Here's Why Calling Trump a Fascist Only Helps Trump
And notice that the liberal wing of the ruling class (Robert Reich, the NYT, Democratic Party, etc.) wants you to call Trump a fascist
The ruling billionaire class of the United States is currently implementing a very sophisticated divide-and-rule strategy against the have-nots of the United States. The strategy consists in using key lies and censoring the respective key truths in order to persuade about half the have-nots who follow the liberal wing of the ruling class that the other half of the have-nots who follow the conservative wing are their enemy, and vice versa. I spell this out in detail in my earlier Substack here, so if you haven’t already read it please do so now.
Obviously, what we, the have-nots, need to do is to massively break the censorship of the key truths in order to PERSUASIVELY refute the key lies that the ruling class uses for divide-and-rule. Here is an example—a poster placed in store windows as these photos show—of how to do that:
Most of the have-nots who support Trump do so because they believe that is what a good moral person must do if they a) want to support the Israeli government’s effort to protect Israeli Jews from antisemites who want to kill them, and b) want to prevent American workers from having to compete against super-cheap undocumented labor (illegal immigrants) that works for very low pay in horrible working conditions, and c) want to prevent Americans from being deprived of things they deserve because municipal budgets are diverted to paying for things used by an enormous wave of illegal immigrants.1 These pro-Trump have-nots are mistaken because they believe key lies, but they are not hateful bigoted fascists!
When these pro-Trump have-nots learn that the lies they once believed are lies—that Israeli violence against Palestinians has never been about making Israeli Jews safe, and that Trump’s class of billionaires has for decades been doing things deliberately to force millions of poor people south of our border and in Haiti to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive—then they stop supporting the policies that are easy to describe as ‘fascist.’
But guess what?
The liberal wing of the ruling class (as I spell out in an earlier Substack post here—read it please if you haven’t already done so) works hard to PREVENT us from refuting the key lies and breaking the censorship of the key truths. It does this by telling us that if people disagree with our anti-Trump views (i.e., with our opposition to the cruel ICE deportations and our opposition to U.S. support for Israel’s genocidal violence against Palestinians) it is simply because they are FASCISTS, bigoted hateful fascists2, and hence there is nothing we can do to persuade such people to agree with us, and therefore there is no reason to try to figure out what lies they believe that cause them to disagree with us nor to do the work required to persuasively refute those lies. No! All we can do, according to the liberal wing of the ruling class with its “They’re fascists!” message, is to denounce the have-nots who disagree with us as fascist hateful bigots, like Robert Reich does with his horrible little cartoon:
The ruling class works very hard to prevent those who follow the liberal wing of the ruling class from ever finding out how much support for egalitarian values and aims there is among the have-nots who follow the conservative wing of the ruling class. This is why practically no have-nots who follow the liberal wing of the ruling class ever go to a pro-Trump MAGA rally to find out if the people there think it is a good idea or a bad idea to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. But I went to a pro-Trump MAGA rally and discovered that 86% of the people there loved that egalitarian goal; I wrote about my experience here and I suggest you read it in spite of the enormous effort of people such as Robert Reich to persuade you not to do so, on the specious grounds that “those people are all just a bunch of bigoted hateful fascists.”
By telling us that the have-nots who support Trump are just a bunch of fascists, the liberal wing of the ruling class thereby PROTECTS Trump from the danger of anybody making a genuine effort to persuade his followers to change their mind by telling them key truths that the entire ruling class censors. Think about that the next time you see some liberal leader denouncing Trump as a fascist while censoring the key truths, which they always do censor. OK?
The huge wave of illegal immigrants does in fact harm American working class people cruelly. It does this in two main ways.
First, it forces municipalities to divert tax money from things that citizens need or very understandably want (such as hospitals that are adequately staffed and recreational facilities and vital city utility services) to taking care of the influx of illegal immigrants.
Second of all, because illegal immigrants fear deportation if they do anything to fight for higher wages and better working conditions, they typically provide extremely cheap labor to American employers, thereby forcing American citizen workers to have to compete with this cheap labor and suffer the cruelty of working for very low pay with bad working conditions or not having a job at all in the given industry. Anger at this is not bigotry.
The Myth That It is “Bigotry” When American Citizen Workers Express Anger at Being Forced to Compete Against Lower-Paid Illegal Immigrants
To those who refer to American citizen workers who oppose illegal immigration as “bigots,” one might ask: Who are you referring to as “bigots”?
One might ask this question because the ruling class wrongly portrays working class opposition to illegal immigration as just bigotry. While there are no doubt some working class American citizens who are bigoted against illegal immigrants, this is not the realistic way to understand opposition to illegal immigration. Here’s why.
To start with, Cesar Chavez--the famous organizer of a farm workers union whose members were mainly Hispanic--opposed illegal immigration. Read about this in an ABC NEWS article that reports:
For a significant period of his storied career as a labor organizer, Cesar Chavez opposed illegal immigration.
He encouraged union members to join “wet lines” along the Arizona-Mexico border to prevent undocumented immigrants from crossing into the U.S. He accused immigration agents at the border of letting in undocumented immigrants to undermine the labor efforts of Latino farmworkers.
If anybody was NOT bigoted against illegal immigrants from Mexico, it was Cesar Chavez! Chavez’s opposition to this illegal immigration had absolutely nothing to do with bigotry; it was opposition to the employers bringing in strike-breakers.
The fact is that there are about 1.1 million illegal immigrants working in construction jobs in the U.S. Read this article about how the residential construction industry in Massachusetts, for example, is based on illegal immigrants--paying them much less than would be paid to American citizen construction workers and forcing the citizen workers to compete for jobs against the lower paid illegal immigrant workers. Citizen construction workers have every right to be angry at this attack on their livelihood.
The point is that the ruling class does in fact use illegal immigrant workers to lower the wages of citizen workers, and not just agricultural workers, and it is not bigotry for citizen workers to express anger at having their wages lowered this way.
The other point on this topic is that the sensible response of citizen workers to illegal immigration is to join with illegal workers in fighting against the ruling class’s practice (both political parties, for many decades) of doing things in Latin and Central America to FORCE people there to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just to survive. Thus Cesar Chavez responded to the problem wrongly. He should have required the illegal immigrants to join the farmworkers union, and only opposed their entry into the United States if they refused to join it.
