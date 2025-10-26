Share

Leopards don’t change their spots.

I am an egalitarian. Although the Golden Rule is the basis of egalitarianism , I never try to persuade anybody to honor the Golden Rule . Why not?

Here’s why not. I know that the vast majority of people do honor the Golden Rule, and only a tiny minority do not. The task of egalitarians is NOT to persuade the minority who don’t honor the Golden Rule to change. No! The task of egalitarians is to persuade egalitarians to do what is necessary to shape society by the Golden Rule despite the fact that a minority is opposed to that goal, i.e., to prevail against those who do not honor the Golden Rule.

When I am doing my egalitarian thing on the street (as I discuss here and in a post it in turn links to) I sometimes—very rarely, but sometimes—encounter a person who says, in so many words, that they do not honor the Golden Rule, and they ask me to prove to them that they should. To such persons I simply say, “Goodbye.”

There is no point in conversing with such a person.

What’s the point? They will not change. The egalitarian project does not require that they change; it only requires that the vast majority of people who DO honor the Golden Rule prevail over the minority who don’t..

Non-egalitarians seem not to “get it”

The libraries are filled with books by philosophers and intellectuals that lament the supposed fact that “people are not good.” These books are about what can be done to “make people be good” or they are about how nothing can be done to “make people be good.” But in either case these writers talk about “people,” as if all people are this way or that way, without any realization that there is a fundamental difference between the vast majority of people versus the tiny minority when it comes to their goodness, or lack thereof, in honoring the Golden Rule.

According to the kind of wrongheaded thinking in these books, the only choice is between “trying [by various means that differ according to the author] to make everybody be good” or “accepting that people are and will always be bad.” And according to this wrongheaded thinking, the only way to make society be good is to “make everybody be good.” Absent in this wrongheaded thinking is any concept of empowering the good people—the vast majority—to prevail against the bad ones—the small minority.

Since most people know that there are people who cannot be made good people, the effect of this wrongheaded thinking is to make people feel hopeless about the possibility of “making people be good,” and hence hopeless about the possibility of making society be good.

This hopelessness is what keeps the rich in power, by the way, as I discuss here. Perhaps this is why this wrongheaded thinking is so prevalent among our intellectuals and pundits; if one challenges it one loses one’s job or funding or platform and then nobody will ever hear of one.

So, when organizing an egalitarian revolutionary movement, say “Goodby” to the occasional anti-egalitarian one runs into. Don’t waste precious time and energy trying to make a leopard change its spots.