Here's How the Rich Divide-and-Rule the American Have-Nots, In Three Easy Lessons
All it takes is three key lies and censorship of the truths that refute them
They divide-and-rule the American have-nots by simply telling these three lies (with their mass and ‘alternative’ media) and censor any expression of the truths that refute them.
Lie #1. The illegal immigrants are people who just happen to prefer to live in the United States instead of their own country. Why? Because they want to enjoy the higher standard of living we have created here by our hard work of many generations without having to do the work in their own country that we have done. They are thus essentially freeloaders. Even worse, these illegal immigrants enter the United States illegally and are thus just like people who cut in line and say they don’t have to follow the rules like everybody else. They’re an immoral bunch of criminal freeloaders.
The truth: For decades American billionaires (using both the Democratic Party and GOP) have been doing things south of the border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to illegally enter the United States just in order to survive. (Read the proof here.)
Lie #2. Racial discrimination against non-white people in the past benefited working class white people and still does so today. Working class white people, whether they know it or intend it or not are thus oppressors enjoying their undeserved ‘white privilege.’ They don’t want this truth to be taught to their children, which is why they object to Critical Race Theory being taught in the public schools.
The truth: The purpose of racial discrimination against non-whites has always been, and is still today, for the purpose of destroying working class solidarity between the different races in order to be able to oppress ALL races of working class people. [Read the proof here and here and here.)
Lie #3. The purpose of the Israeli government’s violence against Palestinians is, and has always been, to make Israeli Jews safe, to protect them from the antisemitic Palestinians who want to kill them all.
The truth: The purpose of Israeli government violence against Palestinians, for seven-plus decades, has been to make the Palestinians so angry at Israel (supposedly the “state of the Jews”) that the billionaire ruling class of Israel can portray them to Israeli Jews as a frightening existential enemy that wants to ‘kill all the Jews’ and use this Palestinian bogeyman enemy to get away with severely economically oppressing and getting rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class by pretending to be protecting Israeli Jews from “their real enemy”—the Palestinians. [Read the proof of all this here and in the articles it in turn links to.]
By censoring the truths that refute these lies they can:
Get about half the American have-nots thinking the moral thing to do is to deport the illegal immigrants because they are an immoral criminal bunch who also bring down the wages of American workers and bankrupt towns that cannot afford to deal with the massive influx. At the same time get about half of the Americans to passionately oppose the deportations because of how obviously cruel they are.
Get about half the American have-nots to oppose the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) (i.e., the fact of past and current racial discrimination) because of the way this teaching also accusingly says that working class white people undeservedly (evilly) benefited/benefit from it. At the same time get about half the American have-nots to demand that CRT be taught and for the schools not to cave in to the racist white parents who don’t want the incriminating truth to be taught to their children.
Get about half the American have-nots to support Israel on the grounds that Israeli violence—distressing though it may be—is for the noble purpose of making Israeli Jews safe. At the same time get about half the American have-nots opposing Israel’s violence on the grounds that EVEN THOUGH it is for the noble cause of making Israeli Jews safe, nonetheless it is too extreme—even genocidal—now to be justified even by that noble purpose.
Ask yourself, who have you heard telling the truths that refute these ruling class lies? Point out to me where somebody is refuting one or more of these truths.
You will not find any of the prominent leaders of the fight against the deportations uttering a single word expressing the key truth about the illegal immigrants having been forced by our billionaire rulers to enter the U.S. illegally just in order to survive.
You will not find a single prominent ‘anti-racist’ uttering a single word expressing the key truth about how racial discrimination is for the purpose of enabling the rich to oppress ALL races of working class people.
You will not find a single prominent anti-Zionism organization or leader uttering a single word expressing the key truth that the purpose of Israeli violence has never been to make Israeli Jews safe but on the contrary to enable the Israeli billionaires to get away with severely economically oppressing and getting rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class. All they do is repeat over and over that Israeli violence is cruel to Palestinians. Nor do they express the truth about how and why Israel has for decades funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power, as I prove and explain WHY here.
Now ask yourself this question. Are American have-nots so divided because half of them are just terrible immoral people (which is what the Left would have you believe)? If this were true, then there would be little you can do to solve that problem. (This is, of course, exactly what the ruling class wants you to believe.)
Or is there another reason for why American have-nots are so divided, a reason that suggests there is indeed something you can do (hint: tell the truth that refutes the lies) about it.
Your call.