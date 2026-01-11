Here's How YOU--Yes You!--Can Help Stop ICE's Cruel Deportations and Murder
The liberal so-called 'anti-ICE' leaders don't do this because they are in cahoots with the ruling billionaire class that uses the deportations for divide-and-rule
FACT #1: ICE murdered Renee Good in Minneapolis with no credible “self-defense” excuse:
ICE needs a fake AI video to defend its murder:
ICE is a terrorist organization being used by our rulers to make Americans fear for their lives if they do anything the government doesn’t like. It is also being used to divide-and-rule us as discussed in Fact #4 below.
FACT #2: A substantial proportion of Americans support the cruel ICE deportations, without which support the ICE deportations would not be able to continue. A poll conducted January 7, 2026—the day ICE killed Renee Good that morning—shows only 52% disapproval of ICE; it would be more like 95% disapproval if people knew the truth I discuss in Fact #3 below!
An earlier poll shows this:
“As the Trump administration escalates its immigration enforcement efforts, 53% of Americans say it is doing “too much” when it comes to deporting immigrants who are living in the United States illegally. That share is up from 44% in March.” [Pew Research Center poll, December 15, 2025]
Even if public anger at ICE killings makes our rulers reign in ICE a bit, that will not mean they will stop ICE from doing its cruel deportations; this is because of what I discuss in Fact #3.
FACT #3: The REASON many Americans support the cruel ICE deportations is because they wrongly believe a LIE, which virtually NOBODY is refuting with the TRUTH that this Brighton Assembly of Egalitarians poster presents:
The QR code in the poster above goes here.
Fact #4: The liberal leaders and media that purport to oppose the cruel ICE deportations don’t do the obvious thing they would do if they REALLY wanted to stop those cruel deportations. They never refute (as the above poster does) the false narrative about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants, the false narrative about the illegal immigrants on the basis of which ICE gets sufficient support (nearly half the U.S. population) from the American public to be able to get away with its cruel deportations. These liberal leaders are in cahoots with the openly pro-ICE leaders; their common goal on behalf of the billionaire ruling class is to divide-and-rule the have-nots by making half of us oppose the deportations and the other half--based on the false narrative--support the deportations. This is why these liberal leaders CENSOR the truth that the poster expresses. (I challenge you to find one single example of a liberal leader expressing the key truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants; Bernie Sanders’s Our Revolution never does so).
As long as a large proportion of Americans support ICE deportations despite their cruelty because they a) wrongly believe that the illegal immigrants are bad freeloaders and b) correctly understand that the huge wave of illegal immigrants does in fact inflict cruelty on ordinary Americans (read this footnote1 to see why), then efforts to physically impede ICE deportations by demonstrations in the street or efforts to block ICE and so forth will remain FUTILE. But when the vast majority of Americans oppose the deportations because they know the truth about why the illegal immigrants are in the United States, THEN mass actions to stop and block ICE will be effective. The ruling class understands this perfectly. So should we!
Fact #5: YOU—yes you!—can refute the lie that enables ICE to get away with its cruel deportations and murder. How? Download the PDF file of the above poster, print copies of it, and display it publicly, as you can see photos here showing how we have done it in Brighton, MA.
The huge wave of illegal immigrants does in fact harm American working class people cruelly. It does this in two main ways.
First, it forces municipalities to divert tax money from things that citizens need or very understandably want (such as hospitals that are adequately staffed and recreational facilities and vital city utility services) to taking care of the influx of illegal immigrants.
There is a huge added burden on U.S. taxpayers caused by the wave of illegal immigrants, discussed in detail here:
Second of all, because illegal immigrants fear deportation if they do anything to fight for higher wages and better working conditions, they typically provide extremely cheap labor to American employers, thereby forcing American citizen workers to have to compete with this cheap labor and suffer the cruelty of working for very low pay with bad working conditions or not having a job at all in the given industry. Anger at this is not bigotry.
The Myth That It is “Bigotry” When American Citizen Workers Express Anger at Being Forced to Compete Against Lower-Paid Illegal Immigrants
To those who refer to American citizen workers who oppose illegal immigration as “bigots,” one might ask: Who are you referring to as “bigots”?
One might ask this question because the ruling class wrongly portrays working class opposition to illegal immigration as just bigotry. While there are no doubt some working class American citizens who are bigoted against illegal immigrants, this is not the realistic way to understand opposition to illegal immigration. Here’s why.
To start with, Cesar Chavez--the famous organizer of a farm workers union whose members were mainly Hispanic--opposed illegal immigration. Read about this in an ABC NEWS article that reports:
For a significant period of his storied career as a labor organizer, Cesar Chavez opposed illegal immigration.
He encouraged union members to join “wet lines” along the Arizona-Mexico border to prevent undocumented immigrants from crossing into the U.S. He accused immigration agents at the border of letting in undocumented immigrants to undermine the labor efforts of Latino farmworkers.
If anybody was NOT bigoted against illegal immigrants from Mexico, it was Cesar Chavez! Chavez’s opposition to this illegal immigration had absolutely nothing to do with bigotry; it was opposition to the employers bringing in strike-breakers.
The fact is that there are about 1.1 million illegal immigrants working in construction jobs in the U.S. Read this article about how the residential construction industry in Massachusetts, for example, is based on illegal immigrants--paying them much less than would be paid to American citizen construction workers and forcing the citizen workers to compete for jobs against the lower paid illegal immigrant workers. Citizen construction workers have every right to be angry at this attack on their livelihood.
The point is that the ruling class does in fact use illegal immigrant workers to lower the wages of citizen workers, and not just agricultural workers, and it is not bigotry for citizen workers to express anger at having their wages lowered this way.
The other point on this topic is that the sensible response of citizen workers to illegal immigration is to join with illegal workers in fighting against the ruling class’s practice (both political parties, for many decades) of doing things in Latin and Central America to FORCE people there to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just to survive. Thus Cesar Chavez responded to the problem wrongly. He should have required the illegal immigrants to join the farmworkers union, and only opposed their entry into the United States if they refused to join it.