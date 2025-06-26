Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

If you are an activist and you’ve been working to involve other people (neighbors, co-workers, and so on) in some good reform struggle and you have not ever talked with these people about egalitarian revolution (why it’s what we need and why it’s possible), then this is what happens.

You end up convinced that the reason you are able to have a positive influence on, and relationship with, these people is because you DON’T discuss egalitarian revolution. You end up being afraid to EVER discuss egalitarian revolution for fear that it would make people view you very differently if you did, as a—gasp!—radical with whom they would not want to remain associated.

This is how it works, psychologically.

This is why I say to activists: TALK TO YOUR NEIGHBORS AND CO-WORKERS ABOUT EGALITARIAN REVOLUTION right from the get go. Don’t be afraid to do it.

If you talk to people about egalitarian revolution you will find out that they would LOVE it, even though they believe it is impossible because they (wrongly) think hardly anybody else wants to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

The ruling class COUNTS on activists being afraid to ever talk about egalitarian revolution. That makes the ruling class smile. It makes the ruling class even more confident that it is not going to be removed from power. Is that what you want? Of course not!

If you are an activist, tell me if the above doesn’t ring true. OK?