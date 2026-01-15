Share

The ruling billionaire class of the United States is currently implementing a very sophisticated divide-and-rule strategy against the have-nots of the United States. The strategy consists in using key lies and censoring the respective key truths in order to persuade about half the have-nots who follow the liberal wing of the ruling class that the other half of the have-nots who follow the conservative wing are their enemy, and vice versa. I spell this out in detail in my earlier Substack here, so if you haven’t already read it please do so now.

Obviously, what we, the have-nots, need to do is to massively break the censorship of the key truths in order to PERSUASIVELY refute the key lies that the ruling class uses for divide-and-rule. Here is an example—a poster placed in store windows as these photos show—of how to do that:

The QR code above links to the article here.

Most of the have-nots who support Trump do so because they believe that is what a good moral person must do if they a) want to support the Israeli government’s effort to protect Israeli Jews from antisemites who want to kill them, and b) want to prevent American workers from having to compete against super-cheap undocumented labor (illegal immigrants) that works for very low pay in horrible working conditions, and c) want to prevent Americans from being deprived of things they deserve because municipal budgets are diverted to paying for things used by an enormous wave of illegal immigrants. These pro-Trump have-nots are mistaken because they believe key lies, but they are not hateful bigoted fascists!

When these pro-Trump have-nots learn that the lies they once believed are lies—that Israeli violence against Palestinians has never been about making Israeli Jews safe, and that Trump’s class of billionaires has for decades been doing things deliberately to force millions of poor people south of our border and in Haiti to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive—then they stop supporting the policies that are easy to describe as ‘fascist.’

But guess what?

The liberal wing of the ruling class (as I spell out in an earlier Substack post here—read it please if you haven’t already done so) works hard to PREVENT us from refuting the key lies and breaking the censorship of the key truths. It does this by telling us that if people disagree with our anti-Trump views (i.e., with our opposition to the cruel ICE deportations and our opposition to U.S. support for Israel’s genocidal violence against Palestinians) it is simply because they are FASCISTS, bigoted hateful fascists, and hence there is nothing we can do to persuade such people to agree with us, and therefore there is no reason to try to figure out what lies they believe that cause them to disagree with us nor to do the work required to persuasively refute those lies. No! All we can do, according to the liberal wing of the ruling class with its “They’re fascists!” message, is to denounce the have-nots who disagree with us as fascist hateful bigots, like Robert Reich does with his horrible little cartoon:

The ruling class works very hard to prevent those who follow the liberal wing of the ruling class from ever finding out how much support for egalitarian values and aims there is among the have-nots who follow the conservative wing of the ruling class. This is why practically no have-nots who follow the liberal wing of the ruling class ever go to a pro-Trump MAGA rally to find out if the people there think it is a good idea or a bad idea to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. But I went to a pro-Trump MAGA rally and discovered that 86% of the people there loved that egalitarian goal; I wrote about my experience here and I suggest you read it in spite of the enormous effort of people such as Robert Reich to persuade you not to do so, on the specious grounds that “those people are all just a bunch of bigoted hateful fascists.”