Share

Anti-Zionists, who don’t know about what the above photo illustrates and don’t know its significance for defeating Zionism, are fighting Zionism with one arm and one leg tied behind their back.

There are two key facts about Zionism. When—and ONLY when—the Anti-Zionism movement informs the general public in the West of BOTH of these key facts, then it will gain the support of the vast majority of the general public and force the U.S. government (and other Western governments) to stop supporting Israel and instead to sanction (condemn) it. This is how the anti-South-Africa-apartheid movement forced the U.S. government to switch from supporting apartheid South Africa to sanctioning (condemning) it.

But if the Anti-Zionism movement only informs the general public of the first of these two key facts, then it will only gain the support of a minority of the general public and it will NOT be able to win.

What are these two KEY facts about Zionism?

Fact #1 : Zionism is immoral totally unjustifiable violence against and oppression of Palestinians.

The Anti-Zionism movement does a great job informing the general public of Fact #1. Excellent! This makes it possible to gain the support of a substantial minority of the general public, but NOT the support of the vast majority that is required to win.

Fact #2 : The PURPOSE of Zionist violence against and oppression of Palestinians is to enable the billionaire ruling class of Israel to use Palestinians as a bogeyman enemy with which to control Israeli Jewish working class people in order to economically oppress those working class people severely to make itself even richer. Israel, for this reason, has for decades funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power precisely because Hamas is an overtly terrorist organization with a history (suicide bombings at bus stops and restaurants, rockets aimed at civilians in Israeli towns, etc. ) of killing ordinary Israeli non-combatant Jews just because they were Jews. The Israeli ruling class needs Hamas to make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening to Israeli Jews: an existential enemy that wants to “kill all the Jews.”

Fact #2 is proved, in great detail, with mainstream media sources, in my article, “Israel’s Government Attacks Ordinary Jews as Well as Palestinians” (and in the important articles it links to about Hamas and the early Zionist leaders), which I strongly urge you to read.

Unfortunately, the Anti-Zionism movement doesn’t inform the public of Fact #2 at all! Indeed few rank-and-file members of the Anti-Zionism movement even know Fact #2 (many Anti-Zionism leaders do know it but choose not to express it and sometimes even censor it, as the Anti-Zionist organization, Jewish Voice for Peace, does.)

Why is it necessary to inform the public of Fact #2 in order to win?

Here’s why.

Firstly, the Zionists defend Israeli violence against, and oppression of, Palestinians by asserting (falsely!) that it is necessary to make Israeli Jews safe, and that that is its only purpose. Based on this (false) assertion, it follows—totally logically and hence extremely persuasively!—that Anti-Zionists, because they oppose that which is done to make Jews safe, are antisemitic in effect, if not intent. Thus, according to this logic, even Jewish Anti-Zionists are antisemitic in effect (because they oppose what is done to make Jews safe), though presumably they are not intentionally antisemitic.

Secondly, a very large proportion of the general public, due to their perfectly understandable horror at the Holocaust and sympathy for Jews because of it, will not support anything that they believe is antisemitic in effect. These people, despite their horror at Israel’s massacre of civilians in Gaza, will still not support the anti-Zionism movement because they believe it is antisemitic in effect. These people will support Israel because they believe that, however disturbing it may be, Israel’s violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe.

Thirdly, the ONLY way to win this large proportion of the general public that, in order to avoid being antisemitic, supports Israel instead of the Anti-Zionism movement, is to refute the Zionist assertion that Zionist violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Jews safe. Read here what refuting this Zionist lie might look like. Read here and here what happens when Anti-Zionists don’t refute the lie.

Fourthly, the ONLY way to PERSUASIVELY refute this Zionist assertion is to explain what the TRUE purpose of Zionist violence is, which is Fact #2 above. When people know Fact #2 THEN they know that it is actually antisemitic NOT to oppose Zionism!

PLEASE INFORM YOUR FELLOW ANTI-ZIONISTS OF FACT #2 AND EXPLAIN TO THEM WHY IT IS VITAL THAT THEY IN TURN INFORM THE GENERAL PUBLIC OF IT.

The Ruling Class Uses Censorship of Fact #2 to Divide-and-Rule Good People and Make Them Fear Each Other

When people know Fact #2 then they know that the so-called “Israel vs. Palestine” conflict is actually a conflict between the haves (both Israeli Jewish haves and also Palestinian haves in Hamas and the Palestine Authority) versus the have-nots (both Palestinian AND Jewish have-nots.) But when they do not know Fact #2 then people believe the mainstream Zionist lie that says the conflict is “The Palestinians versus the Jews.”

Given the mainstream Zionist lie, if one takes the side of the Palestinians, then one is an antisemite; and if one takes the side of ordinary Jews (such as the noncombatant Jews who were killed by Hamas on October 7), then one is going against the Palestinian civilians whom Israel murders. The mainstream Zionist lie, when left un-refuted, thus causes good and decent people to literally fear each other (and even sometimes violently attack each other) on American college campuses and elsewhere, as I discuss here and here.

We need to refute the mainstream Zionist lie; we need to inform the public of Fact #2.