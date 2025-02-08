Here's Why, Despite the Hatred of the World's Population, Trump's EVIL "Make Gaza a Rivera Resort for the Rich" Plan Might Be Pursued, if not Finally Implemented, & How You Can Help Stop It
We can stop the ethnic cleansing if we do the right thing! BUT WILL YOU? Your call!
Trump’s evil plan for the U.S. to take over Gaza, expel all the Palestinians, and turn it into luxurious beach front property, a new Rivera Resort for the rich, has been condemned widely by most world governments including Egypt and Jordan, and by most of the world’s population.
But Israel’s and the United States’s ruling classes may pursue, if not finally implement, this plan for one reason: their success in making the Israeli and American publics wrongly believe that Israeli violence against Palestinians has always been and is currently for the noble purpose of making Israeli Jews safe.
Because the American public wrongly believes that Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe, a recent public opinion poll about Trump’s evil Gaza plan reports:
Results indicate that Trump’s plan potentially has substantial support in the United States and that messaging promoting it can bolster that support.
A Harvard-Harris poll (framing the conflict at “Hamas versus Israel” as the U.S. ruling class loves to do and as the mass media in the U.S. typically do) had this result:
Asked “Do you support more Israel or more Hamas?” in the war, 75% of Democrats backed the Jewish state, while 25% expressed more approval for the Palestinian terrorist group. Among Republican voters, 81% said they supported Jerusalem more, compared to 19% for Hamas.
To prevent Trump’s evil plan from being pursued requires that we turn the vast majority of Americans—including Jews—against the Zionist ethnic cleansing project. We can in fact do this. (And yes, I know about the Christian Zionists, whom I discuss in this footnote1 where I show that the fact that there are Christian Zionists does not mean we cannot win over the vast majority of the American public, and using Christian Zionists as an excuse for not doing it is immoral.) To do it requires that we inform the public that the real purpose, as far as the actual rulers of Israel are concerned, of Israeli violence against Palestinians has never been, and is not now, at all about making Israeli Jews safe.
On the contrary, as I prove in my articles with mainstream sources here and here and here and here, the real purpose is to enable the billionaire rulers of Israel to control and get rich off of the Israeli working class, by making the Palestinians hate Israel and thus be easily portrayed as an existential enemy—a bogeyman enemy—to ordinary Israeli Jews, an enemy that the Israeli ruling class pretends to protect Jews from and thereby prevents the Israeli Jewish working class from mounting a serious movement against the Israeli ruling class that severely economically oppresses it. This Israeli ruling class method of social control causes the Israeli public to greatly fear Palestinians and hence hate them and hence support the most cruel violence against them. (See item #7 here for how the same kind of ruling class social control made Americans enthusiastically support the cruel burning to death of hundreds of thousands of civilians eighty years ago.)
The reason the American general public does not know the true anti-working-class including anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians is because NOBODY IS TELLING THEM THE TRUTH:
The mass media censors the truth.
The anti-Zionism movement ALSO censors the truth because it is controlled by the very rich, as I show here (that the censorship is happening) and here (that it is due to control by the rich of the anti-Zionism organizations.)
Anti-Zionism activists make stupid specious excuses, one after the other, for refusing to tell the American public the truth about the anti-working-class including anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinian, as I discuss in gruesome detail here and in the articles of mine it links to.
Now you know why there is a good chance that despite its extreme evil, and despite the verbal (though not kinetic) opposition by most world governments, and despite the furious anger of most of the world’s population (which lives under dictatorships of the rich everywhere), Trump’s “Make Gaza a Riviera resort for the rich” plan may indeed be pursued.
But we can stop it!
If we tell the American public the truth about the anti-working-class including anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians, then we can turn the vast majority of the American public against it and in this way force the U.S. to stop supporting Israel, which would be the death of the Zionist project. This is possible, just as Americans, once they were informed about the ugly reality of apartheid in South Africa, forced the U.S. government to do a 180 and switch from supporting to condemning that apartheid.
If we don’t stop it, and if Trump’s evil plan is pursued, and fancy luxury hotels get built on the Gaza beachfront, I suspect that the hotel owners will, however, have to advertise an armed guard and explosive-sniffing dogs 24/7 in every room, and armed helicopters flying overhead up and down the beach 24/7, and armed naval ships cruising where swimmers want to frolic 24/7, to protect their rich hotel clients from the righteous hatred of virtually the entire world’s population.
And the Israeli ruling class will say, “See! This is what is necessary to protect Jews and other good people from antisemitic Hamas-loving pro-Palestinian terrorists.”
What are YOU going to do? I give you your marching orders here. You only need a pen or a keyboard. Share online or to people in person one or more of the paragraphs provided to you in the previous linked article.
If you’re not sure what the articles linked to in those paragraphs say, then READ them. If you’re not sure what they say is true, then check their mainstream sources and read your own sources. What other excuses do you have? I’ve heard plenty of them already, such as these:
“The point made in the articles is too nuanced for people to understand.” That is false, as I know from personal experience.
“The point made in the articles is not important.” That is absurd, and you know it unless you’re an idiot.
“Many Israeli working class people would disagree with these articles.” So what?! Many poor whites disagreed with MLK, Jr.’s 1965 Selma, Alabama speech in which he carefully explained that the racist Jim Crow laws were created to oppress, not benefit, the poor whites as well as the blacks. Are you saying that therefore MLK, Jr. was wrong for telling the anti-working-class including anti-WHITE-working-class truth about the Jim Crow laws? Really?
