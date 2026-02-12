Share

Here’s how the ruling class media (in particular The Guardian ) use the FACT of chattel slavery and censorship of its anti-working-class PURPOSE to divide-and-rule the have-nots, while pretending to be on the side of telling the truth about how bad chattel slavery was.

If you read the above-linked Guardian article you will see that it reports on how Trump has ordered the removal of panels (such as the one in the photo above) in U.S. national park exhibits if those panels portray Americans in a bad light. And of course the oh-so-liberal Guardian defends keeping those panels on the grounds of telling the truth and that the truth makes us stronger and so on. Few people reading the Guardian article (or any of the other mass media accounts of this story, whether liberal or conservative) will notice that after reading the entire article they have not learned what the PURPOSE of the horrible chattel slavery was; they have only learned how horrible it was.

When all you learn is how horrible chattel slavery was, but never its anti-working-class purpose (which I explain here and here), and when (as the mass media and this Guardian article in particular make sure is the case) you are made to think about this topic in terms of whether “America” was good or bad rather than in terms of whether the rich ruling class of the United States did horrible things to the have-nots of the United States in order to control and oppress them by pitting them against each other along race lines, then what happens is this. Either you want the panels about chattel slavery to be displayed because you believe “America” was bad (racist) and you want that truth to be told, or you do not want those panels to be displayed because you identify as an American and you know you are not a bad person and therefore you do not like panels that say America was bad (racist.)

As the ruling class of today knows full well, when the mass media censor the anti-working-class purpose of chattel slavery then about half the have-nots will want the panels kept up, and half will want them taken down. The split will be non-whites and liberal whites on one side, versus working class whites on the other. The issue will be perfect for divide-and-rule.

If, on the other hand, the panels included information about how chattel slavery of black people was instituted for the purpose of turning the have-nots against each other along race lines in order to enable the rich ruling class to get away with oppressing ALL the have-nots, both white and non-white, then something very different would happen. About 90% of the entire public would want those truly informative panels kept up, and only the 10% who loved class inequality would want them taken down. The divide-and-rule usefulness of the issue would vanish.

This is why these panels about chattel slavery never discuss the actual anti-working-class purpose, only the horribleness, of that slavery.

By the way, the Guardian article also discusses the horrible genocide against native Americans:

The flagging of signage at Little Bighorn battlefield national monument hits close to home for the historian Dr Leo K Killsback. A Northern Cheyenne descendent of Chief Dull Knife – known for his opposition to the US government’s westward expansion – Killsback completed research and designed panels about the Cheyenne at the monument in 2014. Killsback, a professor of practice at the University of Arizona Law, sees the executive order as divisive, in contrast to the monument’s theme, “peace through unity”. “When done correctly, history is based on facts, supported by evidence and presented objectively without an agenda or as propaganda. Native voices have been ignored, marginalized or devalued for so long. I think the removal of well-researched facts is desperate and unintelligent and it destroys the hard work of dedicated scholars,” Killsback said. “American culture is enriched when Native perspectives are acknowledged and fairly represented, especially when presented at a national monument. Erasing history is an affront to the collective progress of human culture and thought. For Indigenous peoples, this kind of erasure is also an assault on our human rights. It is the same form of discrimination and cultural genocide that we endured before and we hoped to never endure again.”

But the Guardian (like all the mass media) avoids like the plague discussing the anti-working-class PURPOSE of this horrible genocide. I discuss this purpose in my earlier article here. The result of this censorship of the purpose of the genocide is the same divide-and-rule described above.

The moral of this story

The moral of this story is to break the censorship of the key truths that the ruling class relies on to divide-and-rule us. We need to talk about the anti-working-class PURPOSE of horrible things, not merely the horribleness of them. It’s not complicated. And yet far too few people do it, and instead just take what they consider to be the “right” side in the divide-and-rule debates that the ruling class orchestrates.

It is good and fine to say that we need to remove the rich from power, and that we need solidarity of all the have-nots to do that. But saying this doesn’t make it happen! We need to break the censorship and refute the lies that the rich use to pit have-nots against have-nots. This requires some serious thinking. What exactly ARE those lies? What exactly ARE the relevant truths that refute them? How can we express those truths persuasively? My linked articles above are a sample of how I try to do that. More are linked to from here. You are welcome to share my articles or write your own. Now is an excellent time to start doing so!