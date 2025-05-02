Here Is the ONLY Way to Find Out Which Vaccines, If Any, Are Truly Safe and Effective and Which Are Not.
Hint: It's not by "doing your own research."
The only way we’ll find out which, if any, vaccines are truly safe and effective and which are not is by doing this:
Make it (easier said than done, I know!) so that there is an investigating authority1
consisting of scientifically competent individuals,
who are truly motivated to find out the truth no matter what it may be, and who have no personal vested interest in the investigation concluding one way or another about any vaccine(s),
who have unrestricted access to all relevant data and records and files,
who have the power to conduct large clinical trials, and
who have subpoena power to put all relevant persons under oath and require them to answer the investigating authority’s questions under pain of punishment for perjury if they lie.
What will it take to make this happen?
It will require making it so that scientifically competent individuals involved in producing and distributing and promoting a vaccine (i.e., who work for a pharmaceutical company) will know that their standard of living has absolutely nothing to do with which vaccine, if any, is determined to be safe and effective and which is not.
In other words, make it so that if it turns out, as a result of scientific investigation, that the vaccine a person’s employer produces for a profit is not safe and effective, the standard of living of that person will not be affected at all; that that person will continue to be just as well off as if the vaccine had been determined to be safe and effective.
Once this has been accomplished, then it will be possible to constitute an investigating authority consisting of truly un-biased scientifically competent persons who will conduct proper scientific investigations, based on all available relevant data, into the safety and efficacy of vaccines. When appropriate it will be possible to conduct proper un-biased clinical trials (not like the kind Pfizer conducts!) The scientists will not be biased to show that the vaccine made by their employer is safe and effective.
Until this has been accomplished it will remain IMPOSSIBLE to determine the truth about vaccines because, obviously—DUH!—the scientists involved in doing those investigations will have—as today they do have—a big motive to show that the vaccines made by their employer are safe and effective.
Pharmaceutical companies make a lot of money from selling their products today, and they pay their scientists a lot of money to say that these products are safe and effective. As long as this remains the case we will never be able to have scientific investigations of vaccines that we can trust.
So, how can we make it so that such an investigating authority is established, and so that we can trust the results of scientific investigations?
Here’s how.
We need to have an egalitarian revolution.
We need an egalitarian revolution to make it so that the people who want to know the truth are in power, not the people who don’t want the truth being known as is the case today.
And we need an egalitarian revolution to make our economy an egalitarian economy as described here. In an egalitarian economy scientists in pharmaceutical enterprises would know that their standard of living did not depend on persuading the public that something was safe and effective even when it was not. Here is why this is so.
In an egalitarian economy the standard of living of everybody in it is, if they contribute reasonably according to ability, that they have the right to receive for free from the economy what they need or reasonably desire with an equal right as others to receive scarce things that are equitably rationed according to need. People whose place of work—such as a pharmaceutical company whose product was found not to be safe and effective and hence had to close shop—would be considered to still be contributing reasonably according to ability, even though they were not currently working, as long as they were making a good faith effort to find another economic enterprise to work at in some capacity, scientific or otherwise. And such a scientist, unlike today, would not be black-listed and prevented from finding work as a scientist for the “crime” of having done honest scientific investigation.
Thus a scientist at a pharmaceutical company would know that regardless of the outcome of his/her scientific investigation into the safety and efficacy of his or her company’s product, his/her standard of living would not be affected. His/her science would be un-biased. The results of such science could therefore be trusted.
If perchance you would like to know which, if any, vaccines are truly safe and effective and which are not, then I submit what you want is an egalitarian revolution.
Read here how YOU can help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to make un-biased scientific research possible for a change.
What I say here regarding vaccines applies, of course, to ALL important scientific questions such as whether any drug or medical treatment is safe and effective, whether human-produced CO2 causes catastrophic global warming, whether 5G is dangerous, whether the stuff that comes out of jet planes (“chem trails”) is dangerous, whether HIV is indeed the cause of AIDS, and so on: we need to make society one in which scientists are not biased in favor of Big $ lies, in which there no longer is Big $ in the first place.
Abolishing class inequality and having no rich and no poor with real, not fake, democracy will eliminate the #1 cause of bias in scientific research. This does not mean that all scientific findings can be 100% trusted, just that they can be far more trusted than is the case today. Even in an egalitarian society science will be imperfect because human beings are imperfect. There will be biases due to human egotism and pride causing, for example, scientists to reject findings just because they conflict with their cherished beliefs. And some scientists will be tempted to generate fake data in order to achieve fame for seemingly discovering something important. But at least there will not be the overwhelming bias caused by Big $ today.
Brilliant. I’ve been thinking the same thing: the pressure on scientists—and really, on professionals across the board—to produce results that secure their livelihood is, in many ways, the core issue undermining integrity. This profit motive does indeed seems like a major root of it and of the vast majority of ills in contemporary society. It corrupts pretty much everything and makes it impossible to know the truth on any matter, impossible have full trust in anyone as long as we know that they are operating with the sword of poverty hanging over their head and influencing/compromising their actions.
And it goes far beyond scientists, it touches every aspect of society. In the current system, even those who claim to be exposing corruption in tne so-called alternative media (which in most cases isn't alternative or independent at all) can't be 100% trusted becasue we know that they also operate under the pressure and limiting constraints of having to produce income by any means possible in order to not fall into poverty, and we know that this can and does taint their work (for example, by producing false and/or sensationalist statements if that will generate clicks and income).
It inevitably affects even some of the most sacred professions like those in the healing world. They also operate under this same corrupting pressure of the sword of poverty hanging over their neck which can and does corrupt many healers work (including cutting corners, pushing the sale of unnecessary things, giving advice that is profitable for them but not beneficial for the patient etc etc)
When we can't have full 100% trust even in those in charge of helping us in our most vulnerable moments then IMHO this really is a very deep tear in the human heart and a corruption of the very fabric of human society.
I honestly don’t see how we can expect meaningful change into a sane healthy society unless we address this foundational problem. And I think your suggestion for how to approach it makes a lot of sense.
Agreed John. There has never been a long-term placebo trial of any vaccine. The trial group for the ConVid 19 experimental vax were unblinded and given the vax in a very short time period after the trial. Pharma and medical science have been interlinked since the outset so undermining the independence of the medical profession. Even the “science” of inoculation has been questioned for years. When researched, the whole idea of injecting foreign proteins into the body to stimulate a reaction, is palpable madness.