JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ReligiousWar4GodWealth4Elites's avatar
ReligiousWar4GodWealth4Elites
Feb 24

Your care and dedication in going into and explaining this in great detail is really deeply appreciated and very helpful. Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
Alanna Hartzok's avatar
Alanna Hartzok
Feb 24

Where is the info on these Israeli billionaires? who are they, where are they, how did they make their billions? Your proposition needs much supporting evidence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture