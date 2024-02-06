JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAS's avatar
JAS
Feb 6, 2024

Brilliant suggestion John. I am sure the average Arab/Jew would love to be free from their "oppressers" and enjoy their own State leaving the psychos to their own devices elsewhere.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture