A veterans organization, About Face, is organizing an effort to make it legal for members of the military to refuse immoral illegal orders, in particular orders to attack Americans exercising their right to protest.

Brittany Ramos DeBarros, organizing director of About Face, is an Afghanistan veteran who once faced court-martial for speaking out against that war while still in uniform. She acknowledges that Congress isn’t going to pass this law quickly enough to deal with the current constitutional crises—if at all—but she sees it as a rallying point for military communities. Families and service members need support in trying to navigate this moment, she says, and many are finding each other and organizing. From her own experience, she knows that the military can make you feel crazy if you disagree with it. “So I think it’s profound,” she said, “that people are organically breaking out of that enough to start talking to each other about, ‘I’m really concerned about this. What are you thinking you’re gonna do?’” DeBarros says many are wondering what is in their own best interests—but also what is the most moral choice: Is it better to resign publicly or “better to have more people within the military when that moment comes who are willing to stand up and do something and do the right thing? Which is a complicated question for people to sit with.” On the one hand, service members risk losing their benefits and going to prison if they refuse orders; but if they don’t refuse unlawful orders, she said, many will “live with the moral injury and consequences of carrying out something that they knew was wrong.”

What About Face illustrates is that most members of the military have the same good values as most people in the general public— egalitarian values . And just like most Americans they also would love an egalitarian revolution to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

Of course Congress is never going to pass a law giving members of the military the right to refuse to obey an order, certainly not an order that is for the purpose of keeping the rich in power. But when there is a sufficiently large and determined egalitarian revolutionary movement, the members of the military will have good reason to believe that if they refuse orders to attack that movement then there is a good chance that they will be going over to the WINNING side, in which case they will not risk horrible discipline (possibly execution for being a traitor!) as would be the case if they went over to the side of the revolutionary movement and that movement were defeated. I discuss this in some detail in my “How We CAN Remove the Rich from Power.”

Did you know that the main reason Nixon had to ignominiously withdraw U.S. troops from Vietnam in 1975 was because the top brass informed him that American GIs were refusing to fight the Viet Cong? I hope you will read all about this in my “ Why Soldiers Will Join Us and How GIs Brought the Vietnam War to an End by Refusing to Fight It .”

The ruling class wants us to feel hopeless about the possibility of removing the rich from power. One way it tries to make us feel hopeless is by making us perceive the U.S. military as a force for keeping the rich in power that is impossible for us to defeat. The ruling class does not want us to know that we can win over to our side a critical mass of soldiers and marines and sailors and airmen/women who will not only refuse orders to attack the revolutionary movement (when they perceive it is a force large and determined enough to win) but also use their weapons to defend the revolutionary movement against those who would obey orders to attack it. This is how ruling classes in the past have been removed from power. Read about this in my above-linked article.