First, censor—absolutely and 100%—the key truth about racial discrimination, which is that its purpose is to destroy the solidarity of ALL the have-nots in order to make it possible for the wealthy upper class to oppress and get rich off of ALL the have-nots. Racial discrimination does this by treating non-whites worse than whites and then telling the white have-nots that this benefits them and that the non-whites are less worthy and deserving than whites. This creates non-white resentment against whites and fear of them, while also making white have-nots have contempt for non-whites and view their struggles against racial discrimination as unjust or even threatening. This mutual fear and resentment undermines solidarity, which is the purpose of racial discrimination, and it harms ALL races of have-nots; it does not benefit white have-nots. Martin Luther King, Jr. explained this in his famous 1965 Selma Alabama speech about how the racist Jim Crow laws HARMED, not benefited, the poor whites; you can listen to and read that speech here. Frederick Douglass in his My Bondage and My Freedom spells out anti-working-class (all races) PURPOSE of racial discrimination, writing:​

"The slaveholders, with a craftiness peculiar to themselves, by encouraging the enmity of the poor, laboring white man against the blacks, succeeds in making the said white man almost as much a slave as the black slave himself. The difference between the white slave, and the black slave, is this: the latter belongs to one slaveholder, and the former belongs to all the slaveholders, collectively. The white slave has taken from him, by indirection, what the black slave has taken from him directly, and without ceremony. Both are plundered, and by the same plunderers. The slave is robbed, by his master, of all his earnings, above what is required for his bare physical necessities; and the white man is robbed by the slave system, of the just results of his labor, because he is flung into open competition with a class of laborers who work without wages."

I discuss this further in my “Is It a ‘Privilege’ Not To Be Discriminated Against?” The point is NOT that racial discrimination doesn’t really occur. Yes, it does occur, as I have written about here. Yes, non-whites have been treated worse than whites. The point is that this has HARMED ordinary white working class people, not benefited them. If racial discrimination benefited working class whites, then the working class whites of the American South during the Jim Crow years would have had higher wages than whites in the north where there were no Jim Crow laws. But the exact opposite is the case. White wages in the Jim Crow South were LOWER than in the non-Jim Crow North, as this article discusses:

Let’s look at something else. The sales figures quoted are for 1939 and the population figures are for 1940. The population of Georgia was 3,123,723. The population of the state of Washington was 1,736,101. In Georgia, 32,870 retail stores sold $624,765,000 and paid 78,947 employees $58,874,000 in wages. In Washington, the sales of 26,682 retail stores amounted to $668,790,000; 66,852 employees were paid $75,405,000 in wages. North Carolina and Wisconsin are about the same size in population. In 1939, however, 270,207 North Carolina Wage earners received $199,289,500 in wages. The same year 200,207 wage earners in Wisconsin received $251,946,993 in wages. That is, there were around 70,000 fewer wage earners in Wisconsin but they received 52 million dollars more in wages than the wage earners of North Carolina. And we have to remember that North Carolina is not Mississippi or Arkansas. This means that the workers of Wisconsin had 52 millions more to spend or save than the industrial workers of North Carolina. It means that the industrial families of the workers of Wisconsin would have more electric irons, radios, washers, pianos, furniture, clothing and food than the families of the industrial workers of North Carolina. This means also that Wisconsin can have more and better schools and that the state does not need a poll-tax to aid in support of the state government. This higher income means that Charles Luekman of the Committee on Civil Rights will sell more Life-Buoy soap in Wisconsin than in North Carolina or Mississippi. Not only because the masses have more money in Wisconsin but because they have better schools and better homes in which they are taught that human beings should use soap, and that it is no longer necessary to make one’s own soap in the backyard from wood ash lye. Since the figures I have used are for a few years back it might he conjectured that the gap had been closed. This is not the case. The standard of living, in the South, was raised some during the war, but not much. Per capita income in 1946 was $555 in Mississippi, $729 in South Carolina and $809 in Georgia. Compare this with $1,090 in Kansas which was perhaps the median for the North. It would be interesting to see the reaction of a native Mississippi poor white after he had advanced to the point where he could understand the meaning of that $555 for this state in relation to what is going on right now. I mean that raising of $100,000 to teach this poor white not to reach beyond that $555 if thereby the Negro will get a little more. I have the notion that when the bedraggled and ignorant poor whites of the South begin to understand these things, there will be another civil war but all the fighting will take place in Dixie.

And the legacy of the old Jim Crow laws still has this harmful effect for both non-white and white workers, as discussed in an article about the 21st century South: