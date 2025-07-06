JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
8h

I am writing an article on this topic now, it just so happens. It is necessary on occasion, to use deadly force, unfortunately, but the power system must be distributed, never concentrated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture