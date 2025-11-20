Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

The NYT has an article about what happened in Worcester, the second-largest city in Massachusetts, when a city councilwoman intervened to try to help some illegal immigrants when ICE grabbed them.

If you are able to read the NYT article you will learn that Worcester, a working class town of 200,000, is a liberal town that voted 61% for Kamala Harris. When two-term city councilwoman Etel Haxhiaj, the first Muslim on the City Council (a sign of how liberal the town is), intervened to protect some illegal immigrants from ICE (physically placing her body between ICE and its victims) there was both enthusiastic praise for her action from some of her constituents, and also very harsh condemnation from others.

The reason for the condemnation is the fact that the narrative about the illegal immigrants, which is never refuted, not even by the liberal politicians who say they oppose what ICE is doing, causes many good people to believe that the morally RIGHT thing to do is exactly what ICE is doing, even if it is cruel to some people.

I put this narrative into the words of Marjorie Taylor Green in my (imaginary) conversation with her. Here is the part of our conversation in which she explains why she supports ICE:

JS. How about illegal immigration? MTG: Yes! That’s a hugely important topic. As you know I am 100% opposed to illegal immigration. JS: Yes, I’ve heard so. But please tell me WHY you are opposed to illegal immigration. MTG: Simple. These illegal immigrants are bad people, and by entering the United States illegally by the millions they are harming American citizens, working super cheap and driving down our wages, diverting funds from things that American citizens want and need to paying for the costs of dealing with millions of illegal immigrants instead. JS: I agree with you that the influx of millions of illegal immigrants does truly harm American citizens for the reasons you say. But tell me please why you say they are bad people. MTG: They’re bad people because they are freeloaders who think they’re better than regular people and can just “cut in line” by not obeying the immigration laws that others obey, and can just come live in the United States to enjoy the high standard of living we have worked for generations to create instead of doing the work in their own country to raise the standard of living there. That’s why they’re bad people. And yes, I know they are not, statistically, any more criminal (aside from breaking the immigration laws) than American citizens. JS: I see. But would you describe the illegal immigrants as freeloaders if instead of just having decided one day that they’d rather live in the United States to take advantage of our higher standard of living, they were instead FORCED to flee to the United States and enter it illegally JUST IN ORDER TO SURVIVE? The reason I ask this question is because, in fact, the billionaire rulers of the United States—both the GOP and the Democrats—have for decades been doing things south of the border and in Haiti DELIBERATELY to force poor people there to have to enter the Unite States illegally just in order to survive. If this were true, would it change your view on the issue of illegal immigration and the ICE deportations? MTG: If it were true, then yes, it would change my view. I would be sympathetic to the illegal immigrants then, and furious at our billionaire rulers. But is it really true? JS: Yes, it’s 100% true. Here are my articles that prove it, again with mainstream sources no less.3 (The articles are here and here.) MTG: OK, your egaltarian or whatever views are, I must admit, interesting. What else is on your mind?

Because nobody, and I mean NOBODY, refutes the FALSE narrative that says the illegal immigrants are essentially freeloaders who think they have the right to “cut in line,” the result is that even liberal votes are of a mind to support ICE. This explains why City Councilwoman Etel Haxhiaj lost her re-election bid 3,956 to 3,581 .

As I have written about here, the big so-called “anti-ICE” politicians such as Illinois Governor Pritzker and California Governor Newsom, and all of the “progressive” organizations (virtually all funded by Big $) that purport to oppose ICE, never, NEVER refute the false narrative that provides ICE with sufficient public support to get away with its cruel deportations.

For example, as I wrote in an email to my neighbors recently:

Yesterday’s Brookline News has an article headlined, “At Brookline event, Attorney General Campbell, organizers urge community action against immigration enforcement.” The organizations reported on in this article pretend to be opposing the cruel deportations of illegal immigrants. But they are not doing so. They do not do what is required to stop these cruel deportations. They do not refute the Big Lie about illegal immigrants that the ruling class (both its liberal and conservative wings) uses to persuade (as I spelled out below in my full email) about half of Americans that the morally right thing is to deport the illegal immigrants even if that is sometimes cruel. It is only by persuading about half of Americans to support the deportations that the government can get away with doing them.

We, the have-nots, are being pitted against each other with the deportations issue, and if all we do is say we oppose cruelty then we are doing EXACTLY what the ruling class wants, we are allowing the divide-and-rule strategy to work because we don’t refute the lie it is based upon. We are being led in this disastrous form of activism by our enemy—billionaires and liberal politicians beholden to them who pretend to be opposed to the ICE deportations.