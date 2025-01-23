JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Cable's avatar
Robert Cable
Jan 23, 2025

A "click" of the heart at the end of this article (and many others) refers to "liking" the quality of writing/explanation--not to the the despicable situation that it explains.

Reply
Share
JAS's avatar
JAS
Jan 23, 2025

Another crystal clear message from John revealing how the controlling elites use the shield of anti-semitism to disguise their abusive treatment of both Palestinians and the poor Jews in Israel.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture