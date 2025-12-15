Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

I invite you to learn something important by watching the BreakingPoints (BP) video/show below, featuring the white supremacist, Nick Fuentes, explaining that, as he puts it, “Israel wants for the Jews in Israel exactly the same thing that he [Fuentes] wants for the whites in the United States—a racially pure, ethnically cleansed, population of Jews in Israel and whites in the United States.”

But the important thing to learn from this video is NOT the rather obvious fact that Nick Fuentes expresses about the sameness of his objective and the Zionist objective. No! The important thing to learn is a fact—a very un-obvious fact!—about the anti-Fuentes BP host, who speaks at some length truthfully about how the Zionist aim to create and maintain a purely Jewish population in Israel requires that the Israeli government do terrible things such as apartheid and ethnic cleansing and the brutal Occupation.

Most people who oppose Zionism, when they listen to this anti-Israel BP host condemn Israel for doing the same thing that the white supremacist, Nick Fuentes, advocates, applaud her and think this video is just wonderful.

But NO! This video is NOT wonderful. This video does NOT weaken Zionism. This video does NOT enable its viewers to persuade the many Americans who support Israel to change their mind and oppose Zionism. Here’s why not.

The people who support Israel already KNOW that its Zionist aim is to make Israel a Jewish state with a guaranteed all Jewish (or at least 80% Jewish) population. These pro-Israel people think this is a GOOD aim because its purpose is to make Jews (at least the Jews who live in Israel) safe. This BP video does absolutely NOTHING to refute the Zionist Big Lie that says the purpose of the Zionist project, and the violence against Palestinians that it requires, is to make ordinary Jews safe. NOTHING!

The Zionist leaders don’t mind at all if people see the similarity between the Zionist and the Nick Fuentes goal, as long as they believe (contrary to the truth!) that the Zionist goal is for the purpose of making Jews safe.

The mass media bends over backwards to avoid telling Americans that the actual purpose of Zionist violence against Palestinians, and the actual purpose of the Zionist project, has nothing whatsoever to do with making Jews safe but, on the contrary, is and has always been for the purpose of enabling a billionaire Jewish Israeli ruling class to get away with severely economically oppressing working class Israeli Jews (including Holocaust survivors) to get rich off of them. The facts that prove this, that I present in my articles here and here and here, are never told and explained to the American public by anybody, not media such as BreakingPoints (BP) or the liberal or the conservative media and not even by the major anti-Zionism organizations that are funded by Big $.

This is why there’s a good chance that YOU do not understand the actual anti-JEWISH-working-class PURPOSE of Zionism. If YOU read these linked articles and educate yourself then you will be able to be such a persuasive anti-Zionist that you will be able to persuade even initially passionately pro-Israel Jews (who aren’t pro-billionaire assholes) to do a 180 and become solidly anti-Zionist.