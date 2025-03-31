Share

Biden, in January 2023, permitted half a million immigrants from Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to enter the United States legally. But then, the following August, Biden announced that these legal immigrants would have to leave the United States within two years. Now Trump says they must leave by April 24, 2025.

What is going on?

First, this is not a case of “good guy Biden, bad guy Trump.” They’re both despicable.

Second, the mass media (and of course, the politicians and pundits) never inform the American public of the fact that it’s not just that violent gangs in Haiti now make deportation to Haiti a virtual death sentence (this fact gets leaked into the mass media, such as in this article, now and then) but that the U.S. ruling class for decades has been doing things deliberately to force poor people south of our border and in Haiti to have to immigrate (legally or illegally) to the United States just in order to survive.

In the case of Haiti, I have written articles that show how the American ruling class (Democrats and Republicans) have deliberately CAUSED the horrible violence in Haiti that forces Haitians to flee for their lives to the United States. Please read the following articles (one written by somebody else) that show how the likes of Biden and Trump and the billionaires to whom they are beholden are guilty of creating the “illegal immigration problem” that they pretend to want to solve—a problem they are now using to create a virtual civil war (between good people on both sides) in the United States over the issue of deportations in order to keep the have-nots too divided to stand up in solidarity against the coming attack by the billionaires on our own welfare such as cuts to Medicare/Medicaid and Social Security.

The following articles are in order of first those that are about the immediate situation in Haiti, followed by those that give background information from recent years to longer ago, and then an article about the cause of illegal immigration from Mexico and Central America, and lastly an article about how the U.S. ruling class is using the deportations issue to attack ALL American have-nots:

Haitians at a church in Boston (where many are now afraid to attend, hence the empty seats):

How can we stop the horrible deportations?

The Haitians in Boston who fear for their lives as deportation looms are, according to this article, relying on prayers to God. Well, as they say, “God helps those who help themselves.” These unfortunate Haitian immigrants would help themselves a whole lot more if they told the American public the truth about WHY Haiti is such a dangerous place for them to be deported to, WHO made it that way and benefits from making it that way.

Likewise, the good Americans who oppose deportations would be FAR more effective in persuading the pro-deportation Americans to agree with them if they told them the truth that the mass media censors.

It is because Americans do not know this truth that many support the deportations. Take for example this comment on the same above-linked article:

ladycee: “Go back now your responsible for the business,u were warned no excuses take your belongings and go . our priorities are the Americans. the homeless the veterans who fought for this country. y'all taken a lot of the resources. go fight for your island u all are fighting each other. this is your problem no one else's. sorry but I'm for the Americans always blk/yt/ Hispanic Americans. all Americans. so go cause if I see ya reporting y'all would do the same to us. think about now u know y'all would.”

This commenter clearly has no clue that the U.S. politicians she believes are trying to make life better for “the Americans. the homeless the veterans who fought for this country—the Americans always blk/yt/ Hispanic Americans. all Americans.” are actually the ones who deliberately CAUSED the violence in Haiti that she refers to when writing, “go fight for your island u all are fighting each other. this is your problem no one else's.”

By the way, Betty Carrington, who responded to this comment by writing,

“have you been paying attention? gangs have totally taken over the Haitians government! those people were being murdered in unaccountable groups! if they go back each and every single one of them will be slaughtered, where's America's compassion? these people need mercy and kindness!”

also clearly has no clue about who has CAUSED the fact of the violent gangs in Haiti, and she also fails to see that her telling ladycee about the violent gangs is pointless because ladycee already knows about these violent gangs and says that the violence in Haiti is purely a Haitian problem for the Haitians to solve, not the Americans. As ladycee put it, “go fight for your island u all are fighting each other. this is your problem no one else's.”

Note this important point. The ruling class pits the ladycees and the Betty Carringtons against each other NOT by censoring the fact that Haitians fled Haiti to escape dangerous violence but rather by censoring the CAUSE of that fact, namely that the U.S. ruling class of billionaires has deliberately caused it for decades and still today.

The ordinary Americans on both sides of the deportations issue are good and decent people who would be on the same side if they knew the truth

The ladycee commenter is motivated by positive moral values, a concern for the American have-nots. She is motivated by the exact OPPOSITE moral values of the American ruling billionaire plutocracy.

The ladycee commenter is typical of the Americans who support the deportations, and they number approximately half the U.S. population (as I discuss in article #6 above). Opposed to them are the other half of Americans who oppose the deportations because of how cruel they are.

