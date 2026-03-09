Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

“The war is not meant to be won, it is meant to be continuous...The war is waged by the ruling group against its own subjects and its object is not the victory over either Eurasia or East Asia, but to keep the very structure of society intact.” --George Orwell in Nineteen Eighty-Four

This is the opening to my long and detailed article titled, “Oppressors Need Bogeyman Enemies and Invent them When Necessary: Which explains the actual, versus apparent, aims of U.S. imperialism.”

The war in Iran is now providing evidence for the fact that U.S. rulers are waging the Iran was NOT mainly to win it, but just to BE AT WAR.

The evidence is that—as spelled out in the three videos below, and more such videos that appear everyday—U.S. rulers are, in regard to Iran:

ignoring expert military advice and

ignoring expert intelligence and

ignoring every fact that undermines their gung-ho warmongering enthusiasm and

waging the war on Iran with zero concern for whether the U.S. will ever win the war (whatever that means, which of course they never bother to say, or rather say one thing one day and another the next).

What explains this seeming irrationality, in other words what is the method in the madness, is the fact that U.S. leaders are primarily concerned with keeping the U.S. at war (cold or hot) with SOMEBODY—ANYBODY—at all times. Winning the war is not particularly important. The U.S. lost its wars in Vietnam and Iraq and Afghanistan (and didn’t really win the war in Korea) but this doesn’t cause U.S. leaders to stop waging such wars, does it?

It’s almost impossible for an oppressive ruling class to dominate those it oppresses--the have-nots--without a bogeyman enemy. Why is this?

The reason is that when there is no bogeyman enemy from which the ruling class pretends to be protecting the have-nots, then the have-nots have no reason to grudgingly tolerate being ruled over, dominated, exploited and oppressed by the ruling class. Oppressive ruling classes have always understood this, and this is why they have always worked hard to make the have-nots fear some bogeyman enemy, as I will illustrate in the case of the Israeli ruling class here and in the case of earlier U.S. rulers here.

The latest evidence that the aim is to be AT WAR, not to WIN the WAR, is in these three recent videos about the Iran war: