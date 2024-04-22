Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Despite the horrifying TV images and news reporting about the Israeli genocidal violence against Palestinians in Gaza, a majority of Americans nonetheless still support Israel. But this would NOT be the case if the Anti-Zionism movement told Americans the truth about the anti-working-class (including anti-Jewish-Israeli-working-class) PURPOSE of Zionist violence.

If Americans knew that the PURPOSE of Israeli/Zionist violence against Palestinians had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with making Jews safe and was, on the contrary, for the purpose of making Palestinians a bogeyman enemy with which the Israeli billionaire ruling class (just like in the U.S.) controls its Jewish working class to thereby get away with severely economically oppressing and getting rich off of Israeli Jews, THEN the green and blue lines in the opinion poll plot above would be switched. Only a small minority of Americans would be supporting Israel. And THEN the U.S. government would have to do a 180 and switch from supporting Israel to condemning it; just as the U.S. government had to do a 180 and switch from supporting apartheid South Africa to condemning it when a great majority of Americans learned the truth about apartheid in South Africa and were appalled by it.

But the Anti-Zionism movement is NOT telling Americans what they need to know. It is not telling them these key facts:

That the Zionist rulers of Israel have been using violence against Palestinians for more than seven decades of ethnic cleansing for the anti-Jewish-working class purpose stated above; this is proved in my article, “Israel’s Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinians.”

That Israel’s government has for decades been funding Hamas and working to keep it in power; this is proved in my article here. That Hamas is controlled by billionaires who oppress ordinary Palestinians, as shown in my article here.

That Zionist leaders during the Holocaust opposed efforts to rescue Jews from the Nazis because these rescue efforts did not advance their goal of getting a Jewish working class of their own to get rich off of in a Jewish state; this is proved in my article, “Why, Really, Zionist Leaders Have Always Wanted a State of Their Own.”

That there ought not to be a Jewish state because it means oppression by billionaires of BOTH working class Palestinians AND working class Israeli Jews; this is proved in my article, “There Should Not Be a Jewish State.”

The Anti-Zionism movement is telling Americans only what Mossad wants them to hear; it is telling them the Zionist Big Lie: that the conflict is between “the Palestinians” versus “the Jews.” According to this Big Lie, if you choose to support the Palestinians then you would be going against the Jews. According to this Big Lie, if you have any sympathy for the victims of the Holocaust and their surviving children you will not DARE support the Palestinians!

But, says the Anti-Zionism movement, “We say you should support the Palestinians anyway.”

The Zionists know that as long as THIS is the “pro-Palestine” argument, the Zionists will prevail!

This is why the Zionists LOVE the fact that the anti-Zionist movement is keeping the following facts a secret:

a. Thousands of Israeli Holocaust Survivors Still Living in Poverty, Fighting for Recognition: Seventy years after the end of WWII, some 20,000 aging Holocaust survivors receive little or no support from Israel, and 45,000 live under poverty line.

b. A quarter of Israel’s Holocaust survivors living in poverty.

c. Holocaust survivors struggling to make ends meet in Israel: Ros Dayan survived horrors of Nazi persecution but now says she does not have enough money to buy food or clothes.

d. Holocaust Survivors Protest Israel’s Stipend Plan JERUSALEM, Aug. 5—Several dozen survivors of the Holocaust, supported by hundreds of younger relatives and supporters, marched in protest today in front of Prime Minister Ehud Olmert’s office, saying that a planned government stipend was too small, insulting both the living and the dead. Carrying signs that said, “Let us live in dignity,” the demonstrators demanded that Mr. Olmert issue a formal statement revoking a government decision to provide a stipend next year of 83 shekels, or about $20, a month to the country’s Holocaust survivors. A few wore yellow stars of David, reminiscent of the ones the Nazis forced Jews to wear, but many wore black T-shirts with the words in yellow: “The Holocaust is still with us—the survivors.”

Also in my article :, but never expressed by the Anti-Zionism movement, is the fact that Israeli Jewish working class people—450,000 strong—rose up against the Israeli ruling class in 2011 and had the support of 90% of the Israeli public when they did so, but didn’t win any demands because Israeli rulers killed the protest by telling the demonstrators that they had to stop fighting the government that was protecting them from their “real enemy—Palestinians.”:

The Anti-Zionism movement refuses to tell Americans that by supporting Israel they are ACTUALLY going against ordinary Israeli Jews and are only supporting THESE people:

Why does the Anti-Zionism movement keep all the above a SECRET? Zionism can ONLY prevail when these facts are kept secret.