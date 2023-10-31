Read the full Harvard Crimson article here.

Harvard President Gay Will Not Even HINT at the Key Truth about “Antisemitism” Today: That it is antisemitic NOT to oppose Zionism

Nobody would be talking about the “problem of antisemitism” at Harvard today if it were not for the fact that, in response to the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israeli non-combatant civilians, many people are not only very rightly protesting Israel’s bombing of civilians in Gaza but also—and this is big mistake and a big problem for the anti-Zionism movement, as discussed below—wrongly failing to sharply condemn the Hamas terrorist attack and in some cases even wrongly praising it as justifiable resistance to oppression.

These anti-Zionists make this mistake because they don’t understand the CLASS nature of the conflict. They wrongly think the conflict is “Israel versus Palestine.” Because they are trapped inside the false “Israel versus Palestine” framework, they fear that expressing any sympathy with Jewish civilians killed by Hamas, or expressing any anger at Hamas, would amount to going against Palestine, so they remain silent where they should express great anger at wrong-doing.

Because of this mistake, these anti-Zionists are a sitting duck for the recent accusations by pro-Israel big $ donors to Harvard that they are vile antisemites who should not be permitted to express their views and issue written statements at the University.

These mistaken anti-Zionists don’t understand that the PURPOSE of Israel’s seven decades of violent ethnic cleansing and severe oppression of Palestinians (the Occupation, the apartheid, the imprisonment of children, the demolition of homes, the everyday violence by settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank condoned by the Israeli military, the burning of Palestinians’ olive trees, and on and on) is this: The purpose is to make of the Palestinians and their natural anger at Israel a frightening bogeyman enemy that the billionaire ruling class of Israel (some members of which no doubt donate money to Harvard) uses to make the Israeli have-nots view these billionaires and the Israeli government they control as their protector against the “real enemy”—Palestinians. This is the only way that the Israeli billionaire ruling class gets away with economically oppressing Israeli working class people—including Holocaust survivors—horribly. This is all proved, in great detail with mainstream, in many cases Israeli, sources in “Israel’s Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinians.”

If the anti-Zionists understood the actual class nature of the conflict, then they would know that Israel has funded Hamas and kept it in power BECAUSE Hamas commits terrorism against non-combatant Israeli Jews (read the details here and listen to an Israeli soldier explain it here) and does not wage a class war against Zionism (as discussed here.)

If the anti-Zionists understood the actual class nature of the conflict, then they would know that the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack was one WELCOMED by the billionaire ruling class of Israel, and the anti-Zionists would be condemning it for what it truly is: an attack designed to strengthen Zionism’s power over ALL the have-nots, both the Palestinian and Israeli have-nots.

If the anti-Zionists understood the actual class nature of the conflict, then they would be standing up for ALL the have-nots—both Palestinian and Jewish—against all the people who oppress them—the Israeli billionaire ruling class and also the Palestinian upper class controlling Hamas and the Palestine Authority.)

If the anti-Zionists understood the actual class nature of the conflict, then they would be telling people about how Israel’s first Zionist rulers, like its first prime minister

David Ben-Gurion, during the Holocaust BETRAYED ordinary European Jews; they sabotaged and opposed any rescue effort of Jews from the Nazis that didn’t entail sending the Jews to Palestine because they had nothing but contempt for ordinary Jews and preferred that they die if they weren’t going to end up in Palestine to become the have-nots that Zionist leaders looked forward to oppressing to get rich in a “state of their own.” Read the sordid details here.

If the anti-Zionists understood the actual class nature of the conflict, then nobody would be able to persuasively accuse them of being antisemitic, since they would be obviously standing up FOR, not against, the working class Jews in Israel, such as the mainly Jewish Israelis who, in 2011, demonstrated 450,000 strong (out of a population of only 7.8 million) with the support of 80% to 90% of the Israeli population against economic oppression by the Israeli ruling class. Clear-headed anti-Zionists would be able to condemn Zionism for creating the bogeyman enemy that Netanyahu used to kill this otherwise powerful working class protest movement.

If the anti-Zionists understood the actual class nature of the conflict, then they would PERSUASIVELY explain that IT IS ANTISEMITIC NOT TO OPPOSE ZIONISM.

If the anti-Zionists understood the actual class nature of the conflict, then they would PERSUASIVELY explain that Zionist accusations of antisemitism are an attempt to protect ZIONIST antisemitism—Zionist oppression of working class Israeli Jews.

If the anti-Zionists understood the actual class nature of the conflict, then people would realize that the actual “antisemitism problem” at Harvard is the Zionism antisemitism problem—the problem of Big $ Zionists having so much power over the university.

Harvard President Gay Will Never Speak this KEY Truth about Antisemitism

If President Gay even HINTED at this key truth about antisemitism for even just a week or two, then the so-called “antisemitism problem”—meaning the supposed antisemitism of anti-Zionists—at Harvard would vanish. But if she did hint at this truth she would be immediately booted from her position as President by the oh-so-”anti-antisemism” big $ donors who are now making a huge stink because she didn’t quickly condemn the statements by Harvard student anti-Zionism groups AND because she didn’t prohibit those groups from making such statements at the University.

If President Gay told the truth (gasp!) about antisemitism, then virtually the entire student body and faculty would start condemning the Zionist Israeli ruling class billionaires.

So guess what? President Gay will remain absolutely silent about the truth—about the elephant in the Harvard living room. As the Harvard motto puts it, Veritas, right?

President Gay will form some deceitful pretend antisemitism advisory group to “combat antisemitism.” Yeah. Right!