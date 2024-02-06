Share

It Is Morally Wrong to Support the "Two State Solution" for Israel/Palestine

Politicians do it because they want to hide the fact that they support Zionist ethnic cleansing

Read my article explaining this here. The #1 grievance of Palestinians is that Israel refuses to let the Palestinian refugees exercise their Right of Return to the part of Palestine now called Israel, from which they (or their parents or grandparents) were violently expelled by Zionists simply because they were not Jewish. Read WHY the Zionists did this here and here; it had absolutely nothing to do with making life better or safer for ordinary Jews; it was about making Palestinians be a bogeyman enemy for rich Jews to use to control and oppress Jewish working class people.

The “Two-State Solution” is immoral because it says that the Palestinians must forfeit forever their Right of Return (which they have even by International Law and which is an individual’s right that cannot be waived by any third party such as a government or representative) and must accept being allowed to live in only some tiny little statelet somewhere that is outside of the 78% (at least!) of Palestine now called Israel. They will be required to accept, in exchange for giving up their Right of Return, a so-called “Palestinian state” that will not have real sovereignty because it will not be allowed to have a military force. It will be a state controlled by Israel the way so-called “independent” Gaza today is controlled by Israel. Also this “Palestinian state” will no more be a state of, by and for ordinary have-not Palestinians than any other state on earth is today a state of, by and for the have-nots who reside inside of it.

But Don’t the Palestinians WANT a Palestinian State?

We hear all the time that Palestinians just want a state of their own. Well, there are some upper class Palestinians who just want a “state of their own” for the same reason that upper class Jews want a “state of their own.” They want a “state of their own” because what this really means is having a working class of their own to dominate, oppress and get rich off of. The current notoriously corrupt Palestine Authority wants a working class of its own. The same seems to be true of Hamas.

But ordinary Palestinians want to be able to live anywhere in Palestine (including the 78% of it called Israel) with the same rights under the law as Jews, and in a secular democratic society. And they want their land and property that was stolen by Zionists to be returned or justly compensated for. Polling companies, however, never ask Palestinians if this is what they want. Instead, polling companies just ask if they want or do not want a Palestinian state. Of course, given ONLY the choice of having a so-called “Palestinian state” or the status quo of being harshly ruled undemocratically by an occupying Israeli military force, Palestinians say they’d prefer to have a “Palestinian state,” duh!

What Is the Just Solution?

Some say that there is no just solution that is possible because ordinary Jews in Israel would never agree to returning the homes (and associated land) that they now claim to own to the original Palestinian owners, nor would they agree to paying the original owners for these things. But these nay-sayers are wrong. Read here why they are wrong, spelled out in some detail. This solution requires a CLASS approach, which is why none of the mass media or politicians ever mention it. The just solution is egalitarian in spirit—it takes from the haves and gives to the have-nots—and would be extremely popular not only among most Palestinians but also among most Israeli Jews as well.

Read here how YOU can help make egalitarianism the reality.

