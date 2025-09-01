Here's a Great Labor Day (in the USA) Song, about Joe Hill, Sung by Paul Robeson
I suggest humming it in public to meet fellow egalitarian revolutionaries. More great songs here also!
Here are two more great songs for Labor Day, but from the Eastern “side of the pond”:
The most inspiring working class organization in U.S. history is the IWW. Read about it in my past Substack article here.
The most UN-inspiring working class organizations in the U.S. have been the big labor unions. Read why this is so here.
We need to aim explicitly for egalitarian revolution.