There is an obvious solution to the illegal drug problem (such as fentanyl) that I will reveal below, but that rulers of Mexico and the United States will never reveal:

Here’s the solution:

Make it illegal for a person to hog wealth produced by many other people.

Make it illegal to be much richer than ordinary people (the way the drug cartel billionaires making fortunes by selling fentanyl are, not to mention the way American billionaires also are.)

Make it illegal to possess or claim to own far more than it is reasonable for a person to possess or own.

Arrest people who possess or claim to possess more wealth than is reasonable, just for that alone, regardless of whether there is any evidence that they also broke some other law(s), and prosecute them for the crime of being a hog. (If they are lucky, their punishment will be merely what I write about here.)

Why this solution would end the drug problem

There are two reasons why this solution would end the drug problem.

#1. It would eliminate the motive of the drug-pushers.

#2. It would mean that our society would be egalitarian, with no rich and no poor, instead of the current dictatorship of the rich. This would mean there could be a genuine democracy, in which case people would create a wonderful economy based on the egalitarian principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” In such a society very few people would be inclined to resort to dangerous drugs like fentanyl to escape the misery of lives being treated like dirt by the rich.

This is not complicated!

This solution is not complicated. It is what the vast majority of people would LOVE. But it is absolutely opposed by the very rich who control our mass media and our government and our major institutions.

This solution also solves the problem of most corruption, as I write about here .