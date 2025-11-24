Share

The billionaire, John Henry, owns the Oh-so-liberal Boston Globe newspaper (along with the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team) and he employs a long-time columnist there named Alex Beam. Alex Beam, no doubt without any fear whatsoever of losing his job, wrote a column (with the above photo to decorate it) headlined:

Alex Beam’s column begins with these words and keeps on going in the same vein till the end:

The rich are different from you and me. They are far more odious. In our lifetimes we have seen moneyed Americans retreat to gated communities, plant their fannies in private jets to avoid the indignity of airport lines, and indulge their penchant for “concierge” medicine, which means while you are inhaling germs in some doctor’s waiting room, they breeze past you to their appointment. Now we learn that the “inherent loathsomeness” (thank you for the enduring epithet, Spy Magazine) of the 1-percent-of-1-percenters includes doubling down on their fetishization of “curated social spaces” and “custom travel experiences” to cement their defection from sidewalk society. In a condo tower being built north of Miami, the Wall Street Journal reports that “car elevators will deliver residents straight up to their homes and deposit vehicles in adjoining ‘sky garages,’ avoiding the need to deal with parking valets and reception areas.”

But guess what? While John Henry doesn’t mind at all having his newspaper print stuff like Alex Beam’s hate-the-rich column, he never allows his newspaper to refute the lies that the billionaire class use to keep the have-nots divided against each other so the billionaires can stay in power over them.

Here is a recent Substack post of mine listing the TRUTHS that refute such lies. Not a single one of these truths ever gets expressed by the Boston Globe (or any other mass media or even alternative media publication). For your convenience I present this list of TRUTHS here:

“Most people would LOVE to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.” (Yes, the vast majority of Americans would love for this to happen, as I prove here.)

“Racial discrimination against non-whites harms not only non-whites but also working class whites; it does not benefit working class whites.” (Read why this is so if you, yourself, do not understand it, here and here.)

“Israeli government violence against, and extreme oppression of, Palestinians not only harms Palestinians but also harms Israeli Jewish working class people by enabling the rich upper class that rules Israel to make the Palestinians be perceived by Israeli Jews as a bogeyman enemy that the ruling class pretends to protect ordinary Israeli Jews from and thereby get away with severely economically oppressing Israeli Jewish working class people and getting rich off of them.” (I prove this with mainstream sources here.)

“For many decades the U.S. ruling plutocracy, under both Democratic and Republican party administrations, has been doing things south of our border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to illegally immigrate into the United States just in order to survive.” (Read the detailed proof of this here and here.)

“In 2014 the U.S. orchestrated a coup to remove the elected president of Ukraine and install a regime in Kiev that included literal Nazis with swastikas; a regime with Nazi-controlled militias as part of its formal military force; a regime that launched violent (using artillery targeting civilians) ethnic cleansing of the Russian-speaking Ukrainians in Eastern Ukraine (Donbass region). The population of Russia demanded that the Russian government send in a military force to help the Russian-speaking Ukrainians (many of whom were related to Russian citizens in Russia) survive this attack on them, and in 2022 the Russian government did so. It was not ‘unprovoked aggression’!” (Read the details about this here.)

“The chief aim of U.S. foreign policy is, and has always been, to PREVENT WORLD PEACE from ever breaking out, and to ensure that Americans are always in a mental state of war (cold war or hot war) so that the U.S. upper class can more easily control and oppress us by declaring any opposition to it to be unpatriotic.”(Read all about this in great detail here.)

“The fundamental conflict in the world is between the oppressor class (in its various forms) versus the oppressed have-nots, and the #1 aim of any ruling class is to prevent its own have-nots from overthrowing it; it does this by turning have-nots against have-nots with lies, bogeyman enemies, manipulation and whatever else it takes.”

All of these truths, when widely known, would unite the have-nots against the ruling billionaire plutocracy.

That is precisely why not a single U.S. politician or pundit or publication with a substantial audience (i.e., with the approval of the ruling class to have a substantial audience) dares to speak these truths.

Sure, these politicians and pundits and publications gladly say bad things about the rich. Of course they do, because this is necessary to hold onto their have-nots audiences. These molders of public opinion know that the rich don’t mind them bad-mouthing the rich because the rich know their power doesn’t come from making the have-nots love them, only from making sure the have-nots never remove them from power.

The next time you read some supposedly “anti-rich” article or hear some supposedly ‘anti-rich” speech (my favorite example here is Robert Reich, who’s your favorite?), ask yourself if the writer or speaker is expressing even one solitary key truth from the above list—a key truth that unites the have-nots. Such writers or speakers either have no substantial audience because the rich don’t allow them to have such a platform, or they are short-lived because they get assassinated, like MLK, Jr. who told (read and listen to his famous speech here) the key truth about how racial discrimination against blacks (the racist Jim Crow laws) were for the purpose of oppressing not only the blacks but the poor whites too.

The moral of the story is that we will not have a BIG LEADER; we need to rely on lots and lots of ordinary people giving good leadership in their own communities, as I write about here.