If and when the American public is fully informed about the truth, these people—the ladycees and the Betty Carringtons will be on the SAME side in wanting to remove the rich from power so the rich cannot continue to do the horrible things they do, such as forcing people to have to enter the United States just in order to survive.

Here’s what the ruling class wants YOU to do

The ruling class wants those who oppose deportations to view those who support them as racist immoral horrible people who are best dealt with by ignoring or insulting them or (as Betty Carrington did) by telling them what they already know. And the ruling class wants those who support deportations to view those who oppose them as elitist idiots who have no concern for ordinary Americans and the way they suffer from the massive influx of illegal immigrants (which suffering is in fact real, as I discuss in article #5 above.)

The ruling class wants anti-establishment activists NOT to understand how its divide-and-rule strategy works, and NOT to expose it to the general public, but rather to just support one of the two bad choices the ruling class framework offers, either to support or to oppose the deportations but never to express the truth about why there are so many people seeking to flee to the United States in the first place.

There are organizations in the U.S. that are opposing the deportations of Haitians while talking about the gang violence in Haiti but also deliberately censoring the fact that the U.S. ruling class is the CAUSE of that gang violence.

For example I received in my email inbox an anti-deportations message from

that reads as follows:

John G, The Trump administration is once again targeting the most vulnerable -- people who have already fled violence, oppression, and war -- by attempting to revoke their legal protections and force them back into the very dangers they risked everything to escape. The CHNV parole program exists for a reason: it is simply not safe for people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to return home. Yet, the Trump administration plans to strip over 500,000 legal immigrants of their work permits and subject them to deportation, disregarding the life-threatening conditions they would face. Trump officials are also moving to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 1 million Venezuelans and Haitians – many of whom have fled political persecution and economic collapse. Even more shocking, they are reportedly considering revoking protections for 200,000 Ukrainian refugees who escaped Putin’s brutal invasion, despite the ongoing war. Forcing people back into violence is not just heartless -- it is a humanitarian catastrophe. Sign the petition to denounce the Trump administration’s attacks on refugees and asylum seekers. ADD YOUR NAME The CHNV and TPS programs were created to protect those fleeing persecution, war, and state-sponsored violence. Ending these programs would mean sending people back to places where their lives are in imminent danger: Cuba : Political dissidents face arbitrary imprisonment, torture, and violent repression under the authoritarian regime.

Haiti : Gang violence, kidnappings, and political instability have made daily life a nightmare. ATF reports that 85% of guns used in crimes there come from the U.S.

Nicaragua : The Ortega dictatorship jails political opponents, silences free speech, and violently crushes dissent.

Venezuela : Millions have fled the country to escape economic ruin, government oppression, and human rights abuses.

Ukraine: Putin’s unprovoked and ongoing invasion has destroyed entire cities, killed tens of thousands, and displaced millions, leaving many with no home to return to. This is not just an immigration policy -- it’s an attack on people who have already endured unimaginable suffering. Many of those targeted have built lives here, are legally employed, and contribute to their communities. Tearing them away from their families and deporting them into violent and unstable conditions is an act of cruelty that defies basic human decency. We must take a stand. Tell the Trump administration: No one should be forced to return to danger. Keep CHNV and TPS protections in place. Thank you for standing up for individuals and families -- mothers, fathers, and children -- who need protection from political violence. - DFA AF Team

This is pure pro-ruling class, divide-and-rule propaganda!

What makes it pro-ruling class propaganda is that it censors the truth (about the CAUSE of the violence in Haiti, for example) that would unite the American have-nots if they knew it. This propaganda is designed to fuel the anger of the Betty Carringtons while making sure that they will totally fail to persuade the ladycees to stop supporting the deportations. This propaganda is designed, in other words, to foment the conflict for the billionaire’s divide-and-rule strategy, and not to stop the billionaires from treating Haitians or Americans like dirt. Additional proof that this propaganda comes from the billionaire class is the fact that it cites “Putin’s unprovoked and ongoing invasion” of Ukraine. As I show in my “Ukraine and Egalitarianism: Why I Support the Soldiers in Ukraine But Not Putin In Russia,” the “unprovoked invasion” claim is a giant lie. Any organization that promotes this lie is absolutely not on the side of the have-nots of the world.

Why am I practically the only person exposing how the ruling class’s divide-and-rule strategy regarding deportations works? I explain why here.

Here’s what you CAN do instead

If you want to REALLY challenge the power of the ruling class, I suggest you tell the public the truth about the deportations. You have my permission to share my articles!

Your call.