Please watch the videos and read the articles linked to below to learn the truth about Hamas: it is led by billionaires; it oppresses ordinary Palestinians in Gaza; and (as I show, and explain why, here ) Israel for decades has funded Hamas and works to keep it in power precisely BECAUSE it is an overtly terrorist organization that kills Israeli non-combatant Jews just because they are Jews.

Here's more:

Read the full article containing the above excerpt here.

WHY DID PALESTINIANS VOTE FOR HAMAS IN GAZA?

There are two reasons many Palestinians voted for Hamas in Gaza's elections.

First, Hamas has two branches, a social work branch and a military branch. The social work branch operates various social services for Palestinians, "from the supply of housing, food and water for the needy to more general functions like financial aid, medical assistance, educational development and religious instruction." Many Palestinians voted for Hamas to keep these social services going.​

Second, the only election competitor to Hamas is the Fatah Party affiliated with the Palestine Liberation Organization, which is widely known to be notoriously corrupt and in cahoots with the Israeli government as the party in charge of the Palestine Authority, as discussed here. Many Palestinians voted for Hamas because the alternative was far more corrupt and far more obviously in cahoots with the Israeli government.

SO MANY LIES!

Our rulers lie to us about the conflict in Israel/Palestine to make us believe that the conflict is between “Israeli Jews versus Palestinians” or “Israel versus Hamas.” The truth is that the conflict is between, on the one hand, ordinary Israeli Jews and ordinary Palestinians, versus, on the other hand, billionaire Israelis and billionaire Palestinians and the politicians and military leaders beholden to them. Read about this in “Israel’s Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinians.”

Our rulers lie to us in order to keep the have-nots pitted against each other for divide-and-rule. Read here how YOU can help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

