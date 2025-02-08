Share

Trump’s evil plan for the U.S. to take over Gaza, expel all the Palestinians, and turn it into luxurious beach front property, a new Rivera Resort for the rich, has been condemned widely by most world governments including Egypt and Jordan, and by most of the world’s population.

But Israel’s and the United States’s ruling classes may pursue, if not finally implement, this plan for one reason: their success in making the Israeli and American publics wrongly believe that Israeli violence against Palestinians has always been and is currently for the noble purpose of making Israeli Jews safe.

Because the American public wrongly believes that Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe, a recent public opinion poll about Trump’s evil Gaza plan reports:

Results indicate that Trump’s plan potentially has substantial support in the United States and that messaging promoting it can bolster that support.

A Harvard-Harris poll (framing the conflict at “Hamas versus Israel” as the U.S. ruling class loves to do and as the mass media in the U.S. typically do) had this result:

Asked “Do you support more Israel or more Hamas?” in the war, 75% of Democrats backed the Jewish state, while 25% expressed more approval for the Palestinian terrorist group. Among Republican voters, 81% said they supported Jerusalem more, compared to 19% for Hamas.

To prevent Trump’s evil plan from being pursued requires that we turn the vast majority of Americans—including Jews—against the Zionist ethnic cleansing project. We can in fact do this. (And yes, I know about the Christian Zionists, whom I discuss in this footnote where I show that the fact that there are Christian Zionists does not mean we cannot win over the vast majority of the American public, and using Christian Zionists as an excuse for not doing it is immoral.) To do it requires that we inform the public that the real purpose, as far as the actual rulers of Israel are concerned, of Israeli violence against Palestinians has never been, and is not now, at all about making Israeli Jews safe.

On the contrary, as I prove in my articles with mainstream sources here and here and here and here, the real purpose is to enable the billionaire rulers of Israel to control and get rich off of the Israeli working class, by making the Palestinians hate Israel and thus be easily portrayed as an existential enemy—a bogeyman enemy—to ordinary Israeli Jews, an enemy that the Israeli ruling class pretends to protect Jews from and thereby prevents the Israeli Jewish working class from mounting a serious movement against the Israeli ruling class that severely economically oppresses it. This Israeli ruling class method of social control causes the Israeli public to greatly fear Palestinians and hence hate them and hence support the most cruel violence against them. (See item #7 here for how the same kind of ruling class social control made Americans enthusiastically support the cruel burning to death of hundreds of thousands of civilians eighty years ago.)

The reason the American general public does not know the true anti-working-class including anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians is because NOBODY IS TELLING THEM THE TRUTH:

The mass media censors the truth.

The anti-Zionism movement ALSO censors the truth because it is controlled by the very rich, as I show here (that the censorship is happening) and here (that it is due to control by the rich of the anti-Zionism organizations.)

Anti-Zionism activists make stupid specious excuses, one after the other, for refusing to tell the American public the truth about the anti-working-class including anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinian, as I discuss in gruesome detail here and in the articles of mine it links to.

Now you know why there is a good chance that despite its extreme evil, and despite the verbal (though not kinetic) opposition by most world governments, and despite the furious anger of most of the world’s population (which lives under dictatorships of the rich everywhere), Trump’s “Make Gaza a Riviera resort for the rich” plan may indeed be pursued.

But we can stop it!

If we tell the American public the truth about the anti-working-class including anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians, then we can turn the vast majority of the American public against it and in this way force the U.S. to stop supporting Israel, which would be the death of the Zionist project. This is possible, just as Americans, once they were informed about the ugly reality of apartheid in South Africa, forced the U.S. government to do a 180 and switch from supporting to condemning that apartheid.

If we don’t stop it, and if Trump’s evil plan is pursued, and fancy luxury hotels get built on the Gaza beachfront, I suspect that the hotel owners will, however, have to advertise an armed guard and explosive-sniffing dogs 24/7 in every room, and armed helicopters flying overhead up and down the beach 24/7, and armed naval ships cruising where swimmers want to frolic 24/7, to protect their rich hotel clients from the righteous hatred of virtually the entire world’s population.

And the Israeli ruling class will say, “See! This is what is necessary to protect Jews and other good people from antisemitic Hamas-loving pro-Palestinian terrorists.”

What are YOU going to do? I give you your marching orders here. You only need a pen or a keyboard. Share online or to people in person one or more of the paragraphs provided to you in the previous linked article.

If you’re not sure what the articles linked to in those paragraphs say, then READ them. If you’re not sure what they say is true, then check their mainstream sources and read your own sources. What other excuses do you have? I’ve heard plenty of them already, such as these:

“The point made in the articles is too nuanced for people to understand.” That is false, as I know from personal experience.

“The point made in the articles is not important.” That is absurd, and you know it unless you’re an idiot.

“Many Israeli working class people would disagree with these articles.” So what?! Many poor whites disagreed with MLK, Jr.’s 1965 Selma, Alabama speech in which he carefully explained that the racist Jim Crow laws were created to oppress, not benefit, the poor whites as well as the blacks. Are you saying that therefore MLK, Jr. was wrong for telling the anti-working-class including anti-WHITE-working-class truth about the Jim Crow laws? Really?

“It’s more important to just tell people about how the Zionists harm Americans by producing hi-tech surveillance and so forth.” No! It is not more important. If Americans only hear that Israel is doing that they’ll respond by saying, “Well, it is indeed unfortunate that Israel has to do some bad things in order to remain strong enough to keep protecting the Jews from the antisemites.” Most Americans care more about what is morally right and wrong (such as not supporting antisemites against Jews) than about just their own personal interest (such as not liking hi-tech surveillance), and they will not do what they think is siding with antisemites against the Jews just because Israel is making hi-tech stuff they don’t like. And failure to understand this about ordinary people is an example of the anti-working-class elitism I discuss below.

“It’s racist against Palestinians to talk about the oppression of working class Israeli Jews.” This is exactly the excuse that the leaders (local in Boston and national) used to expel me from Jewish Voice for Peace (funded by the Rockefellers) when I asked its members to read my article that turns pro-Israel people into anti-Zionists. Read the gory details here and here and here and here and here. If you read these linked articles you will see that the anti-Zionism movement is CONTROLLED OPPOSITION. It is controlled by Zionists and used to prevent anti-Zionists from winning over the vast majority of the American public to be anti-Zionist. It gets away with this in large part because of the wide-spread anti-working-class elitism of activists.

There is an anti-working-class elitist mode of thinking so prevalent among anti-Zionist activists that it is like the water that the fish don’t see. And it is behind all the horrifying (to me) specious arguments that anti-Zionist activists make as excuses for not telling the American public the truth about the anti-working-class including anti-Jewish-working-class purpose of Zionist violence against Palestinians. I discuss this anti-working-class elitist mode of thinking in some detail here.

So. Either do the right thing to help defeat Zionism, or keep making an excuse for not doing it.

Your call.