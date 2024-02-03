JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JAS
Jun 14, 2024

Thanks John for bringing light into this dark corner of true Hamas identity.

Roslyn Ross
Dec 6

Palestinians languish in poverty because of Israel and not because of Hamas and there is not a shred of evidence for the Israeli claim they use civilians as human shields. Gaza is a prison, there is nowhere to go. That is like saying the Jewish fighters in the Warsaw Ghetto used civilians as human shields because it was a prison and there was nowhere to go.

And the hypocrisy of israeli claims are breathtaking given the fact Israeli military and intelligence facilities are all in civilian areas and equally are clearly using civilians as human shields. And as we saw when the Iranians retaliated, the Israelis have military bases under hospitals.

We have 77 years documented evidence of Israel using civilians as human shields, including children and NONE for Hamas or the Palestinians doing it.

