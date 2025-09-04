Share

Lie #1. The illegal immigrants are people who just happen to prefer to live in the United States instead of their own country. Why? Because they want to enjoy the higher standard of living we have created here by our hard work of many generations without having to do the work in their own country that we have done. They are thus essentially freeloaders. Even worse, these illegal immigrants enter the United States illegally and are thus just like people who cut in line and say they don’t have to follow the rules like everybody else. They’re an immoral bunch of criminal freeloaders. The truth: For decades American billionaires (using both the Democratic Party and GOP) have been doing things south of the border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to illegally enter the United States just in order to survive. (Read the proof here.)

Lie #2. Racial discrimination against non-white people in the past benefited working class white people and still does so today. Working class white people, whether they know it or intend it or not are thus oppressors enjoying their undeserved ‘white privilege.’ They don’t want this truth to be taught to their children, which is why they object to Critical Race Theory being taught in the public schools. The truth: The purpose of racial discrimination against non-whites has always been, and is still today, for the purpose of destroying working class solidarity between the different races in order to be able to oppress ALL races of working class people. [Read the proof here and here and here.)