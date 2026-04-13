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Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Americans who enlist in the United States military do it for many different reasons, but there are two reasons for which virtually NONE of them do it:

To murder innocent civilians, such as the 165 (at least) Iranian elementary school girls murdered (and, yes, targeted and double-tapped ) by U.S. bombs dropped on their school on the first day of the February 28 U.S./Israel war on Iran

This explains the NPR article:

NPR reports that President Donald Trump’s invasion of Iran — as well as the armed services’ “culture change” under the secretary of defense — is driving members of the military out of service.

“Members are choosing to retire early or to not reenlist when their contracts are up, according to those who spoke with NPR. Others are applying for medical separation or are breaking their enlistment contracts regardless of the consequences.”

Since Trump and his appointees arrived on the scene in January, GI Rights Hotline Director Bill Galvin says 24-hour phone lines have “been very, very busy.” His organization, the Center on Conscience and War, informs service members of their options for military discharge.

Military members cite many reasons for wanting out, but NPR reports the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran “has been a powerful motivator.” Galvin said nearly all the callers he talks to mention the bombing of a girls’ school in Iran on the first day of the war, which killed at least 165 civilians, many of them children. Trump initially tried to claim Iran bombed its own children, but a preliminary assessment determined the U.S. was at fault.

“It comes up almost always,” said Galvin. “It’s like, ‘I can’t be a part of something that’s doing that.’”