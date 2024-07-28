Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

What you are about to read is an explanation of the fact that the ruling billionaires who treat us—the have-nots—like dirt use sophisticated propaganda tricks to make us believe we have no right, and that it is morally wrong, to do what it actually takes to remove the rich from power, and furthermore that we ought not even wish to do it. We are taught this propaganda day in and day out in all the mass media and by our childhood schooling. It’s time to flush this pro-ruling class propaganda out of our minds, so we can begin to aim explicitly to do what we’ve been conditioned to think is morally wrong: to do what it takes actually to remove the rich from power.

Lets start with something we’ve all been taught in school and conditioned to believe ever since: that EVERYBODY has the right of FREEDOM OF SPEECH.

During World War Two the people in the Allied nations understood very clearly that they were at war with Nazis in Germany who aimed to impose their oppressive Master Race domination of the world. And people in the Allied nations understood perfectly well that in a war against oppression the enemy has no right to do ANYTHING to help it win the war. People understood that the Nazis had no right, for example, to use speech—propaganda—to win the war, and the Allies had every right to block that propaganda anyway they could.

People also understood that the Nazis had no right to send unarmed spy planes over England despite the fact that their pilots sent TRUE radio messages back to Germany about what they saw, messages that would not result in any likely IMMINENT harm to any innocent person but would help Germany win the war. Because the people in England understood this they had no hesitation in shooting down these spy planes and thus killing many of the pilots. Nobody, and I mean nobody, in England said:

“But wait! People have a right to freedom of speech as long as their speech doesn’t likely imminently harm innocent people and especially if their speech is the truth. We have no right to stop those German pilots from speaking (by radio) the truth when their speech doesn’t imminently harm anybody because that would be a violation of their RIGHT TO FREEDOM OF SPEECH.”

You understand why nobody in their right mind said this, right?

OK, now think back to the days of slavery in the United States before the Civil War.

There was a war back then too. It was a war between oppressors who wanted to enslave black people and those who wanted to STOP this oppressive enslavement. The oppressors who supported the enslavement of black people did things to enforce that enslavement. I hope you understand that these pro-slavery oppressors had no more right to do ANYTHING to enforce slavery than did the Nazis have any right to do ANYTHING to win the war and impose their Master Race domination of the world. Right?

For example, the oppressors who supported slavery printed racist propaganda—vile stereotyped images of sub-human monkey-like black people who loved being watermellon-eating slaves, or Sambo child-like adults, etc. Even though no particular piece of such racist propaganda likely IMMINENTLY harmed anybody, nonetheless the oppressors supporting slavery had no more right to print this racist propaganda than did the Nazis have any right to broadcast Nazi propaganda. The oppressor enemy has no right to do ANYTHING that helps it win the war. If anybody in 1850 had said:

“Those pro-slavery oppressors have the Right to Freedom of Speech; they have a right to publish racist propaganda when their publications don’t imminently harm anybody. We have no right to stop them from publishing their racist stuff”

then they would have been taking the side of the oppressor in a war between the oppressed and the oppressor, and THEY WOULD HAVE BEEN MORALLY WRONG! Do you understand that? I hope so!

OK, now think about the situation we live in today. There is a war between the oppressors against the oppressed.

It is the class war between the haves against the have-nots whom they treat like dirt routinely, in specific ways I discuss here. It is every bit as much a real war as was World War II. You need to apply the common sense that you easily apply to World War II to today’s class war.

The haves—the billionaire ruling plutocracy—does many things to win the class war, to enforce their oppression of the have-nots. And I hope you understand that the oppressor haves do not have any right WHATSOEVER to do ANYTHING to help them win the class war and keep oppressing the have-nots. The haves do not have the right to speak or do anything else to help them oppress the have-nots. They have no more right to speech than did the Nazis have a right to use speech. Do you understand this? I hope so.

But the ruling billionaire plutocracy works very hard to make sure you do NOT understand it. They do this by teaching us that EVERYBODY has a right to freedom of speech, including oppressors who use it to oppress.

Do you, I hope, understand that NO!, not everybody has a right to freedom of speech. Oppressors have no such right.

Of course the oppressor haves tell the have-nots:

“If you want freedom of speech for yourselves then you can only have it by ensuring that we the oppressors have it for ourselves.”

This is a LIE!

The way oppressed people get freedom of speech is by fighting for FREEDOM OF SPEECH FOR OPPRESSED PEOPLE AND NOT FOR OPPRESSORS. Oppressed people don’t win freedom of speech for themselves by demanding freedom of speech for the oppressors as well as for themselves. The notion that this has EVER been the way oppressed people won freedom or speech for themselves is an absurd fairy tale, a fairy tale that the oppressors try to make us believe, for an obvious reason—so that we will lose the class war by defending the right of our oppressor to oppress us. You understand this now, right?

Good. Now you understand Ruling Class Propaganda Trick #1 : Teach them that they must defend FREEDOM OF SPEECH for EVERYBODY.

Let’s next look at another ruling class propaganda trick. It’s about equality. Most people want NO RICH AND NO POOR equality (as I prove here.) The rich—the haves, the billionaire ruling plutocracy—hate this idea, obviously. So they try to persuade the have-nots to reject the idea of no-rich-and-no-poor equality. How do the rich do this? They use people like Robert Reich (as I discuss in detail here) to tell the have-nots, “What you REALLY want is equal opportunity.”

This is very clever. The word “equal” in the phrase “equal opportunity” makes a lot of people say, “Yes, that’s what I want.” But the trick is in the word “opportunity.” Opportunity to do what, exactly? It means opportunity to get richer than other people (a.k.a. to “succeed”; to be a “winner” instead of a loser.) The rich LOVE this “equal opportunity” idea. It means that society remains based on class inequality with some rich and some poor, and the poor get told, “Hey, it’s your own fault you’re so poor, since you had an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY to get rich; you were even able to play on a LEVEL PLAYING FIELD to see who is a winner and who is a loser.” (The phrase “level playing field” is another ruling class propaganda trick; who wants to play on an UN-level playing field, after all? This is all about diverting attention from the evil purpose of the ‘game’ that ensures class inequality.) You get it, right?

Good. Now you understand Ruling Class Propaganda Trick #2: Teach them to fight for Equal Opportunity and a Level Playing Field.

Let’s look at the next ruling class propaganda trick. You want democracy right? Democracy means the government shapes society by the values of the majority of people, not by the values of the minority who oppress the majority, right?

Well guess what? The oppressive haves are waging a class war against the have-nots and one of their main weapons is—obviously!—a government that shapes society by the values of the oppressive haves, to maintain and enforce class inequality. But the rich have to hide this fact. They tell us that our government is a government of We the People, since we got to elect our representatives. They don’t talk about how the elected representatives are all beholden to Big $ that controls them with bribes of all sorts (including but no way limited to paying for their campaigns.)

Remember, we are in a war, the class war. Governments are weapons in this war. Use your common sense (that you employed when you understood the rightness of shooting down those Nazi spy planes) to answer this question. When the have-nots create a government to WIN the class war by shaping society according to their no-rich-and-no-poor morality (and their morality of mutual aid instead of pitting people against each other to control them, and fairness instead of oppression, and truth instead of lies to manipulate and oppress people) should the have-nots invite their oppressors (who have the opposite values as the have-nots) to partake in, vote in, serve in their government and help determine what it should do?

My gosh! If you have trouble saying NO to this question, then I have to ask you, “Do you think your fire department should include known arsonists in its ranks?” Better yet, “Do you think that the Allied soldiers in World War II should have invited Nazis to help aim the allied weapons?”

I surely hope you can apply the same common sense you used to see the rightness of shooting down Nazi spy planes to understand why the have-nots should exclude known oppressors or advocates of oppression from having any say or role or vote in any government they set up to shape society by their values.

This is not complicated. In 1865, just after the Civil War ended, there were a lot of pro-slavery people in the state of Missouri, and they were violent. Jesse James the famous outlaw was one of them. The anti-slavery people in Missouri—very rightly!!!!—enacted a State Constitution that "restricted the right to vote to only those who had been loyal to Missouri and the Union." The anti-slavery people were smart and they dd the morally right thing. I sure hope you understand this.

If so, then good. Now you understand Ruling Class Propaganda Trick #3: Teach them that democracy means letting everybody vote, and that it is just wrong to deny the vote to people because of their pro-oppression values and aims.

Here’s how egalitarians think about it.

There are more ruling class propaganda tricks. I won’t explain them here except with a link to another of my articles or a short remark, but I’m hoping that by now, with your keen understanding of the fact that we are in a WAR, the CLASS WAR, you will see through these tricks easily. Here they are:

Please think of other such ruling class propaganda tricks, and let’s start exposing them all.