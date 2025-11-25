Share

I recently sent the following email to the 68 people whom I have met (so far) while handing out the sticker shown below and who agreed with it and who gave me their email address to stay in touch:

Hi my 68 Brighton CVS-ville neighbors*,

As you may know, nine of us (at last count) are members of the newly formed Brighton Assembly of Egalitarians (BAE), which I invite you to read about here and to join. Since I hope you will be joining the BAE, I am sharing with you, here, what I propose the BAE do.

I propose that the BAE arm We the People with the confidence:

a) that We the People are right in aiming to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor because this is both morally right and perfectly possible and practical and desirable; and

b) that We the People are the VAST MAJORITY in having this aim; and

c) that our current rulers (the billionaires behind the scene) and their politicians and pundits and media are as morally wrong in defending the class inequality (some rich and some poor) status quo of our society as were those in the past who defended chattel slavery when that “peculiar” institution was the status quo.

To accomplish this, I propose that the BAE devote a substantial part of its meetings to a discussion about why, exactly, the above points are all true, in order for BAE members, themselves, to gain maximum confidence in these points.

I propose that the BAE figure out and implement ways to spread this confidence, that BAE members are developing, to the wider public, to We the People. The more we do this, the more We the People will be able to refute all of the arguments that our rulers use to make us accept, even if grudgingly, their imposition of class inequality on us in the form of things such as building luxury instead of affordable housing and making good health care unaffordable and on and on and on.

The BAE can thus arm We the People with the confidence, and with the vision of how our society OUGHT to be, that will make it possible for We the People one day actually to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

I believe that if this is what we do at BAE meetings, then more and more people will want to join the BAE and attend them.

All the best,

--John

-------------------------

* Read my email sent September 8 here about what I call “Brighton CVS-ville” and what I hope you will help make happen in it.