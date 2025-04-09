Share

Trump is incrementally increasing the outrageousness of the deportations.

We’re seeing articles like this one:

and like this one:

What’s Going On, and Why Is It Happening?

The reason this is happening is that the ruling class (not just Trump) aims to foment a bitter, perhaps even violent, conflict between the approximately half of Americans who support the deportations versus the other approximately half of Americans who oppose them. I discuss this divide-and-rule scheme in some detail here; please read it if you haven’t yet.

Here is an example of what we’re going to be seeing more and more of: good people protesting cruel deportations.

The problem is that there are also lots of good people who are convinced (as I discuss below) that the morally right thing is to support the deportations, and they will find ways to fight against the people opposing the deportations, resulting in exactly the divide-and-rule that the ruling class loves.

The ruling class’s purpose for fomenting this bitter conflict is to destroy the solidarity of the have-nots so that we will be unable to seriously resist the coming attack on all of us in the form of things such as cuts to Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid and massive job layoffs and sharp increases in consumer goods prices due to the tariffs (the tax revenue of which could, but won’t, be handed back to us as I discuss here.)

Trump is starting off by deporting people whom he can accuse of something more objectionable to most Americans than just being in the United States illegally

Clearly, Trump aims to persuade the public that—at least for the time being—he’s only deporting illegal immigrants who have committed violent crimes, not just the crime of being in the United States illegally. Thus all of the illegal immigrants who have been deported or rounded up by ICE for deportation have been people that the Trump administration at least claims (truthfully of not) had committed some violent crime.

Additionally, Trump is deporting people who are in the United States LEGALLY on some type of visa by accusing them of having said something on social media or somewhere that is “un-American” (you know, a statement critical of Israeli genocide for example.)

But Trump government officials have been saying from the start that they aim eventually to deport all people who are in the United States illegally even if that is their ONLY crime. Very likely before too long we will see people being deported without any accusation against them except that they are in the United States illegally.

“The vice-president-elect, JD Vance, has suggested 1 million people could be deported each year.”

“JD Vance said Wednesday that Haitian migrants with legal immigration status are “illegal aliens” who have been unlawfully protected from deportation, suggesting that would change if former President Donald Trump wins the election.”

“Vance urged people in the U.S. without authorization to return to their countries voluntarily and return only through legal pathways to avoid deportation.”

Why Is This Divide-and-Rule Scheme Working?

The reason this divide-and-rule scheme works is that the mass media (and virtually all the politicians and pundits) censor the KEY FACT about illegal immigration, namely the fact that U.S. rulers (both major parties) for decades have been doing things south of the border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive, as I prove here (regarding Mexico and Central America) and here (regarding Haiti.)

When people—INCLUDING PEOPLE WHO CURRENTLY SUPPORT THE DEPORTATIONS—hear the KEY FACT, they react by saying, “That’s terrible!” and they agree that we should STOP the billionaire rulers of the U.S. from doing such a horrible thing. And they also agree with the obvious point that the illegal immigrants feel exactly the same way, and are thus on the same side of this issue as virtually all American have-not citizens.

The divide-and-rule scheme can only work, therefore, when the KEY FACT, about the CAUSE of there being so many illegal immigrants in the first place, is censored.

Why do so many Americans support the obviously cruel deportations?

The reason so many Americans support the obviously cruel deportations is because of these two reasons:

They are the Americans who are most aware of and angered by the very real hardships that working class American citizens experience that are caused or convincingly blamed on the MASSIVE influx of illegal immigrants. The fact is that massive illegal immigration is used by the ruling class to lower wages in industries such as agriculture and construction by making citizen workers compete against illegal immigrant workers who work for exceedingly low wages and don’t go on strike for higher wages and better working conditions and benefits because they’re afraid of being deported if they do. We hear smart-alecs say things like, “It’s not true that illegal immigrants take jobs away from American citizens since American citizens don’t even want to work picking crops.” These idiots never point out that the REASON American citizens don’t want to pick crops but will work a hard job in a unionized factory is because the pay and working conditions and benefits for the former are so terrible compared to the latter, and the reason for that is that illegal immigrants work under the threat of deportation if they try to improve pay and conditions of work and benefits in contrast to American citizens working in a factory who have—with strikes or threatened strikes—forced pay and conditions of work and benefits to be much better than for agricultural work. They support the cruel deportations because they think that is necessary in order to support their fellow have-not Americans. They are the Americans who believe that it is wrong to break the law and that people who break the law should not be allowed to get away with it.

The important point is that these Americans would be on the same side as the Americans who oppose the deportations if the KEY FACT about the CAUSE of the massive illegal immigration in the first place were widely known, in which case the billionaires, not the illegal immigrants, would become the target of anger:

anger at the way the billionaires deliberately cause the massive influx of illegal immigrants, and

anger at the way the billionaires use the illegal immigrants to make jobs worse for ALL American workers, and

anger at the way the billionaires use the massive influx of illegal immigrants as an excuse for making American citizens do with less on the grounds that “social wealth must be diverted to house and educate and take care of the illegal immigrants,” instead of allowing all the have-nots—citizens and non-citizens alike—to have and enjoy the wealth they produce, and not letting the billionaires HOARD most of it.

When the American have-nots who currently support the deportations are expressing their righteous anger properly this way, then they will be allied WITH the illegal immigrants and no longer motivated to treat them like dirt by deporting them.