“It’s more important to just tell people about how the Zionists harm Americans by producing hi-tech surveillance and so forth.” No! It is not more important. If Americans only hear that Israel is doing that they’ll respond by saying, “Well, it is indeed unfortunate that Israel has to do some bad things in order to remain strong enough to keep protecting the Jews from the antisemites.” Most Americans care more about what is morally right and wrong (such as not supporting antisemites against Jews) than about just their own personal interest (such as not liking hi-tech surveillance), and they will not do what they think is siding with antisemites against the Jews just because Israel is making hi-tech stuff they don’t like. And failure to understand this about ordinary people is an example of the anti-working-class elitism I discuss below.
“It’s racist against Palestinians to talk about the oppression of working class Israeli Jews.” This is exactly the excuse that the leaders (local in Boston and national) used to expel me from Jewish Voice for Peace (funded by the Rockefellers) when I asked its members to read my article that turns pro-Israel people into anti-Zionists. Read the gory details here and here and here and here and here. If you read these linked articles you will see that the anti-Zionism movement is CONTROLLED OPPOSITION. It is controlled by Zionists and used to prevent anti-Zionists from winning over the vast majority of the American public to be anti-Zionist. It gets away with this in large part because of the wide-spread anti-working-class elitism of activists.
There is an anti-working-class elitist mode of thinking so prevalent among anti-Zionist activists that it is like the water that the fish don’t see. And it is behind all the horrifying (to me) specious arguments that anti-Zionist activists make as excuses for not telling the American public the truth about the anti-working-class including anti-Jewish-working-class purpose of Zionist violence against Palestinians. I discuss this anti-working-class elitist mode of thinking in some detail here.
So. Either do the right thing to help defeat Zionism, or keep making an excuse for not doing it.
Your call.
Yes, yes, I know there are Christian Zionists in the United States who support Israel (at least whose ministers support Israel) for crazy crackpot religious reasons that entail eagerness for the end times to come when Jews who don’t convert to Christianity will go straight to hell. But here’s the thing. Demographically Christian Zionists supposedly number possibly ten million or so, while the population of the United States is about 330 million. (There are possibly 100 million evangelical Christians but these are by no means all or mostly or even largely pro-Israel for any crackpot religious reason. Some evangelical churches are explicitly pro-Palestinian as I illustrate below.)
According to this article by the Times of Israel, reporting on Christians United for Israel (CUFI), which organization says, “We have 10 million members,” its Co-Executive Director said the following words, which show that the actual motivation for supporting Israel is the same as the motive other Americans have: to be—as they wrongly believe supporting Israel makes them be—on the side of the Jews against antisemites trying to kill them:
“So many people want to help in a physical way to give Israel and Jewish people some sense that you are not alone….We have a deep love and affection for Jewish people. It’s deep-rooted and real.”
This is not the crazy “Let the Jews who don’t convert go to hell” nonsense of some Christian Zionist ministers!
The Times of Israel article further reports this:
That intensity [of support for Israel expressed by the CUFI Co-Executive Director quoted above] was reflected on October 11, when the Ethics and Religion Liberty Commission (ERLC), which is part of the Southern Baptist Convention, issued an “Evangelical Statement in Support of Israel.”
About 2,000 pastors, theologians, and academic leaders across denominational lines signed the statement. While acknowledging the differing theological perspectives on Israel and the Church, it condemned the “violence against the vulnerable,” and said it fully supported “Israel’s right and duty to defend itself against further attack, and urgently call all Christians to pray for the salvation and peace of the people of Israel and Palestine.”
“In keeping with Christian Just War tradition, we also affirm the legitimacy of Israel’s right to respond against those who have initiated these attacks as Romans 13 grants governments the power to bear the sword against those who commit such evil acts against innocent life,” says the statement.
The “Israel’s right and duty to defend itself” theme is exactly the reason that other Americans support Israel, and people who support Israel for this reason will do a 180 (as I know from personal experience) when they learn the truth about the actual purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians, its anti-working-class including anti-JEWISH-working class purpose, which I prove here is its actual purpose as far as the actual rulers of Israel are concerned.
The point is that if we refute the Zionist Big Lie about Israeli violence being for the purpose of making Jews safe, then not only will we persuade Americans who are not Christian Zionists to oppose Zionism, we will also persuade many nominally Christian Zionists ALSO to oppose Zionism, since they support Zionism mainly because they believe the Zionist Big Lie, not the crazy religions crackpot reason.
Regarding the evangelical churches: Not all of them are pro-Israel and some are explicitly in support of the Palestinians. One such church is the 1250 member NorthWood Church of Texas and its “global founding pastor,” Bob Roberts, Jr. This is a fundamentalist church indeed. In it's online statement of beliefs we read:
Northwood is a church that is obsessed with Jesus and His Kingdom. Everything, from what we do in ministry, how we spend money, to how we are organized and structured, is in pursuit of glorifying the name of Jesus and advancing His Kingdom on earth as it is in Heaven.
And yet, the NorthWood church's pastor explicitly rejects Christian Zionism, as can be seen in this video (start listening at time 25:00 for a few minutes) of a talk he gave at the Christ at the Checkpoint conference organized by Palestinian Christians at Bethlehem Bible College in Bethlehem, Palestine. Pastor Bob Roberts engages in outreach to Muslims for which he is attacked sharply by pro-Israel elements like this one, which condemns Roberts for speaking at the Christ at the Checkpoint conference with this paragraph:
An article posted on Hunter’s website reports how the “Christ at the Checkpoint” audience, including students from Wheaton and Eastern Universities, “were moved by the testimony of Palestinian men and women who shared the pain and suffering they experience on a daily basis caused primarily by the continuing occupation.”