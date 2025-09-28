Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Articles like this one, which feature liberal critics of ICE, are as much part of the ruling class’s divide-and-rule strategy as are conservative articles praising ICE. Here’s why.

If you read this above-linked liberal article you will see that it avoids like the plague informing the reader why it is morally wrong to cruelly deport illegal immigrants. I explain why it is morally wrong here; it’s morally wrong because the illegal immigrants are people whom our billionaire rulers have FORCED to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive, as I prove here. It is immoral to FORCE people to flee for safety somewhere and then to cruelly drive them out! This is the KEY TRUTH that ALL of the media censor—liberal as well as conservative media.

This liberal article would have the reader believe that the ONLY thing wrong about what ICE is doing is that it is using racial profiling to determine who to detain.

Other liberal articles and groups have similarly avoided explaining why it is immoral to deport the illegal immigrants, by making it seem that the only thing wrong with ICE is that it nabs people in places of worship.

The Oh-so-liberal Boston Globe, in the same vein, runs this article opposing Ice agents wearing masks, not for carrying out cruel immoral deportations and explaining WHY they are immoral..

Similarly, such articles (like the one linked to above) sometimes make the point that illegal immigrants are on average less criminal than American citizens. While true, this kind of criticism of ICE does not at all expose the immorality of Trump’s clearly and repeatedly stated goal of deporting illegal immigrants whose only crime is illegally immigrating.

These kinds of liberal articles that criticize ICE only for secondary reasons are thus designed to be absolutely unpersuasive for the half of Americans who believe (based on lies and censorship of the truth by both liberals and conservatives) that it is morally right to deport illegal immigrants even if they have not committed a crime other than illegally immigrating and even if the deportation is cruel. In fact, when a supporter of the deportations reads one of these liberal articles (or hears about it), the effect is to make them be even more sure that they are right in supporting the deportations since those opposed to them have no persuasive argument to make.

This is how these kinds of liberal articles help the ruling class pit about half of Americans against the other half, for divide-and-rule.

Liberals who read these liberal “anti-ICE” articles typically have no clue that they are reading propaganda that works in harmony with—for the same purpose as—the conservative pro-ICE articles, to serve the ruling billionaire class. They think they are reading “the other side”—the anti-Trump side. This is how sophisticated propaganda works; it relies on censorship of the key truth in order to create a misleading and divisive framework for understanding an issue, a framework that will cause one half of the population to take one side and the other half the other side, with each half viewing the other with fear and loathing.

Please share this with your friends (both the liberal and conservative ones.)