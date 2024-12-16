Share

If not already, then probably sometime soon a drone or UFO will come knocking at your door in the middle of the night. I hate it when this happens. But when it does you need to do the right thing.

First, do not welcome it inside your home right off the bat. That would be stupid and just asking for trouble. You need to first determine somehow which side it is on in the class war. I know, easier said than done with these things.

To answer this question, try talking with it. Be prepared for telepathic communication, which is often the case with these things if they are UFOs but not drones. If you do hear voices in your head then you at least know you’re dealing with a UFO and not a drone.

If you’re dealing with a drone, then look closely at the markings on it. If you see any governmental or corporate markings, then you can assume it’s on the wrong side of the class war. The have-nots’ drones are home-made devices without such markings.

Treat a drone on the wrong side of the class war as the enemy. Don’t do anything foolish that might provoke it to kill you in its own self-defense, however. But if you can call on your neighbors to come help you (I know, that’s hard when it’s the middle of the night, but this is no ordinary situation, right?) you might be able to outnumber the drone and capture it. Doesn’t hurt to try. Once you capture it, try to turn it off, maybe by removing its batteries.

If the drone is on the right side of the class war, then welcome it into your home and provide it whatever assistance it needs (and for which reason it probably came to your home in the first place.)

Now what if it’s a UFO? In this case it’s no doubt talking with you. You need to figure out what side of the class war it’s on. How can you do that?

Well, to begin with, see if it’s treating you with respect or like dirt. In the latter case you know it’s on the wrong side of the class war. For example, if it orders you to do anything then—BINGO!—you know it’s on the wrong side of the class war. If it tries to manipulate you to do something you don’t want to do, then BINGO again. For example, these UFOs on the wrong side of the class war often try to get you to go outside and board some mothership and then take off your clothes and submit to being examined and God knows what else. If this happens, then you know for sure it’s on the wrong side of the class war, and you need to resist as best you can. (You should have called on your neighbors to come help you by now.)

But if the UFO treats you with respect, then there’s a good chance it is on the right side of the class war. See what it wants to talk about. Maybe it’s worried about nuclear bombs destroying life on earth and wants you to do something to prevent that. If so, then welcome the UFO into your home and see what else is on its mind. Maybe it has some good ideas about how to prevent thermonuclear war, in which case take good notes! Ask your neighbors to join in.

If this is what happens, then beware of the FBI barging in and trying to abscond with the UFO. This often happens, alas. Don’t fall for the FBI’s line that it is only trying to protect Americans from a hostile alien invasion!

A UFO on the right side of the class war might be knocking on your door to complain about what the ruling billionaire plutocracy is doing to its fellow UFOs where they live in the universe. It may be asking you and your neighbors to some how stop the plutocracy from doing this. If this happens you should tell it that you will indeed work hard to do that. This will begin the process of creating an alliance between the have-nots on earth and the UFOs on the same side of the class war.

The above suggestions are, of course, sketchy because I’ve had only a limited amount of personal experience with drones/UFOs so far. I welcome comments from others with more experience about how to deal with these unexpected night-time visitors.

Oh wait! I almost forgot. This may all be a PsyOP, so watch this PsyOP expert (he wrote the text book on it) explain how they work and how to detect them: