JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAS's avatar
JAS
Jul 29, 2024

Just brilliant. I like how you link earlier articles. Just spent one and a half hours following this articles follow ups. Thans as always John.

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
Jul 29, 2024

Yes, very true, but i think the key issue is that the majority of people don't seem to view our situatuion as a class war or that there is a war between the oppressors against the oppressed going on, like there was during the time of slavery, for example.

If people would indeed see it this way then everything else you wrote would come naturally amd would be obvious to everyone, but what i think makes it not obvious to most people is that the situation is NOT viewed by most americans as a class war and that there is a war between the oppressors against the oppressed. Most people actually cheer and vote for the oppressors and believe (are propagandized to believe) that the oppressors are on their side..

I think that this is the main stumbling block that prevents a real chsnge

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture