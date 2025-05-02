Share

The only way we’ll find out which, if any, vaccines are truly safe and effective and which are not is by doing this:

Make it (easier said than done, I know!) so that there is an investigating authority

consisting of scientifically competent individuals, who are truly motivated to find out the truth no matter what it may be, and who have no personal vested interest in the investigation concluding one way or another about any vaccine(s), who have unrestricted access to all relevant data and records and files, who have the power to conduct large clinical trials, and who have subpoena power to put all relevant persons under oath and require them to answer the investigating authority’s questions under pain of punishment for perjury if they lie.

What will it take to make this happen?

It will require making it so that scientifically competent individuals involved in producing and distributing and promoting a vaccine (i.e., who work for a pharmaceutical company) will know that their standard of living has absolutely nothing to do with which vaccine, if any, is determined to be safe and effective and which is not.

In other words, make it so that if it turns out, as a result of scientific investigation, that the vaccine a person’s employer produces for a profit is not safe and effective, the standard of living of that person will not be affected at all; that that person will continue to be just as well off as if the vaccine had been determined to be safe and effective.

Once this has been accomplished, then it will be possible to constitute an investigating authority consisting of truly un-biased scientifically competent persons who will conduct proper scientific investigations, based on all available relevant data, into the safety and efficacy of vaccines. When appropriate it will be possible to conduct proper un-biased clinical trials (not like the kind Pfizer conducts!) The scientists will not be biased to show that the vaccine made by their employer is safe and effective.

Until this has been accomplished it will remain IMPOSSIBLE to determine the truth about vaccines because, obviously—DUH!—the scientists involved in doing those investigations will have—as today they do have—a big motive to show that the vaccines made by their employer are safe and effective.

Pharmaceutical companies make a lot of money from selling their products today, and they pay their scientists a lot of money to say that these products are safe and effective. As long as this remains the case we will never be able to have scientific investigations of vaccines that we can trust.

So, how can we make it so that such an investigating authority is established, and so that we can trust the results of scientific investigations?

Here’s how.

We need to have an egalitarian revolution.

We need an egalitarian revolution to make it so that the people who want to know the truth are in power, not the people who don’t want the truth being known as is the case today.

And we need an egalitarian revolution to make our economy an egalitarian economy as described here. In an egalitarian economy scientists in pharmaceutical enterprises would know that their standard of living did not depend on persuading the public that something was safe and effective even when it was not. Here is why this is so.

In an egalitarian economy the standard of living of everybody in it is, if they contribute reasonably according to ability, that they have the right to receive for free from the economy what they need or reasonably desire with an equal right as others to receive scarce things that are equitably rationed according to need. People whose place of work—such as a pharmaceutical company whose product was found not to be safe and effective and hence had to close shop—would be considered to still be contributing reasonably according to ability, even though they were not currently working, as long as they were making a good faith effort to find another economic enterprise to work at in some capacity, scientific or otherwise. And such a scientist, unlike today, would not be black-listed and prevented from finding work as a scientist for the “crime” of having done honest scientific investigation.

Thus a scientist at a pharmaceutical company would know that regardless of the outcome of his/her scientific investigation into the safety and efficacy of his or her company’s product, his/her standard of living would not be affected. His/her science would be un-biased. The results of such science could therefore be trusted.

If perchance you would like to know which, if any, vaccines are truly safe and effective and which are not, then I submit what you want is an egalitarian revolution.