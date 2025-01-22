Share

Recently I posted a Substack article about the problem with progressive organizations titled, “Let's Fight Fascism the Smart Way, Not the Stupid Way, OK? Big $ will encourage us to do it the stupid way, so beware of that!” In that article I pointed out that virtually all progressive organizations large enough to have an office and paid staff are funded by Big $ and that the money comes with strings attached that prohibit the organization from refuting the key lies that the ruling class uses to control and divide the have-nots.

Today I want to focus on the related obvious fact that progressive organizations never call for removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor (a.k.a. egalitarian revolution) despite the fact that this is exactly what the vast majority of people would love (as I prove here.)

The obvious reason why progressive organizations don’t call for egalitarian revolution is, of course, that their funding prohibits them from doing so.

But Big $ funding is only part of the explanation for this ideological corruption of progressive organizations, since the question remains: How come the rank-and-file of progressive organizations don’t demand that they call for egalitarian revolution? Why do the rank-and-file, who personally would LOVE an egalitarian revolution, accept without any protest that their leaders refuse to even hint at such a goal?

The reason the rank-and-file members of progressive organizations don’t demand that their leaders call for egalitarian revolution is this. The rank-and-file think it would be a big mistake if their leaders expressed an egalitarian revolutionary aspiration. The rank-and-file, while they would PERSONALLY love it if there were an egalitarian revolution, wrongly believe that the general public is opposed to that idea and would be scared away from supporting the reform demands of their progressive organization if its leaders advocated egalitarian revolution.

The reason WHY the rank-and-file wrongly believe the general public is opposed to egalitarian revolution is because the ruling class has worked very hard to make them believe this false idea. The ruling class censors any expression of egalitarian revolutionary aspiration in the mass media and also in the “alternative” media (as I discuss further here.) The intended result of this censorship is that people who personally would love an egalitarian revolution are persuaded that virtually nobody else does.

I hear leftists tell me over and over again that ordinary people hope and expect to be rich one day themselves and for that reason they don’t want to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. These leftists have never actually talked to lots of random ordinary people about this; they just base their wrong view on the censored media and on what elitist intellectuals say.

But I have talked to literally thousands of random ordinary people on the street about removing the rich from power (which I discuss in the above-linked article, again linked to here) and they overwhelmingly say they would like—or love!—that to happen (even though they think it is impossible.) Furthermore, out of all these thousands of people, only three ever told me they hoped and expected to be rich one day and therefore want to keep the rich in power with some rich and some poor. Three!

The rank-and-file members of progressive organizations don’t object when their leaders (fearing loss of funding otherwise) never even hint at any egalitarian revolutionary aspiration because they—the rank-and-file—think that it is wise for their organization’s leaders never to do so. The rank-and-file fear that if the general public learned that their progressive organization wanted an egalitarian revolution then the public would stop supporting their struggle for a reform that it would otherwise have supported. Here's a video (2nd half) of me asking random people on the streets of Boston if they would support an organization more, or less, if it advocated removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. Almost all said they'd support it MORE!

The wrong view of ordinary people, as being opposed to egalitarian revolution, in turn enables the leaders of progressive organizations to get away with never talking about what it will really take to end the oppression that they purport to be fighting. It enables these leaders instead to talk, at best, about fake solutions such as “taxing the rich” (which amounts, of course, to making billionaires pay a little fee for the right to treat the have-nots like dirt), or “removing money from elections” (which is not possible because money is power no matter what election reform laws are ever passed, and furthermore it leaves the ruling billionaire plutocracy—that was never elected in the first place—still in power.)

Here’s what YOU can do

If you want to find out the truth about what most people really want, then you need to ask them. You cannot rely on the media or on progressive organizations to find out. Talking to ordinary people about egalitarian revolution is the first step you must take to discover the truth about the people who are your neighbors and fellow citizens/residents of the society in which you live. This is the basis of the strategy for building the egalitarian revolutionary movement that I discuss here and that I urge you to read about and (even if just as a single individual) implement.