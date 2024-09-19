JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
neener's avatar
neener
Sep 19, 2024

There is no way to end corruption in this world. Corruption is sin, and human beings are sinners. No government can change human nature,despite best intentions. Governments are made up of sinners. Sinners are called to repent, and accept that Jesus Christ paid the price for their sin. Put your trust in Him and He will direct your path. God has a plan for everyone....! Even you.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture