes people not to try to remove the rich from power. My point in this regard was that there is a huge difference between apathy, which means not caring, versus hopelessness, which makes people who DO care nonetheless not act as if they did not care. (For example, a person convicted of a capital crime who is being led to their execution certainly does care that they are about to be killed, but because they are hopeless about the possibility of escaping they make no effort to escape. This behavior looks like apathy but it is not.)

When we do things to show people that in wanting to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor they are the vast majority, not the tiny minority that the rich try to make us think we are, then (at least) two things will happen. 1. People will start to organize the egalitarian revolutionary movement; 2. People will start speaking much more freely about how terrible and wrong is our current society based on class inequality (some rich and some poor.)