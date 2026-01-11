Share

FACT #1: ICE murdered Renee Good in Minneapolis with no credible “self-defense” excuse:

ICE needs a fake AI video to defend its murder:

ICE is a terrorist organization being used by our rulers to make Americans fear for their lives if they do anything the government doesn’t like. It is also being used to divide-and-rule us as discussed in Fact #4 below.

FACT #2: A substantial proportion of Americans support the cruel ICE deportations, without which support the ICE deportations would not be able to continue. A poll conducted January 7, 2026—the day ICE killed Renee Good that morning—shows only 52% disapproval of ICE ; it would be more like 95% disapproval if people knew the truth I discuss in Fact #3 below!

An earlier poll shows this:

“As the Trump administration escalates its immigration enforcement efforts, 53% of Americans say it is doing “too much” when it comes to deporting immigrants who are living in the United States illegally. That share is up from 44% in March.” [Pew Research Center poll, December 15, 2025]

Even if public anger at ICE killings makes our rulers reign in ICE a bit, that will not mean they will stop ICE from doing its cruel deportations; this is because of what I discuss in Fact #3.

FACT #3: The REASON many Americans support the cruel ICE deportations is because they wrongly believe a LIE, which virtually NOBODY is refuting with the TRUTH that this Brighton Assembly of Egalitarians poster presents:

The QR code in the poster above goes here.

Fact #4: The liberal leaders and media that purport to oppose the cruel ICE deportations don’t do the obvious thing they would do if they REALLY wanted to stop those cruel deportations. They never refute (as the above poster does) the false narrative about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants, the false narrative about the illegal immigrants on the basis of which ICE gets sufficient support (nearly half the U.S. population) from the American public to be able to get away with its cruel deportations. These liberal leaders are in cahoots with the openly pro-ICE leaders; their common goal on behalf of the billionaire ruling class is to divide-and-rule the have-nots by making half of us oppose the deportations and the other half--based on the false narrative--support the deportations. This is why these liberal leaders CENSOR the truth that the poster expresses. (I challenge you to find one single example of a liberal leader expressing the key truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants; Bernie Sanders’s Our Revolution never does so).

As long as a large proportion of Americans support ICE deportations despite their cruelty because they a) wrongly believe that the illegal immigrants are bad freeloaders and b) correctly understand that the huge wave of illegal immigrants does in fact inflict cruelty on ordinary Americans (read this footnote to see why), then efforts to physically impede ICE deportations by demonstrations in the street or efforts to block ICE and so forth will remain FUTILE. But when the vast majority of Americans oppose the deportations because they know the truth about why the illegal immigrants are in the United States, THEN mass actions to stop and block ICE will be effective. The ruling class understands this perfectly. So should we!