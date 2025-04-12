Share

I am sure that virtually all of the good people who read The Nation magazine view it as a source of anti-establishment and pro-working-class ideas. If only that were true.

Take this recent The Nation magazine article about farm workers and deportations, for example.

Look at one of the photos in it displayed here, the the caption:

Can’t get more pro-working class than that, uh?

Unfortunately, the article is part of the ruling class divide-and-rule anti-working-class propaganda, and it is not aimed at refuting that propaganda. Here is what I mean.

The ruling class propaganda in support of the cruel deportations of illegal immigrants is simple. It says that the massive influx of illegal immigrants makes life worse for American citizen workers, and since this these illegal immigrants have broken the law by entering the United States illegally, basic morality and justice says they should be deported.

The ruling class propaganda that opposes the cruel deportations of illegal immigrants (i.e., the views expressed by the liberal media such as NPR and The Boston Globe and all the other such media and liberal pundits) is also quite simple. It ignores that the massive influx of illegal immigrants is used by the ruling class to lower the wages and worsen the conditions of work for American citizen workers, and it ignores the fact that the ruling class uses this massive influx of illegal immigrants to (wrongly, but convincingly because the media never refute the claim) justify cuts in services (education, municipal services of all kinds, etc.) to working class Americans. Instead this liberal propaganda only talks about how cruel and wrong the deportations are, never addressing the conservative argument that the deportations are, in fact, the moral and the just response to the illegal immigration.

The only way to defeat the conservative propaganda is to tell Americans the currently censored KEY FACT about illegal immigration. As I wrote in my earlier Substack:

The KEY FACT about illegal immigration is that U.S. rulers (both major parties) for decades have been doing things south of the border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive, as I prove here (regarding Mexico and Central America) and here (regarding Haiti.)

When people—INCLUDING PEOPLE WHO CURRENTLY SUPPORT THE DEPORTATIONS—hear the KEY FACT, they react by saying, “That’s terrible!” and they agree that we should STOP the billionaire rulers of the U.S. from doing such a horrible thing. And they also agree with the obvious point that the illegal immigrants feel exactly the same way, and are thus on the same side of this issue as virtually all American have-not citizens.

The divide-and-rule scheme can only work, therefore, when the KEY FACT, about the CAUSE of there being so many illegal immigrants in the first place, is censored.

Why do so many Americans support the obviously cruel deportations?

The reason so many Americans support the obviously cruel deportations is because of these two reasons:

They are the Americans who are most aware of and angered by the very real hardships that working class American citizens experience that are caused or convincingly blamed on the MASSIVE influx of illegal immigrants. The fact is that massive illegal immigration is used by the ruling class to lower wages in industries such as agriculture and construction by making citizen workers compete against illegal immigrant workers who work for exceedingly low wages and don’t go on strike for higher wages and better working conditions and benefits because they’re afraid of being deported if they do. We hear smart-alecs say things like, “It’s not true that illegal immigrants take jobs away from American citizens since American citizens don’t even want to work picking crops.” These idiots never point out that the REASON American citizens don’t want to pick crops but will work a hard job in a unionized factory is because the pay and working conditions and benefits for the former are so terrible compared to the latter, and the reason for that is that illegal immigrants work under the threat of deportation if they try to improve pay and conditions of work and benefits in contrast to American citizens working in a factory who have—with strikes or threatened strikes—forced pay and conditions of work and benefits to be much better than for agricultural work. They support the cruel deportations because they think that is necessary in order to support their fellow have-not Americans. They are the Americans who believe that it is wrong to break the law and that people who break the law should not be allowed to get away with it.

The important point is that these Americans would be on the same side as the Americans who oppose the deportations if the KEY FACT about the CAUSE of the massive illegal immigration in the first place were widely known, in which case the billionaires, not the illegal immigrants, would become the target of anger:

anger at the way the billionaires deliberately cause the massive influx of illegal immigrants, and

anger at the way the billionaires use the illegal immigrants to make jobs worse for ALL American workers, and

anger at the way the billionaires use the massive influx of illegal immigrants as an excuse for making American citizens do with less on the grounds that “social wealth must be diverted to house and educate and take care of the illegal immigrants,” instead of allowing all the have-nots—citizens and non-citizens alike—to have and enjoy the wealth they produce, and not letting the billionaires HOARD most of it.

When the American have-nots who currently support the deportations are expressing their righteous anger properly this way, then they will be allied WITH the illegal immigrants and no longer motivated to treat them like dirt by deporting them.

But what does The Nation article say about this KEY FACT?

It says nothing, zero, zilch, nada.

