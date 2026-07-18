Here's a Video Made by Survivors of the Spanish Revolution that Removed the Rich from Power in 1936 in a Quarter of Spain
Many of these revolutionaries were killed by the fascist General Franco
This video is online here.
There is a reason why very few people have even heard of this magnificent effort by working class people to make (what I call) an egalitarian society: our rulers do not want us to be inspired by their revolution. I hope you will be moved to read more about it.
Yes, they made mistakes; some fatal to the revolution. But they did something inspiring from which we can learn a lot!
I have articles about the Spanish Revolution here.