A Guardian article details how the dean of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (known simply as the Harvard School of Public Health until Mr. Chan donated $400 M to it shortly after I retired from working at it in 2012) sacked the leader of the FXB Center for Health and Human Rights because—to the disapproval of Harvard big pro-Zionism billionaire donors—she concerned the Center with the negative health consequences to Palestinians caused by the Israeli government’s policies.

When I worked at the Harvard School of Public Health (with my office on the floor just underneath the FXB Center’s office) I asked the then-director of the Center, a Mr. Marks, to have the Center hold a public symposium on the question, “Should there be a Jewish State in Palestine?” He refused, arguing that this was something that would be more appropriate for other parts of Harvard University to do.

So, I asked the deans (and Center directors, etc.) of every part of Harvard University (the law school, the divinity school, the Center of Middle Eastern Studies [or a name similar to that, as I recall], and so on and so on) to hold such a symposium, on the grounds that the question was of supreme international importance and intimately connected to the world’s longest lasting and huge conflict. In every case the reply was, “No.” Read the article I wrote about this in 2005 here, titled, “HARVARD’S TABOO SUBJECT: SHOULD THERE BE A JEWISH STATE IN PALESTINE?”

It is not as if Harvard’s obedience to pro-Zionism Big $ is a new thing!

What about the Guardian newspaper, itself?

Notice that the Guardian will write articles about the fact that there are anti-Zionists and there are pro-Zionists, and that the pro-Zionists have a lot of money and power compared to the anti-Zionists, but the Guardian will NEVER refute the Zionist Big Lie that says that Zionism’s purpose (and the purpose of its violence against Palestinians) is to make Israeli Jews safe. I refute this lie with overwhelming evidence (based even on mainstream sources’ reporting of specific events and facts) in my article here. It is not hard to refute the Zionist Big Lie. But none of the mass or even alternative media (all owned or controlled by Big $) do refute it. Why not?

Big $ needs this Big Lie to go unchallenged in order to enable Zionism to accomplish its mission of turning good people (the have-nots) against each other with some people supporting Israel’s government because they believe it is necessary to do so in order to be on the side of the Jews instead of on the side of antisemites who want to kill the Jews, and other people opposing Israel’s government because they are appalled by the overt and violent oppression of Palestinians by the Israeli government. This divide-and-rule strategy would fail if the people currently supporting Israel knew the truth about the actual purpose of Israeli government violence against Palestinians—its anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose that my above-linked article proves.

The Guardian, despite publishing the above article exposing Harvard’s obedience to Zionist donors, is thus STILL acting in the interests of Big $ and not of the have-nots.

The fact is that only egalitarians consistently expose ruling class Big Lies such as the Zionist Big Lie.

This is because only egalitarians have a truthful, positive view of ordinary people as having the positive values that ought to shape all of society. Only egalitarians know that when ordinary people go against these positive values it is invariably because they believe a Big Lie told to them by the ruling class. Non-egalitarians wrongly believe that when ordinary people oppose good aims it is simply because those people are innately bad people with bad values, and that it is therefore pointless to try to figure out what Big Lie they believe and then do the work to persuasively refute that Big Lie. I discussed this recently here.

The ruling class does not try to hide the fact that there is conflict among the have-nots over issues such as support for Israel versus condemnation of Israel. The ruling class thus does not mind that The Guardian prints articles like the one about Harvard sacking the leader of the Center for Health and Human Rights. What the ruling class DOES mind, however, is anybody refuting a Big Lie (as this egalitarian poster does, whose QR code goes here) that makes one of these conflicts engage about half the have-nots on each side, with each side viewing the other as despicable people. When you read your “favorite” newspaper or similar publication, ask yourself whether what you’re reading is refuting one of the ruling class’s Big Lies, or merely stoking your anger at half the have-nots who disagree with you because they believe a Big Lie.