As recent headlines such as those copied below reflect, our society is very caught up in and divided over the question of how much people should be taxed and the related question of how much money people should have or be given or be allowed to keep. It’s a very divisive question, which thereby keeps the have-nots divided and thus enables the rich to stay in power.

There is an egalitarian solution that ends this divisiveness of the have-nots. Details are provided below.

Here’s the egalitarian solution

Stop making our society be based on money. Make it be based instead on the widely shared egalitarian moral principle “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desires with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” Do what it takes to ensure that everybody gets exactly what they deserve in accordance with this principle.

So, some people will end up with more wealth, as they should. And others with less wealth, as they should. For example, people who are descendants of slaves and are very poor will end up with more wealth, while people who are descendants of slaves and are nonetheless very rich (like Oprah Winfrey) will end up with much less wealth. Nobody will have any grounds for complaining, however, unless they object to the basic egalitarian moral principle, and in that case the vast majority who agree with that principle can tell the minority who don’t, “Too damn bad.”

Read here about why it is a terrible idea to use money.

Read here about how an egalitarian economy out-produced the prior capitalist one.

Read here how an egalitarian economy might actually work.

And last but not least, for those who just cannot imagine how there can be justice in a society without the ability to financially compensate victims of other’s intentional or unintentional wrong-doing or victims of natural disasters:

How Are Victims of Injurious Accidents and Disasters Compensated in an Egalitarian Society Not Based on Money and In Which It's Not Possible to Sue for Monetary Rewards?

Anybody who is a member in good standing of the sharing economy and who is injured (no matter what the cause) can take for free what he/she needs or reasonably desires, including whatever extra things or services are required to deal with the injury or in the case of scarce things have equal status with others when they are equitably rationed according to need. ​

What about a person who is not a member of the sharing economy? What if, for example, such a person had chosen not to be a member of the sharing economy and had (as discussed here, from which this is all extracted) property he/she was using productively (perhaps bartering with people in the sharing economy), including an automobile, and the automobile exploded causing him/her severe injuries and the person required lots and lots of health care? Egalitarians should, in the spirit of mutual aid, arrange for the injured person to receive the health care he/she requires, for free. Choosing not to be a member of the sharing economy is not an act hostile to egalitarianism and a person so-choosing still deserves the benefits of mutual aid.

​What if a flagrant freeloader--a person who is perfectly healthy mentally and physically but has always refused to do any useful work even though he/she would be reasonably expected to do some, and who insists that other people work to provide him/her what he/she needs or wants--is severely injured? In this case, the freeloader does not DESERVE (i.e., have a right to demand) anything from egalitarians. Egalitarians may, however, choose to provide health care to the freeloader for any number of quite sensible reasons, even though they are not morally obliged by any egalitarian principle to do so. (See "A Parable: The Right to Health Care" about this.)

​Instead of the victim suing for a monetary reward (which he/she does not need in an egalitarian society), egalitarians would (using the voluntary federation government) determine who, if anyone, was guilty of wrongdoing that caused the injuries and what punitive or non-punitive actions should be taken to try to ensure that such injuries don't happen again.

This egalitarian idea is not complicated. But it IS censored by the rich, who fear this idea unifying the have-nots and—gasp!—being implemented! The rich want us instead to be fighting each other over issues such as reparations .

Read here how YOU can help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to make society be based on the egalitarian moral principle, “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need to reasonable desire, with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.”