Share

Head’s up! There’s a CIA smell—part sulfuric and part excremental—wafting from this “revolutionary professor.”

Listen to the video by going here. Read how Newsweek makes sure its readers know about this professor in it’s article here with this headline designed to turn the public against her:

John Spritzler here. If the CIA is paying this professor to turn the public against the idea of revolution, I would not be at all surprised because she certainly is deserving of a hefty paycheck from the CIA whether she’s receiving it or not. She wants the public to believe that revolution—"dismantling the U.S.”—is about declaring heterosexuals and males to be the enemy—the “heteropatriarchy” you know. She wants the public to believe that revolution is about “dismantling the settler project,” words designed to make everyone who is not an American Indian think that the revolution is about making them disappear.

The kind of revolution that the vast majority of people want (read the proof of this here), an egalitarian revolution to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake democracy with no rich and no poor, the kind of revolution that can actually dismantle the American ruling class’s empire, well THAT kind of revolution seems to be the very LAST thing that this professor will utter any words about.

She loves to drape herself with the Palestinian flag but will not refute the Zionist and CIA lie that enables Zionism to maintain critical support in the West, namely the lie (I prove it’s a lie here) that Zionist oppression of Palestinians is for the purpose of benefiting—keeping safe—Israeli working class Jews. This professor will never expose the fact that Zionism, ON THE CONTRARY, is how the billionaire upper class makes Palestinians a bogeyman enemy with which it controls and economically severely oppresses Israeli working class—including even heterosexual and male!—people.

I expect this professor, in her determination to, as she says, “justify harassment of people that do not agree with her”—i.e., the heteropatriarchy—will eagerly support blocking the cars of the general public on highways and streets, the way the anti-Zionism movement, unwittingly following the leadership of Israeli Mossad, is currently doing.

HEADS UP!

We’re going to see more and more such “revolutionaries” because the CIA needs them to turn the public against the increasing number of people who are starting very admirably to think about how to really make a revolution. The mark of the CIA-promoted “revolutionary” is that he or she never talks about the kind of revolution the vast majority of people actually want.

Let’s build a real honest to goodness egalitarian revolutionary movement. I suggest some nitty gritty steps we can do immediately in this regard here.