Happy Thanksgiving Day to you all, even those who aren’t celebrating it.

In the last couple of days I’ve been out using public transportation to buy food for Thursday’s T-Day meal, and I am happy to report something very nice and probably having great significance.

Lots and lots of people, strangers to each other and without any regard to race or gender or nationality, etc., are wishing each other a Happy Thanksgiving Day.

I think people are feeling that there are very dark clouds on the horizon, scary clouds, and if we can do nothing else about them we should at least go out of our way to be super friendly with each other and thereby make the world at least a little bit better than it otherwise might be.

On this Thanksgiving Day I offer my earlier post about the Pilgrims who landed on Plymouth Rock and supposedly held the first Thanksgiving Day feast. Of course I debunk the pro-capitalism mythology about it. Enjoy!

Thanksgiving Day is a perfect time to debunk the anti-egalitarian lies about the Plymouth Colony. HAPPY THANKSGIVING!