And this is because The Nation is published by a member of the uber-elite ruling class think tank, the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). The Nation’s editorial director and publisher is Katrina vanden Heuvel, who is a member of the CFR. And the CFR, for those who don’t already know, is one of the top ruling class think tanks. Read about the CFR in this extract from a Monthly Review article:

Team Connections to Key Institutions of the Plutocracy The U.S. plutocracy, a ruling capitalist class with vast wealth and power, is small in number but extremely well organized to defend its own interests. Made up of families possessing at least tens of millions of dollars in assets, it is a class in itself and a class for itself. In order to delve into this class, we need to look at the four key types of organizations, their functions, the ones most linked to the U.S. plutocracy, and which Biden team individuals are connected to them. The CFR Group on the Biden Team Kamala Harris, Vice President (CFR through family; Harvard; DLA Piper; Uber through family)

Antony Blinken, Secretary of State (CFR member; Harvard and Columbia; WestExec)

Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury (CFR member; Yale and Harvard; Brookings)

Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense (CFR member; WestExec; Raytheon)

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, UN Ambassador (CFR member; Albright Stonebridge)

Cecilia Rouse, Council of Economic Advisors (CFR director; Princeton; Rowe Price)

Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security (CFR member; Wilmer Hale)

Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor (CFR author; Yale and Oxford; Carnegie)

Ron Klain, Chief of Staff (CFR through family; Harvard; O’Melveny and Meyers)

John Kerry, Special Envoy for Climate (CFR member; Yale)

Susan Rice, Chief of Domestic Council (CFR member; Harvard, Oxford, and Stanford)

William J. Burns, Director of Central Intelligence (CFR member; Oxford; Carnegie)

Kurt M. Campbell, Indo-Pacific Tsar (CFR member; Harvard and Oxford; Asia Group)

Thomas Vilsack, Secretary of Agriculture (CFR member; Dairy Export Council)

Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce (CFR member; Oxford; Point Judith Capital)

Eric S. Lander, Director of Office of Science and Technology (CFR member; Harvard)

Jeffery Zients, Counselor to the President (CFR member; Cranemere) Data is as of March 1, 2021. Council on Foreign Relations, Annual Report 2018 (Washington DC: Council on Foreign Relations, 2018), 48–71; “Celebrating a Century,” Council on Foreign Relations, January 2021; biographies from websites of think tanks, corporations, and strategic policy groups. Think tanks: The function of think tanks (together with the mainstream media) is advance planning, setting agendas, and creating consensus, with the resulting climate of opinion favoring certain government policies. They also propose specific policies and select and train people to carry them out. There are numerous think tanks in the United States, but three are the most central for the ruling class: the CFR, the Carnegie Endowment, and the Brookings Institution. Of these, the most important U.S. policy think tank, which has helped set grand strategy for the country for one hundred years, is the CFR, dubbed “Wall Street’s Think Tank.” Founded a century ago, the CFR is the high-command plutocratic body promoting U.S. imperialism. It is the world’s most powerful private organization, the central think tank of U.S. monopoly-finance capital. It is also a membership organization and the ultimate networking, socializing, agenda-setting, strategic-planning, and consensus-forming organization of the dominant sector of the U.S. capitalist class. The CFR’s activities help unite the capitalist class into not just a class in itself, but also a class for itself. From its beginnings, it has been a behind-the-scenes organization and network led by well-connected financial capitalists of New York’s Wall Street. These capitalists are assisted by their expert allies in the professional class, especially from leading U.S. universities, but also from the nonprofit, government, law, and media sectors of society. From its founding, the Council has promoted an imperialistic conception of the capitalist class-based “national interest” of the United States, promoting a hegemonic “primacy” of the United States both regionally and globally. It has been very successful in its aims, setting agendas and policy as well as putting thousands of its members and leaders into high office.1

The CFR and the ruling class in general is HAPPY when half the American have-nots are at war with the other half over the issue of deportations. The ruling class is HAPPY that liberal media such as The Nation lead their readers to view Americans who support the deportations as an implacable immoral despicable UN-PERSUADABLE enemy rather than as people acting on the basis of positive moral values that are the basis for creating unity between the have-nots on both sides of the deportation issue IF AND ONLY IF THE KEY FACT ABOUT DEPORTATIONS IS MADE WIDELY KNOWN INSTEAD OF BEING CENSORED BY BOTH THE LIBERAL AND CONSERVATIVE MEDIA.

Please spread the KEY FACT widely. Feel free to cite my articles (here and here) when doing that. Write letters to the editor, submit comments to other online articles, and so on.