The rich are using the deportations issue to turn good people like the woman above against each other for divide-and-rule.

Before Trump’s first presidential campaign I went to a rally in Boston that was in support of the right to bear arms, the 2nd Amendment. I joined the crowd listening to speeches. The crowd consisted of the same people from all over the state of Massachusetts, especially the rural west, who in subsequent years wore MAGA hats and voted for Trump. The speakers emphasized that the right to bear arms was vital in order for people to be able to resist tyrannical government. I nodded in agreement when one speaker said that things would have been a lot better in Russia if, when Stalin’s police came to people’s homes to arrest them, people had been armed and the police had been afraid they’d be killed if they tried to arrest them.

But I did not nod in approval when a speaker started speaking about the need to deport all of the illegal immigrants. I turned to the man who happened to be standing next to me and who—it was obvious—agreed with the speaker, and said to him, “You know, the billionaires in order to get super-cheap labor have been doing things to poor people south of our border to deliberately force them to have to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive.” He replied, “That’s very interesting. I didn’t know that.”

Consider the significance of this.

Virtually none of the MAGA people who support deporting all the illegal immigrants know that these immigrants are people who have been forced, by the U.S. billionaire class during both political party’s administrations, to have to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive (as I prove in great detail here.) This fact is totally censored today by ALL the politicians and newspapers and pundits.

Virtually none of the MAGA people who support deporting all the illegal immigrants would do that if they knew the truth about WHY these immigrants entered the U.S. illegally. Virtually all of these MAGA people, if they knew the truth, would say it is immoral to treat these immigrants like dirt by deporting them, because it is immoral to kick people out of the country whom you have forced to enter it—regardless of whether they entered legally or illegally.

Virtually all of these MAGA people would understand that while it may be generally wrong to break the law, including the immigration law, it is not ALWAYS wrong. They would agree, for example, that when slaves in 1859 escaped by running away and leaving the South and entering a northern state, that this was an illegal act in violation of the law, that the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 (as well as the Constitution itself!) required the authorities to capture such runaway slaves and return them to their masters in the South. But would these MAGA people also agree that the law—essentially an immigration (from the South to the North) law OUGHT to have been enforced? No! They would not agree to that. They would not agree because they would sympathize with the slaves, knowing that the slaves had to break the law in order to escape the horror of chattel slavery. In other words, because of knowing the KEY TRUTH about the people (the slaves) who broke the immigration law, MAGA people know it was wrong for that law to have been enforced.

The way to persuade MAGA people to change their mind and oppose the deportations is to inform them of the KEY TRUTH about the illegal immigrants. The ruling class censors this truth in order to ensure that about half of the American have-nots will support the deportations and view the half that opposes the deportations as their enemy (and vice versa.)

The ruling class promotes a Big Lie about the illegal immigrants that goes like this:

The illegal immigrants see that we have a good country to live in here in the USA and they live in a country that’s a bad one to live in, and so instead of working to make their own country good they want to just move to and live in the United States and enjoy the fruits of all the labor of Americans that has made our country so good to live in.

In other words, the illegal immigrants want to enjoy the fruits of others’ labor without contributing themselves.

The illegal immigrants are thus essentially freeloaders.

The illegal immigrants, by entering the United States illegally instead of going through the steps to enter legally, are like people who cut in line. They are people who say, “The rules don’t apply to me.”

The illegal immigrants have “anchor babies” to game the system. It’s fraud. Birthright citizenship was meant for babies born to parents who are in the United States legally, not illegally.

The illegal immigrants are just plain bad people even if they don’t break any other law than the immigration law.

And on top of everything else, the illegal immigrants drive down American citizens’ wages and force municipalities to spend scarce money on their needs instead of those of American citizens.

The ruling class promotes a so-called “anti-ICE” liberal argument that is designed to FAIL to be persuasive with MAGA people. This liberal argument says that it is wrong to stop people from illegally entering the United States because immigrants are good for the United States. This argument ignores how the massive wave of illegal immigrants harms working class Americans as detailed in footnote #3, and it also avoids giving the persuasive reason to oppose the deportations—that it is immoral to deport people whom U.S. billionaires have forced to illegally immigrate just in order to survive.

The persuasive anti-deportation argument is not, as the liberal leaders say: “Open the border and let everybody enter the United States who wants to.” No! The persuasive argument is “Stop forcing people to illegally immigrate in order to survive, and don’t treat them like dirt by kicking them out after they do so.” This is the anti-deportation demand that can win the support of the MAGA people when they learn the truth about the illegal immigrants. This demand, by ending the threat of deportation, would enable the illegal immigrants to go on strikes to raise wages and improve working conditions and hence no longer be used as super cheap labor that American workers are forced to compete against. This demand would make the illegal immigrants the same as other working class people and no longer be a special category in the interests of whom municipal funds are diverted at the expense of non-immigrant workers. This demand addresses the concerns of the MAGA people that are spelled out in footnote #3.

Returning now to that rally years ago in Boston in support of the right to bear arms, imagine if, during the speech calling for deporting all the illegal immigrants, I had turned to the man standing next to me and instead of saying what I did actually say and getting a positive response, I had said this:

“Since you seem to agree with this anti-illegal immigrant speech, I can tell you’re a goddamned racist bigot.”

You know very well what the response would have been, don’t you?

Well Robert Reich and all of the liberal leaders who censor the KEY FACT, the TRUTH, about the illegal immigrants WANT you to insult MAGA people this way. They hope it will never even occur to you to respectfully communicate the KEY FACT about the illegal immigrants to MAGA people. Have they succeeded in making you think this way?

Read here how Robert Reich tries to make you think that way.

Here’s one way you can respectfully and persuasively tell people the TRUTH about the illegal immigrants. You can create unity of all the have-nots against the billionaires. All the billionaires are counting on you not to do it.

Your call.