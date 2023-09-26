How much should the striking auto workers be paid? Here is EXACTLY how much.

In exchange for working reasonably according to ability they should be paid with membership in good standing of the egalitarian sharing economy, which means they have the right to take--for free--goods and services from the economy according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.

Who determines what is "reasonable"? Answer: the Local Assembly of egalitarians (i.e., people who think this is the way the economy should be) open to all the egalitarians in the local community--and only they--to participate as equals in determining democratically the ONLY laws and policies that everybody in the local community must obey.

Note that in this kind of economy there is no money. (Read the details here.)

Not complicated! It's just that the billionaire ruling class would no longer BE a billionaire ruling class in such a just, decent and common sense kind of economy, would it? This is why we don't YET have this kind of a decent economy. It's why we need to remove the rich from power. Here’s how that can be done.